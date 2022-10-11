Ride Hailing Services Market to observe USD 44.17 Bn incremental growth; Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd., BMW AG, and Carshare Australia Pty Ltd. emerge as key vendors -- Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ride hailing services market size is expected to grow by USD 44.17 billion between 2020 and 2025. However, the growth momentum in the market is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 13.53% during the forecast period. The report identifies Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd., BMW AG, Carshare Australia Pty Ltd., Cityhop, and Communauto Inc. among others as dominant vendors in the market. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key product launches, successful strategies adopted by vendors, vendor landscape, major revenue-generating segments, and much more. Download PDF Sample Report
The rising use of online on-demand transportation services has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, compliance with government regulations might hamper the market growth. The global ride hailing services market is fragmented due to the presence of several vendors. The vendors in the market are forming strategic alliances to gain a competitive edge over their rivals. For instance, in March 2021, BMW AG partnered with Daimler Mobility AG to further accelerate the growth of electrification. Similarly, in December 2020, Orix Corp. acquired Elawan Energy SL, a global renewable energy company.
Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. The report identifies Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd., BMW AG, Carshare Australia Pty Ltd., Cityhop, Communauto Inc., Grab Holdings Inc., Lyft Inc., Orix Corp., Uber Technologies Inc., and Zipcar Inc. as major market participants. Download Sample Report Here
Ride Hailing Services Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The global ride hailing services market is segmented as below:
Type
The e-hailing segment will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period. The rising focus on reducing carbon emissions and decongestion of city streets is driving the growth of the segment.
Geography
48% of the market growth will come from APAC during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to factors such as growing urbanization, increasing baby boomer population, rising demand for car sharing, rising number of tourists, and the presence of prominent vendors. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The ride hailing services market report covers the following areas:
Ride Hailing Services Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist ride hailing services market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the ride hailing services market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the ride hailing services market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ride hailing services market vendors
Ride Hailing Services Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 13.53%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 44.17 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
15.96
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 48%
Key consumer countries
China, US, India, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd., BMW AG, Carshare Australia Pty Ltd., Cityhop, Communauto Inc., Grab Holdings Inc., Lyft Inc., Orix Corp., Uber Technologies Inc., and Zipcar Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
E-hailing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Car sharing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd.
BMW AG
Carshare Australia Pty Ltd.
Cityhop
Communauto Inc.
Grab Holdings Inc.
Lyft Inc.
Orix Corp.
Uber Technologies Inc.
Zipcar Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
