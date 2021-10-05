U.S. markets close in 5 hours 57 minutes

Ricoh transforms communications for customers with new digital information hub leveraging its AI-powered automation ecosystem

·3 min read

RICOH Intelligent Delivery Services converts inbound communications into digital content to help users find, access and manage information quickly from any location

EXTON, Pa., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. today unveiled its patented RICOH Intelligent Delivery Services1 as the first offering within the RICOH Intelligent Business Platform, a workflow and process automation ecosystem that enables business insights through one consumer-like experience platform. With Intelligent Delivery Services, organizations can automate and accelerate the delivery of all inbound mail – both digital and physical – helping users intuitively access and collaborate on communications entering the system from any location, particularly relevant with McKinsey predicting that three to four times as many people will work from home in the future compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Ricoh USA, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/Ricoh USA, Inc.)
Ricoh USA, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/Ricoh USA, Inc.)

Ricoh's Intelligent Business Platform is a secured, scalable, cloud-hosted ecosystem that includes a library of subscription-based services and intelligent, automated technologies to capture, analyze, integrate and accelerate business processes. Using self-learning Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools and flexible low-code applications, the Intelligent Business Platform allows companies to transition from inefficient analog workflows to highly flexible digital workflows. Built upon the Intelligent Business Platform, Intelligent Delivery Services helps enterprises turn their mailrooms into digital information hubs.

"Now, more than ever, organizations need to better manage the amount of communications coming through their doors, wherever those physical or digital 'doors' may be," said Bob Lamendola, Senior Vice President, Technology and Head of Digital Services Center, Ricoh USA, Inc. "Leveraging our 30 years of managed service experience we developed Intelligent Delivery Services to be the only solution that goes beyond digital mail, enabling digital-based decisioning, automated workflows, team collaboration, and an audit trail using analytics to improve communication. This enhances users' access to information and individual productivity, while the AI-powered technology grows smarter and adapts to user patterns and preferences over time."

Intelligent Delivery Services also allows organizations to meet governance, risk, and security standards to protect sensitive information. Its data and functionality, which can be accessed anywhere including from mobile devices, streamlines inbound communications to drive decisions that are more informed. By analyzing the various types of documents that are sent to an organization, the system learns to classify different kinds of documents, such as customer inquiries or updates to services contracts, and routes them automatically to the correct contacts. It can also pull other valuable information from a communication based on how it is classified – such as a customer complaint – allowing teams to quickly see common issues and aggregate other important information.

Intelligent Delivery Services is available now, and Ricoh plans to launch additional library applications within its Intelligent Business Platform, in areas including capture and conversion, claims processing and accounts payable. If a library application is needed that does not exist, customers can also work with Ricoh's Digital Service Center to create customized solutions.

For more information on Intelligent Delivery Services, click here, or follow along and engage with Ricoh on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

1U.S. Patent & Trademark Office: Intelligent Delivery System Based on Metrics and Analytics

| About Ricoh |

Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services that enable individuals to work smarter from anywhere.

With cultivated knowledge and organizational capabilities nurtured over its 85-years history, Ricoh is a leading provider of digital services and information management, and print and imaging solutions designed to support digital transformation and optimize business performance.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group has major operations throughout the world and its products and services now reach customers in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2021, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 1,682 billion yen (approx. 15.1 billion USD).

For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com

© 2021 Ricoh USA, Inc. All rights reserved. All referenced product names are the trademarks of their respective companies.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ricoh-transforms-communications-for-customers-with-new-digital-information-hub-leveraging-its-ai-powered-automation-ecosystem-301393004.html

SOURCE Ricoh USA, Inc.

