U.S. markets open in 4 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,536.25
    -3.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,670.00
    -48.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,868.25
    +4.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,086.00
    -2.30 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.99
    +0.72 (+0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.10
    +11.40 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    24.94
    +0.29 (+1.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1040
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.68
    +0.12 (+0.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3127
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.5850
    +0.0950 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,178.52
    -161.79 (-0.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,088.97
    +48.70 (+4.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,534.00
    -3.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,736.47
    +70.49 (+0.25%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'How to invest like Warren Buffett amid rising volatility'

Wednesday, April 20 at 2 PM ET, Bill Smead joins Jared Blikre to discuss the massive rotations catching investors off guard.

Ride Hailing Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the ride-hailing market are Uber Technologies Inc. , Grab, ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd. , Gett Inc. , Lyft Inc. , DiDi Chuxing, Delphi Automotive, Daimler AG. , BlaBlaCar and Didi Chuxing Technology Co.

New York, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ride Hailing Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06250378/?utm_source=GNW


The global ride hailing market is expected to grow from $53.25 billion in 2021 to $61.1 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%. The market is expected to grow to $106.19 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%.

The ride-hailing market consists of revenue generated by ride-hailing used for passenger transportation service in which the passengers are connected with the vehicle drivers through a smartphone-based app.The industry comprises establishments primarily engaged in providing passenger transportation by automobile or van, not operated over regular routes and on regular schedules.

Establishments of taxicab owners/operators, taxicab fleet operators, or taxicab organizations are included in this industry.

The ride-hailing market covered in this report is segmented by vehicle type into two-wheeler, three-wheeler, four-wheeler, and others.A two-Wheeler vehicle refers to a vehicle, mainly a bicycle, having two wheels.

The different types of services include E-hailing, car sharing, station-based mobility, car rental and are used by various sectors such as commercial, personal.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the ride-hailing market in 2021.Western Europe was the second largest region in the ride-hailing market.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

On-demand transportation services and a lower rate of car ownership among millennials are driving the growth of the ride-hailing market.On-demand transportation services are characterized by flexible routing and ad-hoc scheduling of private vehicles offering personal transport experience to the general public by picking or dropping at locations of passenger’s choice.

On-demand ride-hailing services ensure that customers can accurately locate the vehicles, track their journey, and offer safety to the occupants, and this factor is expected to significantly drive the market growth.Additionally, a lower rate of car ownership among millennials due to the high maintenance cost of personal cars is resulting in the rise in demand for ride-hailing services.

The millennials are choosing practical, smartphone-accessible transport options that are simple, flexible, and inexpensive over car ownership.Also, buying a new car and maintaining it is costlier than renting a vehicle every year.

According to a survey by Cox Automotive in 2019, around 55%, if Gen Z agrees that transportation is necessary but owning a car, is not important which is supported by 45% millennials, 34% Gen X, and 28% boomers. Hence, on-demand transportation services and a lower rate of car ownership among millennials drive the growth of the ride-hailing market.

Ride-hailing service providers need to follow several state and central laws for uninterrupted services. For instance, in the U.S, driver-related regulations include requirements for background checks, driver’s licenses, vehicle registrations, special licenses such as business licenses, and external vehicle displays. While, the company-related regulations include requirements for the number of ride-hailing vehicles operating in a metropolitan area, providing a list of drivers to the city, and sharing trip data with the city. In some countries, fingerprint-based background checks are mandatory. This is because of the reported incidents of sexual assault and violence. In February 2020, a report from the Union of Concerned Scientists shows that the average U.S. ride-hailing trip results in 69% more pollution than the transportation choices it displaces based on federal vehicle efficiency statistics. The environmental concern has enforced certain regulations on pollution control. Therefore, more restrictive regulations are coming into force, and compliance with these government regulations may act as a restraining factor to the ride-hailing service market growth.

Ride-hailing services have been advancing in the past few years by delivering innovative facilities to riders all over the world.Using a ride-hailing app on an Android device has now become very common.

For instance, Uber is a ride-hailing app from which we can request a women driver.This feature is mainly implemented to focus on the safety of a woman which helps to stay protected with a verified profile of a woman driver before committing the journey.

A major initiative is promoted by Safr, which permits the female passengers to select the gender of the driver, offers complete details about the driver’s training. Similarly, HopSkipDrive is another ride-hailing app that gives safe and smarter transportation solutions to children by employing professional care drivers who have a minimum of 5year experience in caregiving.

In March 2019, Uber, an American multinational ride-hailing company acquired Careem for $3.1 billion. This provides an opportunity for both companies to rapidly expand and capitalize on the region’s underpenetrated mobility opportunity and the growing digital economy. The transaction would be the largest-ever technology industry transaction in the greater Middle East region. Careem is the internet platform for the greater Middle East region. A pioneer of the region’s ride-hailing economy, Careem is expanding services across its platform to include mass transportation, delivery, and payments.

The countries covered in the ride-hailing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06250378/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • China’s Bet on Sending Its Exports Through Russia Hits Setback

    Sanctions imposed on the Kremlin are disrupting Beijing’s ambitions to move more exports by rail to Europe. “It’s a painful setback,” one consultant says.

  • Elon Musk's Tesla Has Very Bad News

    This is undoubtedly news that will relieve Tesla's rivals because it thwarts the electric vehicle manufacturer's plans to increase its market share. Its chief executive officer Elon Musk seemed to have aligned the pawns well to keep Tesla's rivals in the very lucrative market of electric vehicles at bay. Tesla has started officially delivering vehicles from its new factory near Berlin, Germany.

  • Russia war could further escalate auto prices and shortages

    BMW has halted production at two German factories. Mercedes is slowing work at its assembly plants. Volkswagen, warning of production stoppages, is looking for alternative sources for parts.

  • Can Tesla’s Model Y Take a 1,000 Mile Road Trip? Absolutely.

    Barron's test drove a Tesla Model Y for a few days, taking it more than 1,000 miles while relying on only Tesla's supercharging network to get us where we were going and back again.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: Tesla Deliveries Hit High, But BYD Set To Seize EV Crown

    Tesla deliveries hit a new record in Q1. BYD sales topped 100,000 in March and could overtake Tesla in Q2.

  • Oil Shakes Off Early Loss to Top $100 as Vitol Warns on Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rebounded as traders weighed a warning from Vitol Group that prices had sunk too far against a virus outbreak in China and prospects for more strategic crude releases.Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?

  • Howard Schultz Is Back as Starbucks CEO. Here’s His To-Do List.

    The executive is taking the helm at the coffee chain for the third time as consumers face higher prices, some employees are dissatisfied and its key China market is challenged.

  • GM keeps plants running in China by asking workers to live in factory, sleep on floors

    GM's joint venture in Shanghai asks workers to live in the plant to keep production going as the city goes on lockdown.

  • 12 Largest Chip Producers In The World

    In this article, we discuss the 12 largest chip producers in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the chip manufacturing industry, its history, performance, and outlook for future growth, go directly to 5 Largest Chip Producers In The World. For a basic understanding of what a semiconductor is, let us […]

  • Oil prices fall after truce in Middle East conflict, SPR news

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices fell at the start of Asian trade on Sunday, after the United Arab Emirates and the Iran-aligned Houthi group welcomed a truce that would halt military operations on the Saudi-Yemeni border, alleviating some concerns about potential supply issues. The early losses this week come after oil prices settled down around 13% last week - their biggest weekly falls in two years - when U.S. President Joe Biden announced the largest-ever U.S. oil reserves release. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has welcomed the announcement of a U.N.-brokered truce in Yemen, the UAE's state news agency WAM reported on Saturday.

  • Tesla unable to restart Shanghai production on Monday -internal memo

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Tesla has notified workers and suppliers that production at its Shanghai factory will not resume on Monday as it had hoped, according to an internal notice shared with Reuters. However, Monday production plans have now been cancelled, according to the notice, which did not elaborate on the reasons or say when the company expected activity to resume. Production at Tesla's Shanghai factory, which produces cars for the China market and is also a crucial export hub, has been halted since March 28 after the government launched a two-stage lockdown that started in areas east of the city's Huangpu River where the plant is located.

  • Do new cars really need brake fluid replaced every 5,000 miles? | Car Doctor

    Clean brake fluid is crucial to a modern ABS brake system. Several manufacturers recommend brake fluid replacement every 30,000 miles.

  • Junkyard Gem: 1979 MG MGB

    A 1979 MG MGB convertible, photographed in a wrecking yard near Pikes Peak in Colorado.

  • China's BYD ends full combustion engine cars to focus on electric, plug-in hybrids

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's largest electric vehicle (EV) maker BYD Co Ltd (002594.SZ) said that as of last month it stopped making combustion engine vehicles and now produces full electric and heavily electrified plug-in hybrid cars only. "In the future, BYD will focus on pure electric and plug-in hybrids in the automobile sector," the company said in a statement filed to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Sunday. BYD will not completely stop making gasoline engines since smaller highly efficient engines will continue to be used in plug-in hybrid cars.

  • Supply chains: ‘Nearshoring’ could be the answer to America’s logistics problems, Deloitte exec says

    The trend toward more "nearshoring" to alleviate the global supply chain chaos is not new but is increasingly important, according to Deloitte Vice Chairman of US Industrial Products & Construction Leader Paul Wellener.

  • Carmakers dream of clean, green, mean electric machines

    An electric car is a clean car, right? From motor magnets with toxic histories to batteries made using copious fossil-fuel power, many challenges face carmakers seeking to purge dirtier materials from their supply chains to satisfy regulators and investors. These obstacles represent opportunities for a growing group of companies in the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem that bet they can capitalise on that demand.

  • 3 Energy Companies That Should Buy Back Stock–and 4 That Should Not

    Wells Fargo analyst Nitin Kumar puts Coterra, CNX Resources, and Centennial Resource Development on his list.

  • Brazil's Petrobras CEO appointee may faces conflict of interest probe

    The prosecutor's office at Brazil's federal audit court (TCU) has asked the court to open an investigation into President Jair Bolsonaro's appointment of Adriano Pires as chief executive of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro, for a possible conflict of interest. According to a document seen by Reuters and dated March 31, deputy prosecutor Lucas Furtado at the TCU said Pires's work as consultant for multinational oil companies "strongly indicates the existence of a possible conflict of interest" if he becomes Petrobras CEO.

  • How Social Security Works for the Self-Employed

    You still have to pay into Social Security if you're self-employed. But there are deductions to help lighten the tax burden.

  • US small business owners are great! … except for the thousands who aren’t

    From flouting Covid rules to fraud to racism to underpaying employees, US figures reveal a rogues’ gallery A dentist in Wisconsin literally broke his patients’ teeth in order to submit false insurance claims. Photograph: Luis Alvarez/Getty Images We all know that our small business owners are the lifeblood of the US economy. There are approximately 30 million of us and we provide more than half of the jobs in this country. Everyone seems to love us. Politicians court us. Big brands tip their hat