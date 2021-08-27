U.S. markets close in 1 hour 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,508.84
    +38.84 (+0.87%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,436.52
    +223.40 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,130.45
    +184.64 (+1.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,278.59
    +64.61 (+2.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.81
    +1.39 (+2.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.20
    +26.00 (+1.45%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    +0.53 (+2.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1799
    +0.0040 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3170
    -0.0250 (-1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3770
    +0.0068 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8420
    -0.2140 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,339.99
    +1,446.98 (+3.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,217.66
    +49.76 (+4.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.14
    -101.15 (-0.36%)
     

Richmond/Hampton Roads Associates Ratify New Agreement with the Kroger Mid-Atlantic Division

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

New agreement provides more than $27 million in wage increases and benefits

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kroger (NYSE: KR) Mid-Atlantic Division associates in the Richmond/Hampton Roads bargaining unit have ratified a new collective bargaining agreement between the company and the United Food and Commercial Workers Union, Local 400.

The Kroger Co. Logo (PRNewsFoto/The Kroger Co.) (PRNewsFoto/The Kroger Co.)
The Kroger Co. Logo (PRNewsFoto/The Kroger Co.) (PRNewsFoto/The Kroger Co.)

Kroger Mid-Atlantic Division will invest $27 million in wage increases and benefits during the three-year term of this new agreement.

"We are pleased we could reach this agreement to support our Richmond/Hampton Roads area associates and our company. Under the terms of the new agreement, associates will receive significant pay increases, affordable and comprehensive health care, and continued investment in their pension fund," said Lori Raya, president of the Kroger Mid-Atlantic Division. "The new agreement comes after thoughtful and productive work by both the company and the union bargaining committees. We thank our associates for ratifying the agreement and for the excellent service they provide for our customers every day."

The new collective bargaining agreement covers more than ­2,900 associates working at 21 stores in Richmond, Hampton Roads, and Tidewater in eastern Virginia.

About Kroger Mid-Atlantic Division:
Kroger's Mid-Atlantic Division operates food stores, pharmacies and fuel centers in Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio. We are dedicated to Kroger's Purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit™ and to create #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/richmondhampton-roads-associates-ratify-new-agreement-with-the-kroger-mid-atlantic-division-301364480.html

SOURCE The Kroger Co.

Recommended Stories

  • China Spells Out How Excessive ‘996’ Work Culture is Illegal

    (Bloomberg) -- China has issued its most comprehensive warning yet against the excessive-work culture that pervades the country’s largest corporations, using real and richly detailed court disputes to address a growing backlash against the punishing demands of the private sector. The Supreme People’s Court and Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security published a lengthy essay Friday about labor violations and unreasonable overtime, labeled ‘996’ because of the common practice of working 9

  • Cells in GM, Hyundai EV battery fires linked to several LG plants

    Shares of Korean battery maker LG Chem slid to a nine-month low on Friday as investors digested reports linking fires in General Motors Co and Hyundai Motor Co vehicles to LG batteries from at least two Asia plants. Documents filed by GM and Hyundai with the U.S. safety regulator show how the two automakers separately identified the same cause of battery fires in their newest electric vehicles, tracing them to similar manufacturing defects in battery cells made at at least two plants operated by a unit of LG Chem. "The reserves and ratio of cost to the recall will be decided depending on the result of the joint investigation looking into the root cause, currently being held by GM, LG Electronics and LG Energy Solution."

  • Should unvaccinated employees pay more for health insurance? American workers give their verdict

    Delta Air Lines announced this week it would introduce a $200 health-insurance surcharge for workers not vaccinated against COVID-19.

  • Emergency medicine physician: Delta has 'changed the game' for COVID-19

    Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Hiral Tipirneni joins Yahoo Finance to discuss&nbsp;

  • 1 Semiconductor Stock With Over 100% Upside, According to Wall Street

    The company is already doing enough to warrant that level of share price growth, but it appears there's plenty more in store for investors.

  • Cummins Demonstrates Its Electrified Power Technology

    Cummins Inc. is gearing up for the North American Council for Freight Efficiency (NACFE) Run on Less - Electric (RoL-E), an electric truck technology demonstration, in less than three weeks.

  • 4 things couples need to know about Social Security survivors benefits

    Couples need to figure out the amount of survivors benefits each would receive after the other dies and whose benefit should be claimed first.

  • Iron-Air Batteries Could Be The Breakthrough Energy Markets Are Waiting For

    Energy storage costs have been falling during the last decade, but a new technological breakthrough is needed for energy storage to become mainstream, and scientists may have just found it

  • Cummins is Poised and Ready for the 4th Industrial Revolution

    Cummins Inc. officially launched its Manufacturing Industry 4.0 strategy with its first-annual Industry 4.0 Virtual Symposium. Over the course of four days, the company hosted 17 sessions introduci...

  • I’m 62, live in Missouri but work in Florida and have $1.8 million — ‘have I positioned myself well?’

    You ask if you’ve positioned yourself well for retirement. Ultimately, “your success will be a function of your savings, investments and your cash flow,” said Erika Safran, a certified financial planner and principal of Safran Wealth Advisors. If you’re not planning to sell your home and use the proceeds to fund your retirement, it shouldn’t be in the calculations, Safran said.

  • Chip Crunch Will Last Through 2022, Toyota Supplier Warns

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s Rohm Co. says that vital semiconductors for automobiles and industrial machinery will likely remain in short supply at least throughout next year, adding to ominous warnings about further fallout from the global chip crisis.The Kyoto-based chipmaker, whose customers include Toyota Motor Corp., Ford Motor Co. and Honda Motor Co., has been hampered by a severe shortage of key materials as well as full production lines, said Chief Executive Officer Isao Matsumoto. The company

  • China’s boycott of Australia has redirected global flows of coal

    Since Beijing instituted an unofficial boycott of Australian coal last October in a major escalation of the two countries’ trade conflict, global flows of coal have undergone a major reshuffling. While Chinese imports of Australian coal have effectively dropped off to zero, imports from other countries have shot up to fill the gap. After all, coal makes up nearly 60% of China’s energy consumption, so its steady supply is critical for the country’s energy security.

  • Home Depot and Lowe's Q2 Earnings: A Motley Fool Senior Analyst Takes a Deep Dive

    How do the second-quarter reports from these two home improvement retail giants affect their long-term investment potential?

  • Gilead Sciences wins reversal of $1.2 billion award in patent case with Bristol Myers

    A U.S. appeals court on Thursday threw out a $1.2 billion ruling against Gilead Sciences Inc, finding a patent on a cancer therapy it was accused of infringing was invalid, in a blow to rival Bristol Myers Squibb Co. The two companies have been embroiled in a case involving accusations that Yescarta, the CAR-T cell cancer immunotherapy from Gilead's Kite Pharma unit, infringed on a patent for a similar therapy from Bristol's Juno Therapeutics. Last year, a federal judge increased the damages from a jury trial and ordered Gilead to pay Bristol Myers $1.2 billion in the patent infringement case.

  • Simbe’s robots will be deployed across midwestern grocery chain, Schnucks

    St. Louis-based grocery chain Schnucks (one of those “With a name like Smucker's, it has to be good” situations, one imagines) announced this week that it will be deploying technology from Simbe Robotics across its 111 U.S. locations. The deal comes a year and a half into a global pandemic that has substantially increased interest in automation, particularly around essential businesses -- a qualifier that certainly applies to grocery stores. Simbe’s mobile robots provide inventory scanning, offering a constantly updating picture of what’s on the store shelves and what needs to be restocked.

  • Macy's Is Adopting This Proven Amazon Strategy

    Amazon does not mind offering this capability because more items on its site attract more customers. More recently, however, Macy's (NYSE: M) has adopted this strategy as well. Management shifted course and is now more intent on developing its digital sales channel, and that's where the Amazon strategy is working well for Macy's.

  • Foil Network: What You Need to Know About the New Generation of Blockchain

    Investing in the market can be pretty complex, especially if you want to add cryptocurrencies or other digital assets to your portfolio. With stocks and real estate, for example, you have a tangible asset that you can see. You can travel to the property you just purchased or you can visit the business you just invested in. You can even talk to the portfolio manager handling the mutual fund that holds the money for your retirement. But digital assets are just that — digital. And even though there

  • Southwest Airlines cuts flights to fix operational challenges

    Southwest Airlines will run fewer flights through the end of the year in a bid to fix issues that disrupted operations this summer https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/southwest-cancels-hundreds-flights-after-computer-related-stoppage-2021-06-16 and led to flight delays and cancellations. It plans to adjust flight schedules in November and December as well, but said it would protect holiday bookings. "We're confident these adjustments will create a more reliable travel experience," Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly said in a statement.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – August 27th, 2021

    It’s been a mixed start to the day for the majors after Thursday’s pullback, A Bitcoin move back through to $49,500 levels would be needed to restore confidence…

  • Planning on a Long Retirement? Rethink Your Equity Exposure

    Between longer lifespans and a seemingly never-ending bull market, you might be tempted to invest heavier in equities during retirement than the “110 minus your age” rule dictates. But new research from Dimensional Fund Advisors shows why retirees should be … Continue reading → The post Planning on a Long Retirement? Rethink Your Equity Exposure appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.