Richmond American Debuts New Community in Menifee

·2 min read
Tour three new models at Heritage at Braverde on March 26

MENIFEE, Calif., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of a new community in the Braverde masterplan: Heritage at Braverde (RichmondAmerican.com/HeritageatBraverde). This notable new neighborhood in Menifee will showcase three inspired two-story floor plans, all of which will be modeled for prospective homebuyers.

The Alma is one of three Richmond American floor plans available at Heritage at Braverde in Menifee, California.
The Alma is one of three Richmond American floor plans available at Heritage at Braverde in Menifee, California.

Model home tours
Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Heritage at Braverde between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, to explore the brand-new models and learn everything that this exciting new community has to offer.

About Heritage at Braverde

  • New two-story homes with designer details and open layouts

  • 4 to 5 bedrooms, approx. 2,480 to 2,940 sq. ft.

  • Hundreds of structural and design options

  • Appealing on-site amenities, such as sports courts, parks and trails

  • Prime location near notable schools, shopping, dining and entertainment

  • Close proximity to SR-79 and I-215

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at Heritage at Braverde will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants at the builder's Home Gallery™ to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Heritage at Braverde is located at 32234 Bullard Street in Menifee. Call 951.672.3580 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information. View health and safety updates at RichmondAmerican.com/COVID-19.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 210,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

MDC Richmond American Home Logo (PRNewsfoto/M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.)
MDC Richmond American Home Logo (PRNewsfoto/M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.)
https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/richmond-american-debuts-new-community-in-menifee-301509433.html

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

