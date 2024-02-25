Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.14

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) will pay a dividend of $0.14 on the 14th of March. The dividend yield will be 4.9% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained.

Having paid out dividends for only 4 years, Richmond Mutual Bancorporation does not have much of a history being a dividend paying company. Based on Richmond Mutual Bancorporation's last earnings report, calculating for its payout ratio equates to 61%, which means that the company covered its last dividend with comfortable room to spare.

Earnings per share could rise by 4.4% over the next year if things go the same way as they have for the last few years. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the future payout ratio could reach 82%, which is on the higher side, but certainly still feasible.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend has been pretty stable looking back, but the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This makes it tough to judge how it would fare through a full economic cycle. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.20 in 2020 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.56. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 29% a year over that time. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Earnings per share has been crawling upwards at 4.4% per year. Growth of 4.4% per annum is not particularly high, which might explain why the company is paying out a higher proportion of earnings. While this isn't necessarily a negative, it definitely signals that dividend growth could be constrained in the future unless earnings start to pick up again.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. While Richmond Mutual Bancorporation is earning enough to cover the dividend, we are generally unimpressed with its future prospects. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation that investors should take into consideration. Is Richmond Mutual Bancorporation not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

