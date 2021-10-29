U.S. markets closed

Richmond American Set to Expand in Polk County

·2 min read
In this article:
Flexible floor plans, ready to personalize at their Home Gallery™

HAINES CITY, Fla., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Florida, LP, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce that it recently purchased and closed on 82 homesites in Haines City.

The Fraser plan is one of six Richmond American floor plans that will be offered at the new Haines City community.
The land will become Seasons at Forest Creek, a new Polk County community the company plans to open for sales by the summer of 2022. Among other amenities, the neighborhood will offer two children's playgrounds, generous yards and six floor plans from our sought-after Seasons™ Collection, boasting the open, inviting layouts and designer details today's homebuyers are seeking.

Everyone who builds a brand-new Richmond American home from the ground up will have the opportunity to meet with a professional design consultant to choose colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces. This complimentary design consultation (RichmondAmerican.com/HomeDesignFlorida) takes place at the builder's Home Gallery™, a one-of-a-kind showroom where buyers can select even the smallest details, like doorknobs and drawer pulls, to help ensure that their new abode is anything but cookie-cutter.

Call 407.287.6285 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information. View health and safety updates at RichmondAmerican.com/COVID-19.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 210,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

MDC Richmond American Home Logo (PRNewsfoto/M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/richmond-american-set-to-expand-in-polk-county-301412154.html

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

    The growth was helped by an increase in both consumer and commercial travel, with business commutes also starting to kick in after leisure travel rebounded earlier, Chief Executive Officer Michael Miebach said on a post-earnings call. After more than a year of staying homebound, customers have started venturing out for travel, dining and other social activities made possible by vaccinations against the coronavirus, driving up spending volumes at payment companies like Mastercard. On an adjusted basis, Mastercard earned $2.37 per share, shattering analyst estimates of $2.19 per share on average, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.