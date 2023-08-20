Richmond Vanadium Technology (ASX:RVT) Is In A Strong Position To Grow Its Business

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So should Richmond Vanadium Technology (ASX:RVT) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

How Long Is Richmond Vanadium Technology's Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. When Richmond Vanadium Technology last reported its balance sheet in December 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth AU$23m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through AU$1.9m. So it had a very long cash runway of many years from December 2022. While this is only one measure of its cash burn situation, it certainly gives us the impression that holders have nothing to worry about. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Is Richmond Vanadium Technology's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

While Richmond Vanadium Technology did record statutory revenue of AU$406k over the last year, it didn't have any revenue from operations. That means we consider it a pre-revenue business, and we will focus our growth analysis on cash burn, for now. During the last twelve months, its cash burn actually ramped up 55%. While this spending increase is no doubt intended to drive growth, if the trend continues the company's cash runway will shrink very quickly. Richmond Vanadium Technology makes us a little nervous due to its lack of substantial operating revenue. We prefer most of the stocks on this list of stocks that analysts expect to grow.

How Hard Would It Be For Richmond Vanadium Technology To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Given its cash burn trajectory, Richmond Vanadium Technology shareholders may wish to consider how easily it could raise more cash, despite its solid cash runway. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Richmond Vanadium Technology's cash burn of AU$1.9m is about 2.2% of its AU$89m market capitalisation. So it could almost certainly just borrow a little to fund another year's growth, or else easily raise the cash by issuing a few shares.

How Risky Is Richmond Vanadium Technology's Cash Burn Situation?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Richmond Vanadium Technology's cash burn. In particular, we think its cash runway stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. While its increasing cash burn wasn't great, the other factors mentioned in this article more than make up for weakness on that measure. Looking at all the measures in this article, together, we're not worried about its rate of cash burn; the company seems well on top of its medium-term spending needs. On another note, Richmond Vanadium Technology has 2 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

