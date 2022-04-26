Ricinoleic Acid Market Size to Grow by USD 90.64 Bn| 58% of the growth to originate from APAC| Technavio

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the market outlook report, the Ricinoleic Acid Market share will witness a YOY growth of 4.43% in 2022 during the forecast period. The report is segmented by end-user (lubricants and grease, cosmetics and personal care, surfactants, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). One of the main drivers of the online clothing rental market is the growing demand from major end-users.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Ricinoleic Acid Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Vendor Insights

Ricinoleic Acid Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Acme synthetic chemicals

Adani Wilmar Ltd.

AKSHAY CHEMICALS

Arvalli Castor Derivatives Pvt. Ltd

Aura Refoils Pvt. Ltd

Biomol GmbH

Cayman Chemical Co.

Girnar Industries

Gokul Agro Resources

Guangzhou Reullei Pharmaceutical Technology Co. Ltd.

ITOH OIL CHEMICALS Co. Ltd.

Jacob Stern and Sons Inc.

Jayant Agro Organics Ltd.

KAVYA PHARMA

Krishna Antioxidants Pvt. Ltd.

Merck KGaA

N.K. Industries Ltd.

Parchem Fine and Specialty Chemicals

Royal Castor Products Ltd.

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will account for 58 percent of market growth. In APAC, China and India are the most important markets for ricinoleic acid. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

Over the forecast period, increased production of castor oil and ricinoleic acid, particularly in India, will aid ricinoleic acid market expansion in APAC.

Furthermore, countries such as China, India, France, the UK, Brazil, China, India, and France, are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the Ricinoleic Acid Market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The lubricants and grease segment will grow its ricinoleic acid market share significantly. People have increasingly begun to use lubricants and grease to avoid corrosion and friction, as well as to reduce the heat generated by persistent surface contact, which is expected to fuel the segment's expansion. Ricinoleic acid, which is used in lubricants and corrosion, helps to keep moving components apart, protects them from wear, and transports impurities and debris away. As a result, all of these variables are likely to boost the grease and lubricants industry, and thus the growth of ricinoleic acid.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

One of the major factors of ricinoleic acid market growth is rising demand from major end-users. Another trend that is contributing to market expansion is the growing shift toward bio-based chemicals. One of the reasons impeding the expansion of the ricinoleic acid market is the high price of castor seeds due to adverse weather conditions.

Ricinoleic Acid Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.52% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 90.64 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.43 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 58% Key consumer countries China, India, France, UK, Brazil, China, India, France, UK, Brazil, China, India, France, UK, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Acme synthetic chemicals, Adani Wilmar Ltd., AKSHAY CHEMICALS, Arvalli Castor Derivatives Pvt. Ltd, Aura Refoils Pvt. Ltd, Biomol GmbH, Cayman Chemical Co., Girnar Industries, Gokul Agro Resources, Guangzhou Reullei Pharmaceutical Technology Co. Ltd., ITOH OIL CHEMICALS Co. Ltd., Jacob Stern and Sons Inc., Jayant Agro Organics Ltd., KAVYA PHARMA, Krishna Antioxidants Pvt. Ltd., Merck KGaA, N.K. Industries Ltd., Parchem Fine and Specialty Chemicals, Royal Castor Products Ltd., and Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Lubricants and grease - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Cosmetics and personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Surfactants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Acme synthetic chemicals

10.4 Adani Wilmar Ltd.

10.5 Aura Refoils Pvt. Ltd

10.6 Girnar Industries

10.7 Gokul Agro Resources

10.8 ITOH OIL CHEMICALS Co. Ltd.

10.9 Jayant Agro Organics Ltd.

10.10 Merck KGaA

10.11 N.K. Industries Ltd.

10.12 Royal Castor Products Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

