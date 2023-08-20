Rick Alton named chief executive at Methods Machine Tools in Sudbury

Rick Alton was recently appointed chief executive officer at Methods Machine Tools Inc., a Sudbury-based supplier of precision machine tools and automation solutions.

He is responsible for all operating functions of the company across its nine direct offices throughout the United States, as well as its national distribution network.

Alton arrives from Manitou Americas, where he was also CEO and president of its Compact Equipment Products Division. He is also a former executive at JLG Industries, an Oshkosh Corp. company.

Methods Machine Tools, which operates nine technical centers and a so-called “precision center,” says it has installed more than 45,000 machine tools throughout North America.

Dr. Sunjay Sethi recently joined Milford Regional Physician Group in Milford as a neurologist.

He comes to Milford Regional Physician Group from Brigham and Women’s Hospital and South Shore Hospital, where he spent the last couple of years as a staff neurologist and consulting neurologist.

Sethi is board-certified in general neurology, neuromuscular medicine and electro-diagnostic medicine.

He earned his medical degree at Boston University School of Medicine and completed his internship at the Pennsylvania Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania Health System. Sethi completed his neurology residency and neuromuscular medicine fellowship at Harvard Medical School/Brigham and Women’s Hospital/Massachusetts General Hospital.

Lucas Bimberg, of Franklin, recently joined the Millis office of ERA Key Realty Services as a Realtor.

Bimberg was previously a commercial account representative at RSA Security LLC in Bedford. Before that, he was a sales representative and account executive for Dassault Systèmes SE in Waltham. He began his sales career as an account manager at Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., also in Waltham.

Bimberg holds a bachelor's degree in marketing from Framingham State Unbiversity. He also studied construction management at Central Connecticut State University.

Based in Northbridge, ERA Key Realty Services has 16 offices throughout central and eastern Massachusetts.

John Sullivan was recently hired as director of materials management at Milford Regional Medical Center

He is responsible for overseeing and directing the operations of the Materials Management Department as it relates to purchasing, receiving, distribution, storage, inventory control, forms management, mailroom and printing. He also oversees the acquisition, utilization, distribution and maintenance of equipment and supplies used throughout the hospital.

Sullivan brings more than 20 years of experience in materials management in the health care industry. He previously served as system director of purchasing for Tufts Medicine.

Sullivan holds an MBA from UMass Lowell and a bachelor's degree from Bentley University.

