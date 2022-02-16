U.S. markets closed

RICHMOND MUTUAL BANCORPORATION, INC. INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 43% TO $0.10 PER SHARE

RICHMOND, Ind., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBI) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on Richmond Mutual Bancorporation common stock of $0.10 per share, which represents a 43% increase over the $0.07 per share quarterly dividend declared in November 2021. The cash dividend will be payable on March 17, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 3, 2022.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc., headquartered in Richmond, Indiana, is the holding company for First Bank Richmond, a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial and trust services within its local communities through its eight locations in Richmond, Centerville, Cambridge City and Shelbyville, Indiana, its five locations in Sidney, Piqua and Troy, Ohio and its loan production office in Columbus, Ohio.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in such statements, including the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions and other uncertainties such as the extent and duration of the impact of the pandemic on public health, the U.S. and global economies, and on consumer and corporate customers, employment levels and market liquidity. In addition, forward-looking statements also are subject to legislative changes; changes in policies by regulatory agencies; fluctuations in interest rates; the risks of lending and investing activities, including changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses; the Company's ability to access cost-effective funding; fluctuations in real estate values and both residential and commercial real estate market conditions; demand for loans and deposits in the Company's market area; changes in management's business strategies; changes in the regulatory and tax environments in which the Company operates; and other factors set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/richmond-mutual-bancorporation-inc-increases-quarterly-dividend-43-to-0-10-per-share-301484212.html

SOURCE Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc.

