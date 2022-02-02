Ricoh Launches the RICOH THETA X 360-Degree Camera - a 60 Megapixel All-in-One Camera for Customer Focused Real Estate Property Businesses and Capture of Professional Quality Virtual Tours

RICOH THETA X

Advanced THETA model designed to make it easier to use with the large LCD touch panel

CAMPBELL, Calif., Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RICOH360 Tours, a service of RICOH Company Ltd, the only truly complete all-in-one and affordable 360-degree virtual tour solution under one global brand, today announced the launch of RICOH THETA X, an advanced model of the RICOH THETA series of one-shot 360-degree cameras. Equipped with a large touch screen display, this new model achieves higher resolution 2D images and 360-degree virtual tours, and significantly higher zoom-in capabilities. The all-in-one camera, together with the RICOH360 Tours platform, offers an end-to-end solution for capturing, sharing, and visualizing properties, in 2D and 360-degree virtual reality.



Recommended for real estate agents, brokerages, and professional photographers the RICOH THETA X has its signature high portability with a compact, lightweight, and sturdy magnesium alloy body in line with the original RICOH THETA product concept. It offers an astonishing high-resolution image equivalent to a maximum of approximately 60 megapixels (output pixel) that generates print-quality photography.

The model is the first in the RICOH THETA series to be equipped with a large 2.25-inch full-color touch screen display. Another new feature of this model is that it supports an interchangeable battery and an external memory card from just one camera for just one visit to the property.

Since RICOH360 Tours was released in July 2020, as the official all-in-one do-it-yourself mobile first virtual tour solution from Ricoh, it has amassed a vast network of 40,000 users, with 13 Million virtual tours in over 100 countries.

Features of the New RICOH THETA X

1. Large 2.25-inch touch screen display for significantly improved operability

The RICOH THETA X is the first model equipped with a large, user-friendly 2.25-inch touch screen display. With the ability to preview the scene before capture, adjust shooting settings and view captured images, a range of operations from capture to viewing can be done offering vastly improved shooting experience.



2. High-resolution 360-degree still image and video capture

The CMOS image sensor, main processor, and lens design have been renewed. Incorporating a new sensor with approximately 48MP makes it possible to capture high-resolution 360-degree still images with a maximum output of approximately 60 megapixels. Two image sizes are available to match the scene: 11K for high-resolution bright-light indoor property photography and 5.5K.



3. Ability to switch battery and memory cards

For the first time in the RICOH THETA series, the new RICOH THETA X is powered by an interchangeable battery. An external memory card can increase memory storage capacity (microSDXC). Even when shooting long hours or capturing many images, users can continue shooting without worrying about the remaining battery levels or storage capacity.



4. Increased compatibility with smartphone

The RICOH THETA X can easily make a wireless connection to a smartphone without the need to enter a wireless network by establishing a Bluetooth connection.

Incorporated MIMO* wireless communication technologies and real-time processing such as top/bottom correction while shooting videos made it possible to transfer still images and videos from the RICOH THETA X to a smartphone at higher speeds**

* Multiple Input Multiple Output technology that communicates using multiple antennas

** Approximately 1.5 times faster than the conventional camera RICOH THETA V while shooting 5.5K still images under the same condition according to actual measurements taken by Ricoh.

5. Improved expandability of the camera body

Continuing from the RICOH THETA V and RICOH THETA Z1, the RICOH THETA X utilized an Android-based OS, allowing third-party developers to develop and release applications (plug- ins) to expand the function of the camera.

It is possible to simply set up the “client mode” (a mode used to directly connect the RICOH THETA to a wireless router) without using a smartphone. This allows plug-ins such as Property Tour to be installed and operated from the camera without using a computer or smartphone.

To learn more, gain early access and sales please register at be the first to know.

About RICOH360 Tours

RICOH360 Tours is the official virtual tour platform for RICOH THETA, launched in July 2020. It has been supporting sales and marketing operations in real estate & other industries as a cloud service that allows anyone from anywhere to virtually view "Spaces" online without having to visit the site.

With a RICOH THETA and a PC/smartphone, anyone can easily create and publish a virtual tour. There is no limit to the number of virtual tours you can publish, the number of images you can insert in a tour. Agents may add property and contact information to the virtual tour so it can be utilized in various ways, such as shared via e-mails or SNS, embed to a webpage or can be shown through web conferencing systems. With the virtual tour form function, Call to Action (CTA), you can set up a form in the virtual tour that asks for your visitor’s contact information before they can view the entire tour.

Furthermore, customers can use "AI image enhancement”, “AI Video Maker” and “AI Virtual staging beta", which use Ricoh's original AI technology, and are available for all plans, making it easy to create attractive content.

For more information about RICOH360 Tours https://www.ricoh360.com/tours/

About Ricoh Data Service Business

Ricoh is the leader in the development of high-quality immersive 360° cameras and platforms for prosumers and professionals to easily capture and share 360° views of physical spaces from a mobile app in minutes. Ricoh creates intuitive solutions that require no professional, technical or photography experience to create immersive digitized photo-realistic views of a physical environment.

