U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,101.23
    -30.92 (-0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,813.23
    -176.89 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,994.46
    -86.93 (-0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,854.82
    -9.22 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.89
    -0.37 (-0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,850.00
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    21.86
    -0.05 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0656
    -0.0080 (-0.75%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9310
    +0.0870 (+3.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2484
    -0.0118 (-0.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1810
    +1.5050 (+1.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,557.62
    -2,185.81 (-6.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    641.16
    -43.05 (-6.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,457.89
    +178.09 (+0.65%)
     

Richmond American Opens New Community in Corona

·2 min read
In this article:
  • MDC

Three inspired model homes to debut this Saturday at Horizons at Terramor

CORONA, Calif., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce the opening of a new community in Corona, Horizons at Terramor (RichmondAmerican.com/HorizonsAtTerramor). This recent addition to the popular Terramor masterplan showcases an array of inspired two-story floor plans from the builder's sought-after Seasons™ Collection—designed to put homeownership within reach for a variety of buyers. Horizons at Terramor will debut three model homes this Saturday, June 4.

The Ammolite is one of three new model homes debuting this weekend at Richmond American’s new Horizons at Terramor neighborhood in Corona, California.
The Ammolite is one of three new model homes debuting this weekend at Richmond American’s new Horizons at Terramor neighborhood in Corona, California.

Model home tours

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Horizons at Terramor for model home tours on Saturday, June 4 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More about this gated community:

  • New Seasons™ Collection homes from the upper $600s

  • Three two-story floor plans with open layouts and designer details

  • 3 to 6 bedrooms, approx. 2,380 to 3,040 sq. ft.

  • Community clubhouse, pool, sports courts, trails, parks, playgrounds and garden

  • Close proximity to Lake Mathews, I-15 and notable schools

  • Three model homes debuting this weekend!

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at Horizons at Terramor will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants at the builder's Home Gallery™ to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Horizons at Terramor is located at 11781 Wandering Way in Corona. For more information, call 951.734.8068 or visit RichmondAmerican.com. View health and safety updates at RichmondAmerican.com/COVID-19.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 220,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/richmond-american-opens-new-community-in-corona-301559649.html

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

