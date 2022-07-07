Rick Riordan's new 'Percy Jackson' series has cast its central characters—here's how to watch the series

Rick Riordan handpicked the young cast members playing Annabeth, Percy and Grover.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

From bestselling books like Madeline Miller's Circe and Stephen Fry's Mythos to award-winning games like Hades, tales of gods and monsters are having their day—now, it's time for the demigods. Percy Jackson and the Olympians, the bestselling YA series by Rick Riordan, is being adapted into a television series.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The book series initially had a few film adaptations in 2010, based on the first and second books in the series, but the new TV adaptation directly involves Riordan, from writing to handpicking the cast. You can follow along on his website for updates about the series, which will premiere on Disney+.

Where can you watch Percy Jackson and the Olympians?

You can stream Percy Jackson and the Olympians when it releases on Disney+. Disney+ is available via internet connection if you live in Australia, Austria, Canada, the Channel Islands, France, Germany, India, Ireland, the Isle of Man, Italy, Monaco, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom or the U.S. Disney’s direct-to-consumer streaming platform can be accessed from desktop browsers, mobile devices, game consoles and more.

Disney+ is home to Walt Disney Studios films, Marvel films and series, Disney Channel original series, Pixar films and shorts, Star Wars films and series and National Geographic titles. The platform is also constantly releasing new content, such as highly anticipated Marvel series like Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight as well as upcoming Star Wars series like Obi-Wan Kenobi and more.

What is Percy Jackson and the Olympians about?

'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' is coming to Disney+.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is based on the beloved book series by Rick Riordan, which centers on the lives of the half-human children of the Greek gods as they come together at a modern day summer camp, Camp Half-Blood. The series will feature eight episodes and will be directed by James Bobin and written by Riordan, along with Jonathan E. Steinberg.

Story continues

The series focuses on Percy Jackson, a young demigod learning about his role in the world, alongside his friends Annabeth and Grover, a demigod and a satyr, respectively. The trio will be played by Walker Scobell, Leah Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri. Recent additions to the cast include Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysus or Mr. D, the Greek god of wine (and director of Camp Half-Blood), alongside Megan Mullally as Alecto/Mrs. Dodds, one of Percy's teachers.

You can stream Percy Jackson and the Olympians (which currently has a release year of 2023 on IMDb) when it releases, as well as other Percy Jackson adaptations like Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, on Disney+.

How can you sign up for Disney+?

To start watching Percy Jackson and the Olympians when it premieres, you can subscribe to Disney+ today starting at $7.99 or $79.99 for a year’s subscription. Consider investing in a bundle with Hulu or ESPN+ to get the most out of your subscription, or even subscribing for a year to save a little extra money.

Disney+ is available on devices like Apple products, Roku streaming devices, Google Chromecast, Android phones and TV devices, XBOX One, PlayStation 4, LG TVs, Samsung products, Chrome OS, Mac OS or Windows PC. If you’re worried about connecting to the service, check out their supported devices list and sign up for email updates at DisneyPlus.com to keep updated on which devices are compatible.

In addition to all of its new content, Disney+ is also home to classic films like Aladdin, Robin Hood, A Bug’s Life and The Princess and The Frog that you can watch on-demand, as well as Disney Channel Original shows and TV series like Elena of Avalor, Kim Possible and The Owl House. They also have a lot of properties you might not expect, like Pixar Shorts, The Princess Bride, The Simpsons, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe and more.

$7.99/month at Disney

There’s a lot more where this came from. Sign up for our weekly newsletter to get all our reviews, expert advice, deals and more.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: How to watch 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians'