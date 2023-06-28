Rics plunged into crisis as standards board quits

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Rics) has been plunged into crisis after its standards board quit en masse following a row with management.

The standards and regulation board (SRB) resigned in protest over plans to oust its chairman, Dame Janet Paraskeva, after she blew the whistle on alleged governance failures.

In a joint statement, nine members of the outgoing SRB said: “The SRB was set up to regulate the profession in the public interest as an independent board.

“But we were treated from the outset by the leadership more as the enemy rather than as the regulator within Rics. It became increasingly difficult to do our job.”

Rics has 130,000 members and sets standards and valuations in the real estate industry. Membership is widely seen as a badge of excellence.

However, the organisation has been plagued by governance crises in recent years. The latest spat comes after Sean Tompkins, its chief executive, stepped down in September 2021 following the release of a scathing 167-page report into the organisation’s management.

Several members of Rics’ leadership team quit after the external investigation exposed a power struggle between senior executives over the professional body’s internal financial controls. Rics only last week appointed a new chief executive.

The SRB was set up in the wake of the 2021 report and has exclusive responsibility for exercising Rics’ regulatory functions, including strategy, governance, structure, policy and operational oversight.

Chairman Dame Janet Paraskeva resigned last week over fears that she was about to be dismissed

Earlier this year, Dame Janet allegedly complained to ministers that the SRB had been sidelined and a government review of Rics was needed.

Dame Janet was last week summoned to a meeting with Rics management and resigned before it happened because she feared she was about to be dismissed.

The remaining nine members of the SRB have now chosen to follow her lead and quit.

In the joint statement, which was not signed by Dame Janet, the outgoing board said: “Dame Janet was effectively to be dismissed for whistleblowing: for simply telling the truth.

“The Rics leadership seems to deem this an offence rather than a moral and professional duty.

“Her experience is similar to that of the independent directors who called out wrongdoing in 2019 and were sacked as a result. That spawned an investigation which led to two independent reviews and the departure of the incumbent CEO in 2021.”

A separate review published last year by Whitehall mandarin Lord Bichard called for a major governance overhaul at Rics, including giving greater autonomy to the SRB. Rics bosses and the SRB subsequently agreed on a framework to achieve this.

However, the SRB said: “Within six months, that agreement was shattered by a decision to transfer responsibility for standards – and the vast majority of the staff and budget which went with it – away from the board… to the representative side.

“That decision was a clear attempt to reduce the effectiveness and power of the independent regulator within RICS and hand power back.”

RICS said: “RICS passionately believes in robust self-regulation in the public interest. We thank Dame Janet and her colleagues on the SRB for their service to RICS – their contributions have been immensely valuable across numerous areas including the new Rules of Conduct, fire safety and valuation.”

It added that its activities remain in full operation and there is “no break in the continuity of regulatory functions”.

It said: “Our staff and governance bodies will continue to work on the assessment of professionals, the setting of professional standards and the regulation of the profession. We have begun the search for a replacement chair and board members and look forward to working with them to drive forward Rics’ transformation programme.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.