U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,160.68
    +39.25 (+0.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,180.14
    +264.36 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,175.23
    +113.86 (+0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,919.56
    +29.68 (+1.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.77
    +1.27 (+1.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,854.70
    +11.00 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    22.25
    +0.16 (+0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0710
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    -0.0660 (-2.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2592
    +0.0063 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6220
    +0.7210 (+0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,387.62
    -118.59 (-0.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    676.69
    +38.05 (+5.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,598.93
    -9.29 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.95
    +28.06 (+0.10%)
     

Richmond American to Debut New Model Homes in Galt

·2 min read
In this article:
  • MDC

The Alexandrite and Tourmaline open for tours this weekend at Seasons at The Farm

GALT, Cali, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce that Seasons at The Farm (RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsAtTheFarm) has recently added two fully furnished model homes, both of which will open for tours this weekend. This must-see new community in Galt offers four inspired ranch and two-story floor plans from the builder's sought-after Seasons™ Collection (RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsSAC), designed to put homeownership within reach for a variety of buyers.

The Alexandrite is one of four Richmond American floor plans available at Seasons at The Farm in Galt, California.
The Alexandrite is one of four Richmond American floor plans available at Seasons at The Farm in Galt, California.

The Alexandrite is one of four Richmond American floor plans available at Seasons at The Farm in Galt, California.

Model tours
Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to schedule a tour of the beautiful new Alexandrite and Tourmaline model homes at Seasons at The Farm for Saturday, June 11, or Sunday, June 12, between 10 a.m. and 6. p.m. Visits can be booked in advance by calling 209.650.7023 and making an appointment with a New Home Specialist.

More about Seasons at The Farm:

  • New ranch and two-story homes from the $500s

  • 4 versatile Seasons™ Collection floor plans

  • 2 to 5 bedrooms, approx. 1,400 to 2,650 sq. ft.

  • Easy access to notable schools, wineries and downtown Sacramento

  • Alexandrite and Tourmaline models opening this weekend!

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at Seasons at The Farm will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants at the builder's Home Gallery™ to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Seasons at The Farm is located at 697 Cardoso Dairy Drive in Galt (off S. Lincoln Way and Kost Road). Call 209.650.7023 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information. View health and safety updates at RichmondAmerican.com/COVID-19.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 220,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

MDC Richmond American Home Logo (PRNewsfoto/M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/richmond-american-to-debut-new-model-homes-in-galt-301563421.html

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

