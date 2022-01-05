U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,700.58
    -92.96 (-1.94%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,407.11
    -392.54 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,100.17
    -522.54 (-3.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,194.00
    -74.87 (-3.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.19
    -0.66 (-0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.60
    -14.50 (-0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    22.82
    -0.35 (-1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1313
    +0.0024 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7050
    +0.0370 (+2.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3554
    +0.0027 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.1010
    -0.0250 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,192.42
    -600.00 (-1.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,114.28
    -68.31 (-5.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.87
    +11.72 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,332.16
    +30.37 (+0.10%)
     

Richmond Minerals Inc. Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TORONTO, Jan. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Richmond Minerals Inc. (TSXV: RMD) ("Richmond") is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of $129,100 (the "Offering"). The Offering consists of the sale of 2,151,666 million flow-through units ("FT Units") at a price of $0.06 per FT Unit.

Each FT Unit consists of one (1) common share in the capital stock of the Richmond that is a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Act") and one-half (½) of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "FT Warrant"). Each FT Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one (1) common share of Richmond at a price of $0.10 per common share until the date which is two (2) years following the closing date of the Offering, whereupon the FT Warrants will expire.

Richmond intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for "Canadian exploration expenses" that will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" on its properties for purposes of the Act and will renounce such expenses with an effective date of no later than December 31, 2021.

Richmond has paid a cash finder's fee of $6,000 and issued 100,000 finder warrants (the "Finder's Warrants"). The Finder's Warrants are exercisable at a price of $0.06 per share for a period of two years.

The securities issued and issuable pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four month and one day statutory hold period.

An insider of Richmond subscribed for an aggregate of 300,000 FT Units. The participation of the officer in the Offering constitutes a "related party transaction" for the purposes of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Richmond is exempt from the requirements to obtain a formal evaluation or minority shareholder approval in connection with the insider participation in reliance on sections 5.5 (a) and 5.7 (1) (a) of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the securities issued, nor the fair market value of the consideration for the securities issued exceeds 25% of Richmond's market capitalization as calculated in accordance with MI 61-101. Richmond did not file a material change report containing all of the disclosure required by MI-61-101 more than 21 days before the expected closing date of the Offering as the aforementioned insider participation had not been confirmed at that time Richmond wished to close the Offering as expeditiously as possible.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to persons in the United States absent registration or an exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, Richmond's objectives, goals or future plans. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets; changes in demand and prices for minerals; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments, and those risks set out in Richmond's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although Richmond believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Richmond disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

SOURCE Richmond Minerals Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/05/c9138.html

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks hit sessions lows after FOMC minutes, ARK Innovation ETF continues decline

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on the market as stocks tumble after the release of the Federal Open Market Committee's meeting.

  • Why Intel Popped, but AMD and Nvidia Dropped Today

    It's Jan. 5 and at long last, the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2022) is underway in Las Vegas. As chipmakers demo their wares today, shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) (a "featured exhibitor" at CES 2022) are enjoying a nice 2.4% pop in afternoon trading, as of 2:22 p.m. ET. In contrast, Intel rivals Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) are moving in the opposite direction -- down 4.3% and 4.6%, respectively.

  • Jim Cramer: 2022 is the year to invest in companies that actually make money — and these 3 stocks fit the bill

    It's time to abandon today’s obsession with empty growth, the CNBC host says.

  • Market Recap: Wednesday, January 5

    Technology stocks came under renewed pressure on Wednesday while the Dow Jones Industrial Average pulled back from a fresh record high. Darrell Cronk, Wells Fargo CIO of Wealth & Investment Management and Sam Stovall, CFRA Chief Investment Strategist joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • Bitcoin Tanked After the Fed Minutes Were Released. Here’s Why.

    Bitcoin slid sharply after the Federal Reserve released minutes of its December meeting, with policy makers indicating growing unease over inflation and the potential for interest rates to start rising as soon as this March. Bitcoin was down more than 4% to $44,200, falling from around $46,000 soon after the Fed made the minutes public. Fed officials indicated that inflation readings and tight labor conditions could warrant an interest-rate increase “sooner or at a faster pace than participants had earlier anticipated.”

  • Will Novavax Stock Hit $300 in 2022?

    This year could be a big one for Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). The biotech company fell behind in the coronavirus vaccine race last year. Novavax just completed its data submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

  • Rivian Stock Is Dropping Like a Stone. Blame Amazon.

    Rivian shares dropped TK% in early Wednesday. News regarding Amazon.com, a Rivian customer and investor, has other Rivian investors vexed.

  • Why Tesla Stock Is Toast Today

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) took a tumble along with the rest of the tech stock market this afternoon, succumbing to interest rate fears after the U.S. Federal Reserve made public its plans to withdraw support from the high-flying U.S. stock market. As of 3:25 p.m. ET, that decision has cost Tesla stock 5.5%. CNBC has the story: From just-published minutes from the Fed's December meeting, it's apparent that officials "are ready to dial back policy help aggressively," in particular, by first slowing then reversing bond purchases (i.e., selling off bonds already purchased) "in the coming months."

  • Why Ambarella Tumbled More Than 19% Today

    Changes to the market environment have suddenly cast the camera technology outfit's potential in a less bullish light.

  • Nasdaq books worst day in 11 months, S&P 500 skids 1.9% after Fed minutes surprise with talk of shrinking balance sheet

    Stocks swoon, ending at session lows, after the release of the Fed's December meeting minutes show discussion around trimming the central bank's balance sheet.

  • Stocks: Microsoft slumps, Sony pops on EV announcement, Wayfair sinks

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre breaks down how Microsoft is heading for its longest losing streak since September, Sony's new operating company Sony Mobility is entering the EV space, and how Wayfair continues to sink to a 52-week low.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks drop, tech shares sink after Fed minutes hint at earlier liftoff on interest rates; Nasdaq slides by 3.3%

    Technology stocks came under renewed pressure on Wednesday while the Dow set a fresh record high, with investors turning away from tech. and growth stocks in anticipation of higher rates.

  • Why Cloudflare Stock Plummeted Today

    Shares of Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) sank 8.9% on Tuesday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index ended the day's trading session down roughly 1.3%, and Cloudflare ranked among the day's biggest large-cap technology losers. The Federal Reserve has also recently indicated that it will significantly cut back on bond purchases in the near future and that it will potentially raise interest rates three times this year, which generally points to a less-favorable backdrop for growth stocks and could lead to more volatility in the near term.

  • Why AMC Entertainment, GameStop, and Sundial Growers All Sank Today

    The release of the Fed minutes today caused a broad sell-off in "risk" assets, including these meme stocks.

  • Why Tilray Stock Fell 31% in December

    Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shareholders lost ground to the market in December, with the stock slumping 31% compared to a 4% spike in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Tilray shares had been up more than 200% in early 2021 but finished the year in negative territory compared to a 27% surge in the wider stock market. December brought two important updates on the pot stock's business.

  • Here's Why Palantir Stock Fell 12% in December

    Data analytics stock Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) dropped 11.8% in December as investors continue to move away from growth stocks with high valuations. Similar stocks, including Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) and Alteryx (NYSE: AYX), had very similar charts throughout the month. This indicates that market forces are behind the move, which occurred without any significant news from Palantir.

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    On the day that Warren Buffett completed his majority stake purchase in Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965 and became the company's CEO, the stock was priced at about $18 per share. The investment conglomerate looks dramatically different today, and the impact of the Oracle of Omaha's market-crushing guidance is evident with a quick glance at the company's stock price. A single Berkshire Class A share currently trades at more than $435,200, which means that a $1,000 stake in the company at the time when Buffett assumed the reins would now be worth roughly $24.2 million.

  • 2 Wildly Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2022

    From 2019 to the end of 2021, the S&P 500 produced a 103% total return amid a slew of challenging events. Turning the calendar to 2022, investors might be interested in pulling in the reins and shifting toward undervalued dividend stocks that generate passive income. Here's what makes Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) and United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) two great options worth considering now.

  • Chip Stocks Tumble on Fed Minutes. Intel Was an Exception.

    Semiconductor stocks turned even lower after the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting minutes were more hawkish than expected.

  • Why Wish Stock Plunged Nearly 17% in December

    Shares of e-commerce and logistics company ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH), commonly called Wish, plunged 16.6% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The tough times for Wish started on Dec. 2 when Kunal Madhukar, an analyst with UBS, downgraded the stock from buy to neutral, according to The Fly. To summarize, Madhukar believes revenue will be challenged in 2022 and expenses will remain high.