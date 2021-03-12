U.S. markets close in 4 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,919.13
    -20.21 (-0.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,600.86
    +115.27 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,180.35
    -218.32 (-1.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,340.49
    +1.95 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.72
    -0.30 (-0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,705.70
    -16.90 (-0.98%)
     

  • Silver

    25.65
    -0.54 (-2.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1939
    -0.0046 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6260
    +0.0990 (+6.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3891
    -0.0099 (-0.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0150
    +0.5050 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,133.01
    +130.25 (+0.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,129.11
    -2.91 (-0.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,760.19
    +23.23 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,717.83
    +506.19 (+1.73%)
     

RIDE INVESTIGATION - Nationally Ranked Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating Lordstown Motors Corporation (NASDAQ: RIDE) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2021 / Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential securities violations and breach of fiduciary duty claims against Lordstown Motors Corporation, an automobile manufacturer of electric vehicles. (NASDAQ:RIDE).

On March 12, Hindenburg Research put out a report noting: "Lordstown is an electric vehicle SPAC with no revenue and no sellable product, which we believe has misled investors on both its demand and production capabilities."

Hindenburg also noted, "Our conversations with former employees, business partners and an extensive document review show that the company's orders are largely fictitious and used as a prop to raise capital and confer legitimacy."

On this news, Lordstown is down over 15% on enormous volume.

If you currently own shares and/or options of RIDE and want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at dschwartz@labaton.com.

About the Firm

Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world's leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, antitrust, corporate governance and shareholder rights, and consumer cybersecurity and data privacy litigation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at http://www.labaton.com.

CONTACT:

David J. Schwartz
(800) 321-0476
dschwartz@labaton.com

SOURCE: Labaton Sucharow LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/635177/RIDE-INVESTIGATION--Nationally-Ranked-Shareholder-Rights-Firm-Labaton-Sucharow-is-Investigating-Lordstown-Motors-CorporationNASDAQ-RIDE-for-Potential-Securities-Violations-and-Breach-of-Fiduciary-Duty

  • Lordstown Motors Sinks as Firm That Targeted Nikola Takes Aim

    (Bloomberg) -- Lordstown Motors Corp. plunged the most in five months after the short-seller whose attack on Nikola Corp. led to its founder’s departure turned its sights on the electric-truck startup.“Lordstown is an electric vehicle SPAC with no revenue and no sellable product, which we believe has misled investors on both its demand and production capabilities,” Hindenburg Research said in a report Friday. The firm holds a short position in Lordstown so stands to gain from a drop in the shares.The truckmaker is one of a slew of electric-vehicle startups that have gone public through mergers with special purpose acquisition companies. A number have come under close scrutiny, including Velodyne Lidar Inc., whose founder left amid a fight with its board.Lordstown, according to Hindenburg, “has consistently pointed to its book of 100,000 pre-orders as proof of deep demand for its proposed EV truck. Our conversations with former employees, business partners and an extensive document review show that the company’s orders are largely fictitious.”Steve Burns, chief executive officer of the Lordstown, Ohio, electric-truck maker, said by text message that, “we always stated that pre-orders were non-binding. That is what pre-orders are.”The shares tumbled 19% to $14.31 at 10:03 a.m. in New York after dropping as much as 23%, the most intraday since Sept. 24. Lordstown had advanced 77% in the 12 months through Thursday while the Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 68%.Hindenburg said that a $735 million order touted by Lordstown was made by E Squared Energy, a Texas company that doesn’t yet operate a fleet.The report also said that Lordstown, which bought a small-car plant closed in 2019 by General Motors Co., has used a consulting firm to help generate pre-orders for its electric pickups but that since the sales are non-binding, claims of future revenue will be difficult to convert to real cash flow.Hindenburg’s report on Nikola had led to a plunge in its shares, the departure of its founder and inquiries by U.S. authorities. The company has said it is cooperating with the inquiries and that an internal review concluded that it had made several inaccurate statements.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Rises With U.S. Gasoline Supplies Sliding to Four-Month Low

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil closed higher after traders assessed a U.S. government report showing the largest two-week decline in gasoline supplies on record, while signs emerged of demand picking up.Futures in New York rose 0.7% on Wednesday after earlier flipping between modest gains and losses. Domestic gasoline supplies slid last week to the lowest in about four months, while demand rose to the highest since November, according to Energy Information Administration data. Further price gains were tempered by a 13.8-million-barrel increase in crude inventories, with shale drillers boosting output following an unprecedented cold blast in the U.S. South.“Because of the freeze in Texas, people were expecting a big product draw from refinery shutdowns and a crude build because crude wells have come back online a lot faster,” said Michael Lynch, president of Strategic Energy & Economic Research. “A steady increase in miles driven and gasoline demand will give people a sense that normalcy is around the corner.”While crude prices are up more than 30% this year, questions remain over at what point oil’s rally will tempt more producers to loosen the taps. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said he sees a risk of non-OPEC+ countries boosting output amid higher prices. Meanwhile, oil production across American shale patches next year is expected to climb as producers take advantage of the rebound, according to a separate government report on Tuesday.“The group of producers may have seen a window of opportunity to binge on higher prices with non-conventional producers unable to capture market share in the near-term,” TD Securities commodity strategists including Bart Melek said in a note. But OPEC+ may “have sufficiently overtightened the market, such that new shale production could again be profitable.”The refining margin for gasoline continued its rally above $20 a barrel and is at the highest for this time of year since 2015, and crude processing rose by a record 2.4 million barrels a day. Tighter fuel inventories left in the wake of the country’s February polar blast comes ahead of a summer driving season that could see a release of demand built up during the pandemic.“Between summer driving season and as lockdowns are lifted, gasoline demand is going to increase by a fair amount,” said Brian Kessens, a portfolio manager at Tortoise, a firm that manages roughly $8 billion in energy-related assets. “As it relates to refining margins, they should be pretty strong over the next several months, giving a real incentive to produce a lot more gasoline.”There are already signs that oil demand is recovering. Congestion in New York is also clawing back, with this month set to mark the fastest increase in toll route traffic since November 2019. The rolling average for gasoline supplied, a proxy for consumption, rose above 8 million barrels a day last week for the first time since November, the EIA report showed.However, fuel demand is facing an uneven recovery around the world. In Europe, processing levels are lagging well behind those of rivals in Asia and North America in a sign consumption there is still being hit hard by the pandemic. The continent’s refinery throughputs will be 15%-20% lower this quarter than they were in the pre-pandemic world of 2019, a bigger deficit than both North America and Asia, according to Wood Mackenzie Ltd.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Get a health savings account now, you’ll thank yourself in retirement

    When you’re starting out in the workforce, all the benefits options can feel overwhelming, especially when it comes to health care and saving for retirement. While retirement might feel far off, the decisions you make today will have an impact on your future. For example, a healthy, average couple age 65 who retired in 2020 will spend $662,156 on retirement health care expenses, according to estimates by HealthView Services.

  • Why Lordstown Motors Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of electric truck start-up Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) opened sharply lower on Friday, after a prominent short-seller alleged that the company has misled investors about its production capabilities and demand for its upcoming pickup truck. As of 10:15 a.m. EST, Lordstown's shares were down about 20.3% from Thursday's closing price. Electric vehicle investors will no doubt remember Hindenburg Research, the short-selling firm that last September released a devastating report on Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA).

  • 5 Top "Winners Keep Winning" Stocks

    Jeff Bezos had the vision to make Amazon an online bookseller early in the days of the internet, and that vision led to more wins like AWS, Prime, and more. The same can be said for Netflix, Walt Disney, and even Apple, which had core markets and strategies that allowed them to grow -- and win -- year after year. Today, five companies that I think will keep winning are Square (NYSE: SQ), Snap (NYSE: SNAP), Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT), DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU), and Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA).

  • What to do if you already filed taxes but want to claim the $10,200 unemployment tax break

    A valuable tax exemption emerging during the heart of tax season is a potential windfall and a new curveball for people trying to get back on their feet after a financially devastating year. Here is the windfall first: The provision could result in individual household tax savings between $1,000 and $2,000, depending on some different estimates. Here is the curveball: The provision is becoming law after Americans have already filed 55.7 million tax returns with the Internal Revenue Service as of March 5.

  • The Tax Hikes Tucked Into Biden’s Covid Relief Plan

    Democrats inserted three tax hikes on the wealthy and large corporations into their $1.9 trillion Covid rescue plan. Together, the three increases are projected to raise $60 billion, Politico’s Brian Faler writes: “One takes away deductions for publicly traded companies that pay top employees more than $1 million. Another provision cracks down on how multinational corporations do their taxes. A third targets how owners of unincorporated businesses account for their losses. … “The tax increases Democrats picked to help keep their plan’s cost in check had the political benefit of being arcane. Unlike things like raising the corporate tax rate or upping the top marginal tax rate on the rich, the ones they chose won’t produce many headlines.” Tax breaks for individuals: Of course, as we noted earlier this week, the Biden plan includes a host of tax benefits as well — including direct payments of up to $1,400 per person and an expansion of the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit. Congress’s Joint Committee on Taxation estimates that the plan will cut taxes by about $467 billion in 2021 and about $590 billion over 10 years. In all, the Biden relief plan will reduce federal taxes in 2021 by more than $3,300 and raise after-tax incomes by 4.1%, according to an updated analysis released Thursday by the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center. That’s about double the average first-year tax cut under the 2017 Trump tax law. The income-boosting effects of the Biden cuts are heavily tilted toward lower-earning households. Households making $91,000 or less will get nearly 70% of the tax benefits, the Tax Policy Center said, and after-tax income for the bottom 20% of earners — households making $25,000 a year or less — will rise by more than 21% on average. By contrast, low- and middle-income households received about 17% of the 2017 law’s tax benefits, and low-income households got a 0.4% tax cut on average. Rejecting Reaganomics: Combined, Biden’ tax cuts for individuals and tax hikes for businesses highlight Biden and Democrats’ focus on fighting inequality — and signal a sharp break from both Trump’s economic approach and that of Ronald Reagan. “Biden is basically pulling a George Costanza on Reagan with this bill: Do the opposite of Reaganomics,” NBC News’s Sahil Kapur tweeted Wednessday night. “Instead of easing burdens for upper earners and counting on that to deliver broad benefits, he’s sending cash to low-income people and counting on them to boost the economy.” The challenge ahead: The tax cuts in Biden’s plan are either one-off provisions, like the latest round of direct payments, or set to expire at the end of the year, unlike the individual income tax cuts in the 2017 GOP law, which were set to expire after 2025. Democrats have made clear that they want to make permanent key elements, like the expanded child credit. And Biden is already planning a multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure bill. “[T]he real test for Democrats — who promised stiff tax increases on the rich during last year’s campaign — will come later, when they face demands to pay for something big like Biden’s plans for a major infrastructure package,” Faler writes. Those demands have already started. Some centrists are expressing growing unease about adding trillions more to the federal debt, and say they want to make sure that additional spending is paid for one way or another. “At some point we’ve got to start paying for things,” Sen. Angus King (I-ME), who caucuses with the Democrats, said this week. “It’s got to be paid for. It’s just a question of who pays. Are we going to pay or our kids going to pay?” Sen. John Tester (D-MT) also said that he wants at least some of any new spending to be paid for, with the costs covered by a potential mix of spending cuts and tax increases. “You’re going to remind me of this [later] when none of it’s paid for,” he joked with Politico’s Sarah Ferris and Burgess Everett, “but I do think some of it needs to be paid for.” House Budget Chair John Yarmuth (D-KY) told Ferris and Everett that while he assumed an infrastructure package would include some means of paying for new spending, the sheer size of the eventual bill — estimates start at $2 trillion and move up to twice that — would make it impossible to pay for it all. “I think that’s unrealistic, given what everyone assumes the size of this is going to be,” Yarmuth said. At the same time, any tax increases that could be proposed to help pay for those future plans could meet with intense resistance. Still, it’s clear where Biden and Democrats are likely to turn for more revenue, based on the changes in the relief plan. “Clearly it’s a signal that Democrats will look to high-income people and large corporations for revenue for the investment package to come,” Seth Hanlon, a senior fellow at the liberal Center for American Progress, told Politico. Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • Trader Arrested as WallStreetBets Phenomenon Finds Echo in Japan

    (Bloomberg) -- A retail investor buys shares in a small company, touts his position on social media and inspires a horde of followers to do the same. The stock price goes to the moon -- before crashing back to earth.It’s an all-too-familiar tale to anyone watching the market in 2021, but this wasn’t GameStop Corp. It wasn’t even in America. And it happened in 2018.It was in the Japanese city of Osaka, where a day trader who goes by the nickname Tonpin was betting on a tiny maker of precision dies and molds called Nichidai Corp. and broadcasting the fact on Twitter, where he has more than 55,000 followers. The stock surged more than sixfold in the first three months of 2018 before losing most of the gains.The person behind the nickname was Toru Yamada, a former money manager, and he and another man have just been arrested for market manipulation, according to Japanese media reports. He wasn’t arrested for talking the stock up on Twitter, but on suspicion of trying to keep the share price down -- albeit so it would have margin-trading restrictions removed which, when it happened, caused the shares to soar to new highs.The incident shows how regulators sift through unusual trading patterns and come to conclusions often years later. It may pique the interest of protagonists and observers of the recent meme stock rally in the U.S., such as users of the Reddit forum WallStreetBets.Yamada has yet to be charged, and it’s not clear whether he will be. And while nobody is suggesting that U.S. traders employed similar tactics to those he’s alleged to have used, the case illustrates the risks that can be associated with becoming a high-profile investor on social media. While you’re in the public spotlight, you may also be in the regulators’ crosshairs.“Everyone’s going to be on tenterhooks,” said Taketsugu Agari, the investor known as Takezo on Twitter, where he has almost 100,000 followers. “People don’t know what’s right and wrong,” he said. “People don’t know the rules.”Calls and direct Twitter messages to Yamada went unanswered. The Osaka District Public Prosecutors Office declined to comment. The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission, Japan’s market watchdog, wasn’t immediately available to comment. Prosecutors didn’t make clear if the men had admitted or denied the charges, according to local media reports.A regulatory filing shows that Yamada’s first disclosed purchase of Nichidai shares was Dec. 8, 2017, and he gradually increased his stake. By the time he first tweeted about it, on Feb. 1 the next year, the shares had almost tripled.That March, Yamada and another man placed a large number of sell orders below the market price just before the close, according to the media reports. Their intention was to keep the share price below a certain level to ensure restrictions on new margin trades on the stock were lifted, the reports said. The stock was released from the measures, and surged as much as 18% on March 12 when it next traded.In a tweet on March 10, Yamada appeared to discuss this process, showing screenshots of Nichidai trades just before the close, though it’s unclear if they were his trades.Separate from his arrest, Yamada has had many clashes on Twitter over the years about his discussions of his investments.“The authorities need to put some regulations in place,” Soichiro Iwamoto, a longtime trader whose firm advises new investors, said in an interview, talking about the practice of talking up stocks on social media. “Investors here don’t have enough financial literacy.”Others wondered what exactly Yamada had done wrong.“It’s amazing that selling to release the margin restrictions is treated as market manipulation,” Akira Katayama, a well-followed day trader known as Gogatsu, wrote after his arrest.Japanese retail investors have been advocating the country’s thousands of thinly traded stocks online for more than a decade, starting off on the bulletin boards popular in the mid to late 2000s before moving to Twitter, the dominant platform in recent years.The most prominent came to be known as “locust lords” for attracting a swarm of day traders. Yamada became the latest of the lords to go quiet in June, when he said he was taking a break from Twitter after his account had been briefly locked.Okansanman, an anonymous account with more than 175,000 followers that was famous for its rapid delivery of breaking news, went dark in early 2019 and hasn’t resurfaced.The Mysterious Twitter User Drawing a Swarm of Japan TradersYamada worked at two Chinese government-related funds before striking out as a day trader in Japan in 2013, he told Bloomberg News last year. He divided opinion on Twitter even before his arrest, with dedicated followers who mimicked his trades and others who accused him of being a manipulator, using his influence to pump up stocks before dumping them.“When many Japanese people lose, they want to blame it on somebody else,” he said last year, brushing off his critics.Followers may have to wait to learn of Yamada’s fate. Under Japanese law, he can be detained for as long as 23 days before charges are pressed.Meanwhile, many of his counterparts in the country who like to discuss stocks are moving from Twitter to other venues, including encrypted messaging apps such as Line and newer platforms like Clubhouse, according to the investor Agari. That makes it harder for regulators to monitor, he said.As for the fallout from the GameStop saga, that’s anyone’s guess. If the Japanese experience is anything to go by, any regulatory actions could be a long time coming, if they materialize at all.“This has been going on for over a decade, back from when people used to use bulletin boards,” Agari said, referring to retail investors talking up stocks online. “America is starting to look like Japan.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Quiet India Tycoon Beats Musk, Ambani to Add The Most Wealth

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian tycoon Gautam Adani has added more billions to his wealth than any one else in the world this year on the back of investor excitement around his ports-to-power plants conglomerate.The net worth of Adani, a first-generation entrepreneur who rarely speaks publicly, has jumped $16.2 billion in 2021 to $50 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. This has made him the year’s biggest wealth gainer, beating even Elon Musk, who has tussled with Jeff Bezos in 2021 for the title of world’s richest. Shares of all Adani group stocks, except one, have rallied at least 50% this year.The surge in wealth dwarfs the $8.1 billion added by Adani’s compatriot and the richest person in Asia, Mukesh Ambani. It also underscores the rising heft of the self-made billionaire, who has lured investment from Total SA to Warburg Pincus. Adani has been rapidly expanding his conglomerate, adding ports, airports, data centers and coal mines in India, while doggedly proceeding with his controversial Carmichael coal project in Australia.“Adani has been consistently expanding its business in areas that are resilient to market cycles,” said Sunil Chandiramani, founder and chief executive officer at Nyka Advisory Services. “Now with the entry in data centers business, the group has also indicated its appetite for venturing into technology.”Adani Enterprises Ltd. signed a pact last month to develop 1 gigawatt of data center capacity in India.Adani Total Gas Ltd., top performer in the group, has jumped almost 97% this year while the flagship Adani Enterprises has advanced 87%. Adani Transmission Ltd. is up 77%. Adani Power Ltd. and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. have gained more than 50% this year. Adani Green Energy Ltd., after rising over 500% last year, has climbed 10% so far.(Updates year-to-date rise in Adani Group companies’ shares in the last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Giants of U.S. Shale Are Proving OPEC Right With Discipline

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s bet that the golden age of U.S. shale is over appears to be a safe one -- for now, at least.A round-up of data on shale drillers shows they’re sticking to their pledge to cut costs, return money to shareholders and reduce debt. If they stay the course, it would validate the OPEC+ alliance’s high-stakes wager that it can curb output and drive crude prices higher without unleashing an onslaught of supply from U.S. rivals.That’s still a big “if,” one that’s keeping the oil market on edge as crude’s rally makes it more tempting for shale producers to go back on their word. But the U.S. shale patch is showing little sign of a true comeback so far, and even a dramatic boost in activity would leave oil output below pre-pandemic levels until late next year. Drillers that have shown signs of straying from the script and boosting production have been punished by investors.Publicly traded explorers that are remaining disciplined on output are helping to keep crude prices aloft, said Michael Tran, managing director for global energy strategy research at RBC Capital Markets. The motives of closely held producers, on the other hand, remain “an open-ended question,” he said. The number of oil rigs has already jumped 80% after bottoming out in August, Baker Hughes data show.The more restrained shale drillers are this year, “the more they can potentially grow production at higher prices next year and beyond,” Tran said.As crude prices climb, the odds of another shale boom rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts including Natasha Kaneva wrote in a March 11 note to clients. Even with flat capital spending, efforts are under way to maintain or grow production at low cost, according to the bank.“At current prices, most U.S. onshore operators are economic, leaving a vast group of operators, from large public companies to private players, in good position to ramp up activity” in the second half of this year and build solid momentum for higher output in 2022, the analysts said.Bloomberg compiled these charts from Bloomberg Intelligence data of publicly listed companies. Companies with production outside of the U.S. are excluded.Muted OutputProducers are keeping their powder dry and barely increasing production at a time when oil prices are recovering to pre-pandemic levels. Companies are instead focused on reducing debt and paying cash back to shareholders through dividends. Companies that recently announced plans to boost output, like Matador Resources Co. and EOG Resources Inc., saw a drop in their share prices.Tight ReinsCapital discipline is the name of the game now. Exploration and production companies are focused on generating free cash flow and strengthening their balance sheets. “What we really need to do is maintain our scale and generate free cash, excess substantial free cash, and push that into reducing debt,” Ovintiv Inc. Chief Executive Officer Doug Suttles said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.Efficient DrillingEven as producers cut capital spending, they can keep output flat or slightly higher compared with last year. That’s because as oilfield service companies continue to get better at drilling and fracking, the explorers who hire them are getting more bang for their buck.For an explorer to turn a profit in the Permian’s Delaware, the lowest-cost U.S. basin, an oil price of roughly $33 a barrel is required, down from $40 in 2019, according to BloombergNEF. So-called break-evens refer to the price at which the cost of bringing supplies online is less than or equal to the expected revenue. West Texas Intermediate crude settled at about $66 a barrel on Thursday.“Contract renegotiations, ongoing efficiency gains and process improvements have allowed the oil industry to slash the cost to drill and complete a well,” according to the report.Production LagsThis year’s surge in oil prices should mean the number of rigs will continue to climb from its historic lows, particularly as closely held operators take advantage of higher revenues.But even if drilling expands at a much more aggressive pace than companies are promising, it will be a long time before U.S. shale production reaches its peak again, according to a projection by ShaleProfile Analytics. If the rig count doubled by the end of the year and then holds flat, it would take until the end of 2022 before the industry regains the production it lost during the pandemic, the projection shows.The model assumes no changes in well productivity or in the number of drilled but uncompleted wells.Merger WaveA year of consolidation in the shale industry put a lid on production. Companies including Concho Resources Inc. and Parsley Energy Inc., which once drilled aggressively, have been acquired by larger rivals. Producers are turning their attention inward and focusing on returning capital to shareholders rather than getting more oil out of the ground.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

