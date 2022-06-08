U.S. markets close in 5 hours 28 minutes

Ricoh earns the 2022 ENERGY STAR® Canada Electronics Manufacturer of the Year Award for its outstanding contributions toward a more sustainable future

·4 min read

For the third year, Ricoh Canada has been recognized for its efforts in advancing sustainability and energy efficiency to drive lasting change – for better.

Ricoh Canada Inc. is proud to announce today that it has received the 2022 ENERGY STAR® Canada Manufacturer of the Year Award for Electronics, a program of Natural Resources Canada. This recent accolade marks the third year Ricoh Canada has earned this recognition, reaffirming its contributions to advancing energy efficiency in Canada, and its commitment to driving a better and more sustainable society. (CNW Group/Ricoh Canada Inc.)
Ricoh Canada Inc. is proud to announce today that it has received the 2022 ENERGY STAR® Canada Manufacturer of the Year Award for Electronics, a program of Natural Resources Canada. This recent accolade marks the third year Ricoh Canada has earned this recognition, reaffirming its contributions to advancing energy efficiency in Canada, and its commitment to driving a better and more sustainable society. (CNW Group/Ricoh Canada Inc.)

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Ricoh Canada Inc. is proud to announce today that it has received the 2022 ENERGY STAR® Canada Manufacturer of the Year Award for Electronics, a program of Natural Resources Canada. This recent accolade marks the third year Ricoh Canada has earned this recognition, reaffirming its contributions to advancing energy efficiency in Canada, and its commitment to driving a better and more sustainable society.

"Enhancing energy efficiency is key to working towards our ambitious climate goals, while creating sustainable jobs for cleaner growth and a greener, more energy-efficient future. This year's ENERGY STAR Canada award recipients are ambassadors of energy efficiency and examples of the value of investing in smart energy choices," said the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources. "Congratulations to Ricoh Canada Inc. in Mississauga, Ontario as the recipient of the 2022 ENERGY STAR Canada Award for Manufacturer of the Year – Electronics."

"Our internal philosophy has always been to redefine work and change – for better, and this extends to more than providing innovative digital workplace solutions and services to our customers globally, it also includes conducting our business with a focus on creating tangible impact and lasting contribution to our society," adds Eric Fletcher, Vice President, Marketing, Ricoh Canada. "In the past year, we have been working closely with our people, partners, and customers to further our efforts in reducing our carbon footprint and achieving positive environmental change. We are truly honoured by this recognition."

Ricoh, a global leader in developing workplace technology that redefines how people work was founded on the principles referred to as The Ricoh Three Loves: "Love your neighbour", "Love your country" and "Love your work" which drives Ricoh's continuous efforts in making sustainability and environmental stewardship an integral part of its business, and in creating a positive impact in society, people and the planet. In the past year, Ricoh Canada has launched several initiatives to enhance its efforts to further energy efficiency in its products and expand its overall sustainability initiatives including:

  • Strengthened ENERGY STAR Canada partnership – Pursued ENERGY STAR certification for all new print product introductions, a critical product line for Ricoh Canada's marketing strategy. It also underwent a product line consolidation to refine its offerings for the Canadian marketplace, simplifying the consumer selection process and providing the best match for their needs.

  • Enhanced outreach initiatives – An advocate for the ENERGY STAR mission for years, Ricoh Canada amplified its outreach and awareness efforts with its customers, partners and employees through its internal and external communication strategies – resulting in a 45 per cent increase in web traffic on pages from 2019 to 2021 that included ENERGY STAR references.

  • Energy-efficient product innovation – Ricoh Canada continues to work on technology innovations that contribute towards achieving a zero-carbon society, with products and services that offer the economic benefit of energy savings without sacrificing business productivity.

  • Driving sustainability for the future – As a company, Ricoh has committed to reducing its direct and indirect Green House Gas (GHG) emissions by 63 per cent by 2030 from its own manufacturing plants, offices and vehicles, along with its consumption of energy and heat purchased by the company. Ricoh pledges an additional emissions reduction of 40 per cent in the supply chain of business activities and a switch to 50 per cent renewable electricity. By 2050, Ricoh aims for zero GHG emissions across its entire value chain and to switch to 100 per cent renewable electricity. Ricoh will also continue to spearhead initiatives to reduce its environmental footprint and align its sustainability activities with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) – a global partnership to address the challenges our world faces.

For more information on Ricoh Canada's corporate responsibility and environmental sustainability initiatives, click here or engage with Ricoh Canada on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

| About ENERGY STAR Canada |

ENERGY STAR Canada is a 21-year-long energy efficiency success story. The program is a voluntary partnership between the Government of Canada and more than 1,000 organizations working to use natural resources more wisely through greater energy efficiency. Behind each ENERGY STAR label is a product, home, building or industrial facility that is independently certified to use less energy and cause fewer of the emissions that contribute to climate change. ENERGY STAR is Canada's simple choice to save energy, save money and save our environment. For more information about ENERGY STAR Canada, visit www.energystar.gc.ca.

| About Ricoh |

Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services that enable individuals to work smarter from anywhere.

With cultivated knowledge and organizational capabilities nurtured over its 85-year history, Ricoh is a leading provider of digital services and print solutions designed to support digital transformation and optimize business performance.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group has major operations throughout the world and its products and services now reach customers in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2021, Ricoh Group reported worldwide sales of 1,682 billion yen (approx. 15.1 billion USD).

For further information, please visit www.ricoh.ca.

© 2022 Ricoh Canada Inc. All rights reserved. All referenced product names are the trademarks of their respective companies.

SOURCE Ricoh Canada Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/08/c3271.html

