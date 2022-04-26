U.S. markets open in 5 hours 43 minutes

Ricinoleic Acid Market Size to Grow by USD 90.64 Bn| 58% of the growth to originate from APAC| Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the market outlook report, the Ricinoleic Acid Market share will witness a YOY growth of 4.43% in 2022 during the forecast period. The report is segmented by end-user (lubricants and grease, cosmetics and personal care, surfactants, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). One of the main drivers of the online clothing rental market is the growing demand from major end-users.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Ricinoleic Acid Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Ricinoleic Acid Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our latest Sample Report

Vendor Insights

Ricinoleic Acid Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Acme synthetic chemicals

  • Adani Wilmar Ltd.

  • AKSHAY CHEMICALS

  • Arvalli Castor Derivatives Pvt. Ltd

  • Aura Refoils Pvt. Ltd

  • Biomol GmbH

  • Cayman Chemical Co.

  • Girnar Industries

  • Gokul Agro Resources

  • Guangzhou Reullei Pharmaceutical Technology Co. Ltd.

  • ITOH OIL CHEMICALS Co. Ltd.

  • Jacob Stern and Sons Inc.

  • Jayant Agro Organics Ltd.

  • KAVYA PHARMA

  • Krishna Antioxidants Pvt. Ltd.

  • Merck KGaA

  • N.K. Industries Ltd.

  • Parchem Fine and Specialty Chemicals

  • Royal Castor Products Ltd.

  • Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read our Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will account for 58 percent of market growth. In APAC, China and India are the most important markets for ricinoleic acid. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

Over the forecast period, increased production of castor oil and ricinoleic acid, particularly in India, will aid ricinoleic acid market expansion in APAC.

Furthermore, countries such as China, India, France, the UK, Brazil, China, India, and France, are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the Ricinoleic Acid Market during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions. Download Detailed Sample Report.

Key Segment Analysis

The lubricants and grease segment will grow its ricinoleic acid market share significantly. People have increasingly begun to use lubricants and grease to avoid corrosion and friction, as well as to reduce the heat generated by persistent surface contact, which is expected to fuel the segment's expansion. Ricinoleic acid, which is used in lubricants and corrosion, helps to keep moving components apart, protects them from wear, and transports impurities and debris away. As a result, all of these variables are likely to boost the grease and lubricants industry, and thus the growth of ricinoleic acid.

View Sample Report: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

One of the major factors of ricinoleic acid market growth is rising demand from major end-users. Another trend that is contributing to market expansion is the growing shift toward bio-based chemicals. One of the reasons impeding the expansion of the ricinoleic acid market is the high price of castor seeds due to adverse weather conditions.

Download Sample Report for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Ricinoleic Acid Market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Surface Disinfectants Market by Type, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Microcrystalline Wax Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Ricinoleic Acid Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.52%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 90.64 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.43

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 58%

Key consumer countries

China, India, France, UK, Brazil, China, India, France, UK, Brazil, China, India, France, UK, and Brazil

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Acme synthetic chemicals, Adani Wilmar Ltd., AKSHAY CHEMICALS, Arvalli Castor Derivatives Pvt. Ltd, Aura Refoils Pvt. Ltd, Biomol GmbH, Cayman Chemical Co., Girnar Industries, Gokul Agro Resources, Guangzhou Reullei Pharmaceutical Technology Co. Ltd., ITOH OIL CHEMICALS Co. Ltd., Jacob Stern and Sons Inc., Jayant Agro Organics Ltd., KAVYA PHARMA, Krishna Antioxidants Pvt. Ltd., Merck KGaA, N.K. Industries Ltd., Parchem Fine and Specialty Chemicals, Royal Castor Products Ltd., and Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Lubricants and grease - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Cosmetics and personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Surfactants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Acme synthetic chemicals

  • 10.4 Adani Wilmar Ltd.

  • 10.5 Aura Refoils Pvt. Ltd

  • 10.6 Girnar Industries

  • 10.7 Gokul Agro Resources

  • 10.8 ITOH OIL CHEMICALS Co. Ltd.

  • 10.9 Jayant Agro Organics Ltd.

  • 10.10 Merck KGaA

  • 10.11 N.K. Industries Ltd.

  • 10.12 Royal Castor Products Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ricinoleic-acid-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-90-64-bn-58-of-the-growth-to-originate-from-apac-technavio-301531876.html

SOURCE Technavio

