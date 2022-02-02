U.S. markets open in 6 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,557.75
    +22.75 (+0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,249.00
    -25.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,168.25
    +173.50 (+1.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,045.00
    -0.90 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.37
    +0.17 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.40
    -4.10 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.68
    +0.09 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1291
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8000
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.96
    -2.87 (-11.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3537
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5640
    -0.1180 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,353.84
    -159.53 (-0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    891.82
    -1.19 (-0.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,535.78
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,533.60
    +455.12 (+1.68%)
     

Ricoh Launches the RICOH THETA X 360-Degree Camera - a 60 Megapixel All-in-One Camera for Customer Focused Real Estate Property Businesses and Capture of Professional Quality Virtual Tours

Ricoh Company, Ltd.
·5 min read

RICOH THETA X

Advanced THETA model designed to make it easier to use with the large LCD touch panel
Advanced THETA model designed to make it easier to use with the large LCD touch panel

CAMPBELL, Calif., Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RICOH360 Tours, a service of RICOH Company Ltd, the only truly complete all-in-one and affordable 360-degree virtual tour solution under one global brand, today announced the launch of RICOH THETA X, an advanced model of the RICOH THETA series of one-shot 360-degree cameras. Equipped with a large touch screen display, this new model achieves higher resolution 2D images and 360-degree virtual tours, and significantly higher zoom-in capabilities. The all-in-one camera, together with the RICOH360 Tours platform, offers an end-to-end solution for capturing, sharing, and visualizing properties, in 2D and 360-degree virtual reality.

Recommended for real estate agents, brokerages, and professional photographers the RICOH THETA X has its signature high portability with a compact, lightweight, and sturdy magnesium alloy body in line with the original RICOH THETA product concept. It offers an astonishing high-resolution image equivalent to a maximum of approximately 60 megapixels (output pixel) that generates print-quality photography.

The model is the first in the RICOH THETA series to be equipped with a large 2.25-inch full-color touch screen display. Another new feature of this model is that it supports an interchangeable battery and an external memory card from just one camera for just one visit to the property.

Since RICOH360 Tours was released in July 2020, as the official all-in-one do-it-yourself mobile first virtual tour solution from Ricoh, it has amassed a vast network of 40,000 users, with 13 Million virtual tours in over 100 countries.

Features of the New RICOH THETA X

1. Large 2.25-inch touch screen display for significantly improved operability

  • The RICOH THETA X is the first model equipped with a large, user-friendly 2.25-inch touch screen display. With the ability to preview the scene before capture, adjust shooting settings and view captured images, a range of operations from capture to viewing can be done offering vastly improved shooting experience.

2. High-resolution 360-degree still image and video capture

  • The CMOS image sensor, main processor, and lens design have been renewed. Incorporating a new sensor with approximately 48MP makes it possible to capture high-resolution 360-degree still images with a maximum output of approximately 60 megapixels. Two image sizes are available to match the scene: 11K for high-resolution bright-light indoor property photography and 5.5K.

3. Ability to switch battery and memory cards

  • For the first time in the RICOH THETA series, the new RICOH THETA X is powered by an interchangeable battery. An external memory card can increase memory storage capacity (microSDXC). Even when shooting long hours or capturing many images, users can continue shooting without worrying about the remaining battery levels or storage capacity.

4. Increased compatibility with smartphone

  • The RICOH THETA X can easily make a wireless connection to a smartphone without the need to enter a wireless network by establishing a Bluetooth connection.

  • Incorporated MIMO* wireless communication technologies and real-time processing such as top/bottom correction while shooting videos made it possible to transfer still images and videos from the RICOH THETA X to a smartphone at higher speeds**

* Multiple Input Multiple Output technology that communicates using multiple antennas
** Approximately 1.5 times faster than the conventional camera RICOH THETA V while shooting 5.5K still images under the same condition according to actual measurements taken by Ricoh.

5. Improved expandability of the camera body

  • Continuing from the RICOH THETA V and RICOH THETA Z1, the RICOH THETA X utilized an Android-based OS, allowing third-party developers to develop and release applications (plug- ins) to expand the function of the camera.

  • It is possible to simply set up the “client mode” (a mode used to directly connect the RICOH THETA to a wireless router) without using a smartphone. This allows plug-ins such as Property Tour to be installed and operated from the camera without using a computer or smartphone.

To learn more, gain early access and sales please register at be the first to know.

About RICOH360 Tours

RICOH360 Tours is the official virtual tour platform for RICOH THETA, launched in July 2020. It has been supporting sales and marketing operations in real estate & other industries as a cloud service that allows anyone from anywhere to virtually view "Spaces" online without having to visit the site.

With a RICOH THETA and a PC/smartphone, anyone can easily create and publish a virtual tour. There is no limit to the number of virtual tours you can publish, the number of images you can insert in a tour. Agents may add property and contact information to the virtual tour so it can be utilized in various ways, such as shared via e-mails or SNS, embed to a webpage or can be shown through web conferencing systems. With the virtual tour form function, Call to Action (CTA), you can set up a form in the virtual tour that asks for your visitor’s contact information before they can view the entire tour.

Furthermore, customers can use "AI image enhancement”, “AI Video Maker” and “AI Virtual staging beta", which use Ricoh's original AI technology, and are available for all plans, making it easy to create attractive content.

For more information about RICOH360 Tours https://www.ricoh360.com/tours/

About Ricoh Data Service Business

Ricoh is the leader in the development of high-quality immersive 360° cameras and platforms for prosumers and professionals to easily capture and share 360° views of physical spaces from a mobile app in minutes. Ricoh creates intuitive solutions that require no professional, technical or photography experience to create immersive digitized photo-realistic views of a physical environment.

Contact:
Vishwanath Rajappa
Product Manager
vish@ricoh360.com
Ph: +1 650 496 5720

© 2022 RICOH COMPANY, LTD. All rights reserved. All referenced product names are the trademarks of their respective companies.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c5484e47-e170-4e19-b53e-683ff6af592b


Recommended Stories

  • AMD’s Bullish Outlook Suggests It’s Gaining Further on Intel

    (Bloomberg) -- Advanced Micro Devices Inc. rallied as much as 12% in late trading after giving a surprisingly strong sales forecast, suggesting it’s making further gains on archrival Intel Corp. in computer processors.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsBe

  • Google CEO Weighs In on Web3, Says He’s ‘Looking at Blockchain’

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc. Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai made his first public comments on web3, saying he is watching the blockchain space and looking at how Google’s parent company can add value to development of the technology that’s being embraced by many of his Silicon Valley peers.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover

  • ConsenSys to Beef up MetaMask Security With Latest Crypto Acquisition

    Ethereum software solutions provider ConsenSys has made another acquisition in the crypto space to enable the firm to bolster security and enhance Web3 experiences.

  • El Salvador Using Crypto Software Firm AlphaPoint to Fix Chivo Wallet Problems

    Users of the state-run bitcoin wallet have complained about identity duplication and the disappearance of funds.

  • This Beaten-Down 5G Stock Could Go Parabolic in 2022

    Investors looking to scoop up a 5G stock for cheap should take a closer look at this company before it releases earnings.

  • Verizon plans to turn on about 2,000 5G towers in February -sources

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Verizon Communications Inc plans to turn on around 2,000 additional towers in February in the next phase of its C-Band 5G deployment after talks with U.S. regulators, sources said. The new phase comes after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Friday it had agreed that Verizon and AT&T could safely turn on more 5G towers in a deployment that has been disrupted by aircraft safety concerns. Verizon turned on about 5,100 towers in January and will be able to turn on about another 2,000 in February, the sources said, adding that the total could rise as aviation buffer zones are refined.

  • Building a More Sustainable Future with 6G

    By Satish Dhanasekaran, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Keysight Technologies

  • 4 Altcoins to Watch Closely in February

    The cryptocurrency market got off to a rough start in 2022, with the total market cap dropping almost 50% from its November all-time highs. Many people are wondering if Bitcoin (BTC) has finally bottomed out. Market leader Bitcoin has an outsized impact on the rest of the market.

  • Bitcoin and Ether Gain Momentum, Why SOL Rally Could Face Hurdles

    Bitcoin price is recovering above $38,000, ether price broke the $2,750 resistance zone, and SOL surged over 20% to start a strong recovery.

  • Sony Raises Forecast After Profit Beats on Spider-Man Boost

    (Bloomberg) -- Sony Group Corp. reported strong third-quarter earnings and raised its fiscal-year forecast on Wednesday, propelled by a hit Spider-Man movie and sales of image sensors used in Apple Inc.’s iPhones.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsBe Warne

  • Over 17,000 Amazon shoppers are singing this mini Bose speaker's praises — and it's on sale

    Take this rugged, waterproof music-maker on all your winter adventures.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy? Computer Networking Group Weakens Amid Tech Volatility

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on spending trends for cloud computing infrastructure as well as corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • How to block Google’s prying eyes from looking into your private life

    YOUR DIGITAL SELF Because data are a lucrative commodity, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Google is collecting a lot of info on you. The company (GOOG) knows your name, address, phone number, email address and search history.

  • BlackBerry to sell patents related to mobile devices, messaging for $600 million

    BlackBerry said the transaction with the vehicle, Catapult IP Innovations Inc, will not impact customers' use of its products or services. The move comes weeks after BlackBerry pulled the plug on service for its once ubiquitous business smartphones, which were toted by executives, politicians and legions of fans in the early 2000s. U.S-listed shares of BlackBerry were down 3.6% in premarket trading.

  • Kings Entertainment Launches Global Lottery Results App

    Kings Entertainment Group Inc. ("Kings Entertainment" or the "Company"), parent company of global online gaming innovators LottoKings and WinTrillions, is pleased to announce the launch of LottoHub, an Android-based global lottery results app that provides instant lottery results to avid lottery players around the world.

  • Coinbase Lists Solana-Based Project Tokens for First Time

    The listing of non-Ethereum project tokens ORCA and FIDA confirms a CoinDesk scoop.

  • Mozilla rolls out new privacy features to its mobile and desktop VPN

    Mozilla is rolling out new updates to its mobile and desktop VPN offerings, the company announced on Tuesday. With the launch of Mozilla VPN 2.7, the company is bringing one of Firefox's popular add-ons, Multi-Account Containers, to the desktop platform and also introducing a multi-hop feature to the Android and iOS version of the VPN service. The company says combining the add-on with Mozilla's VPN adds an extra layer of protection to users' compartmentalized browsing activity and also adds extra protection to their locational information.

  • What's the difference between IPS and VA panels for TVs?

    TV brands like Samsung, Sony, and LG use both IPS and VA panels depending on the series. Here's how these panel types affect picture quality.

  • Erase signs of aging with Amazon's bestselling concealer — on sale now for $8

    Users love how well this concealer masks under-eye circles, redness, blemishes and more.

  • Investors Now Get Why Elvie’s Breast Pumps Need Bluetooth

    (Bloomberg) -- When Tania Boler began raising funds for a wireless, smartphone-controlled device to help women strengthen their pelvic floors, prospective male investors were hesitant to speak.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsBe Warned — the Turbulence T