New Ricoh solution helps insurance providers resolve claims faster to improve customer satisfaction

3 min read

RICOH Claims Management Services empowers providers to digitize intake processes without compromising security or staffing requirements

EXTON, Pa., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. today announced RICOH Claims Management Services, a purpose-built integrated service that solves a top challenge for insurance providers: expediting claims resolution to improve customer satisfaction and retention. This scalable-as-a-service offering accelerates and automates the intake and validation process of all inbound claims – in both digital and print – while delivering robust analytics, service-level agreement (SLA) reporting, hosting and managed services. Suitable for dispersed workforces and agents in the field, it makes information available anywhere at any time through its secured PCI-certified platform.

Ricoh USA, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/Ricoh USA, Inc.)
Ricoh USA, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/Ricoh USA, Inc.)

Three out of five insurance claims will be triaged through automation by 2025, according to the LexisNexis Future of Claims 2021 Report. A driving factor of this push for automation is customers' current expectations for speed in the claims process. An Accenture study also uncovered that 95% of customers maintain speed of settlement is the most important factor in determining satisfaction. RICOH Claims Management Services leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI), Intelligent Document Processing and human-in-the-loop processes to address each of these drivers to enhance data accuracy within the claims, ultimately delivering a compressive solution that enables pain-free customer experiences.

RICOH Claims Management Services is built on RICOH's Intelligent Business Platform, a workflow and process automation ecosystem that enables business insights through one consumer-grade digital experience. It leverages Ricoh's years of experience offering claims management services from its new Digital Services Center team of experts.

"Organizations are pressed with customer demands for faster results, which can be challenging for strained IT departments. Without the right level of expertise and automation, meeting customer calls for speed can be extremely challenging," said Bob Lamendola, Senior Vice President and Head of Digital Services Center, Ricoh North America. "RICOH Claims Management Services not only leverages advanced AI-powered Computer Vision for accurate results, but also offers access to a dedicated team of experts, ready to build, deploy, maintain and continually optimize a solution built specifically for an individual organization. This combination helps ensure all compliance and security boxes are checked, while tapping innovative technologies to maintain customer satisfaction with claims processing."

RICOH Claims Management Services rapidly digitizes, automates and accelerates claims intake processes while delivering the reliable accuracy that's critical to driving efficiency across the entire claims process. Seamlessly able to integrate with company systems and workflows, it increases throughput and accuracy for faster processing with assured precision thanks to the use of Computer Vision. The service is PCI-certified to safeguard critical data and help prevent downtime associated with data loss. It can be deployed quickly and cost-effectively thanks to its consumption-based, as-a-service model.

For more information on RICOH Claims Management Services, click here

| About Ricoh |

Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services that enable individuals to work smarter from anywhere.

With cultivated knowledge and organizational capabilities nurtured over its 85-years history, Ricoh is a leading provider of digital services and information management, and print and imaging solutions designed to support digital transformation and optimize business performance.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group has major operations throughout the world and its products and services now reach customers in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2021, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 1,682 billion yen (approx. 15.1 billion USD).


For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com

###

© 2022 Ricoh USA, Inc. All rights reserved. All referenced product names are
the trademarks of their respective companies.




View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-ricoh-solution-helps-insurance-providers-resolve-claims-faster-to-improve-customer-satisfaction-301463899.html

SOURCE Ricoh USA, Inc.

