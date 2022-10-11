U.S. markets open in 8 hours 33 minutes

Ride Hailing Services Market to observe USD 44.17 Bn incremental growth; Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd., BMW AG, and Carshare Australia Pty Ltd. emerge as key vendors -- Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ride hailing services market size is expected to grow by USD 44.17 billion between 2020 and 2025. However, the growth momentum in the market is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 13.53% during the forecast period. The report identifies Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd., BMW AG, Carshare Australia Pty Ltd., Cityhop, and Communauto Inc. among others as dominant vendors in the market. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key product launches, successful strategies adopted by vendors, vendor landscape, major revenue-generating segments, and much more. Download PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global On Demand Transportation Market 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global On Demand Transportation Market 2021-2025

The rising use of online on-demand transportation services has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, compliance with government regulations might hamper the market growth. The global ride hailing services market is fragmented due to the presence of several vendors. The vendors in the market are forming strategic alliances to gain a competitive edge over their rivals. For instance, in March 2021, BMW AG partnered with Daimler Mobility AG to further accelerate the growth of electrification. Similarly, in December 2020, Orix Corp. acquired Elawan Energy SL, a global renewable energy company.

Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. The report identifies Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd., BMW AG, Carshare Australia Pty Ltd., Cityhop, Communauto Inc., Grab Holdings Inc., Lyft Inc., Orix Corp., Uber Technologies Inc., and Zipcar Inc. as major market participants. Download Sample Report Here

Ride Hailing Services Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The global ride hailing services market is segmented as below:

  • Type

The e-hailing segment will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period. The rising focus on reducing carbon emissions and decongestion of city streets is driving the growth of the segment.

  • Geography

48% of the market growth will come from APAC during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to factors such as growing urbanization, increasing baby boomer population, rising demand for car sharing, rising number of tourists, and the presence of prominent vendors. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The ride hailing services market report covers the following areas:

Ride Hailing Services Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist ride hailing services market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the ride hailing services market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the ride hailing services market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ride hailing services market vendors

Ride Hailing Services Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 13.53%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 44.17 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

15.96

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 48%

Key consumer countries

China, US, India, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd., BMW AG, Carshare Australia Pty Ltd., Cityhop, Communauto Inc., Grab Holdings Inc., Lyft Inc., Orix Corp., Uber Technologies Inc., and Zipcar Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • E-hailing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Car sharing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd.

  • BMW AG

  • Carshare Australia Pty Ltd.

  • Cityhop

  • Communauto Inc.

  • Grab Holdings Inc.

  • Lyft Inc.

  • Orix Corp.

  • Uber Technologies Inc.

  • Zipcar Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

(PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
(PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ride-hailing-services-market-to-observe-usd-44-17-bn-incremental-growth-beijing-xiaoju-technology-co-ltd-bmw-ag-and-carshare-australia-pty-ltd-emerge-as-key-vendors--technavio-301644620.html

SOURCE Technavio

