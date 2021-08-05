U.S. markets close in 6 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,417.12
    +14.46 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,961.26
    +168.59 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,811.67
    +31.14 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,204.60
    +8.28 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.32
    +0.17 (+0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.70
    -2.80 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    25.48
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1846
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2000
    +0.0160 (+1.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3910
    +0.0026 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7130
    +0.2450 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,804.93
    -1,398.70 (-3.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    939.48
    -36.42 (-3.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,114.63
    -9.23 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,728.12
    +144.04 (+0.52%)
     
JOBS:

Another 385,000 Americans filed jobless claims for week ended July 31

New weekly jobless claims dipped to come in near consensus estimates

RIDE Investor Alert: Kyros Law is Investigating Filing Compensation Claims on Behalf of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) Investors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BOSTON, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyros Law Offices is alerting investors of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) that it is investigating legal claims on behalf of investors against the company for possible securities fraud violations..

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) investors are urged to contact our law firm immediately to protect their rights. Visit our RIDE Shareholder Lawsuit webpage or call 1-800-934-2921 to speak to someone about your case.

Kyros Law is investigating possible violations of US securities law that may have been committed by officers and executives of RIDE. Specifically, the law firm is investigating possible misleading statements made by Lordstown company executives to investors.

Kyros Law Offices urges Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) investors to contact our law firm immediately to protect their rights. Visit Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) Shareholder Lawsuit or call 1-800-934-2921 to find out if you have a case.

Receive alerts about potential class action lawsuits that may affect you by visiting the Class Action Lawsuit Center website.

Kyros Law specializes in a wide range of complex litigation, mass torts, and corporate governance matters, including the representation of whistleblowers, shareholders and consumers in securities fraud, false claims act and class actions. Our lawyers have been responsible for recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for our clients throughout the United States, Africa, Asia and Europe. Visit our website to learn more about our firm.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ride-investor-alert-kyros-law-is-investigating-filing-compensation-claims-on-behalf-of-lordstown-motors-corp-nasdaq-ride-investors-301349177.html

SOURCE Kyros Law

Recommended Stories

  • Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    ADPT earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • GM Stock Sinks As Raised Guidance Looks Shaky Amid 'New Challenges'

    General Motors swung to a Q2 profit and guided higher, but warned its outlook for the second half of 2021 is cautious.

  • BOE Warns Tightening to Be Needed as Inflation Seen Spiking

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England said inflation will peak higher than expected around 4% and warned it will need to start some “modest tightening” over the next three years to keep price growth under control.Michael Saunders was concerned enough to vote for bond purchases to end as soon as possible, a stance that was overruled by the rest of the eight-member Monetary Policy Committee. They judged higher inflation will be mostly transitory, while flagging the need to take their foot off the sti

  • Roku down after hours following earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the key takeaways from Roku's recent earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Stop Trying for Moonshots, Wall Street Bets These 4 Stocks Can Return 38% to 73% in 1 Year

    Because of the out-of-this-world gains made by meme stocks like AMC Entertainment and GameStop, which are up almost 1,500% and 710% so far this year, respectively, too many investors might be getting the idea they should be shooting for the moon, too. You can still find stocks that are significantly undervalued by the stock market and that could offer outsize returns in a year's time without going for moonshots. The four stocks below are primed for much more attainable gains.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    There’s an old saying in the markets that you should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It’s a reference to long-noticed trend of summertime swoons, when market trading slows, or even dips, especially in August. Recent statistical research by CFRA research has quantified the phenomenon. Since 1945, they say, August is the year’s third-worst month for returns on the S&P 500, on average. The trend is particularly marked in years when the index set record high levels in July. A report from LPL Financial ad

  • SoFi: It’s a Mid-to Long-Term Play

    After an inauspicious start to life on the public markets via a SPAC merger on June 1, SoFi Technologies (SOFI) stock has made some powerful forward strides this week. The fintech player is one of many trying to make its mark in the disruptive banking field, where big names are already staking out their territory. “The competitive landscape is heating up,” notes Oppenheimer’s Dominick Gabriele. There’s a one-stop shop super app at industry giant PayPal, expansion at Square with a pivot toward th

  • ViacomCBS Earnings Were Solid. But It Won’t Be Enough to Win Over Skeptics.

    ViacomCBS' Paramount+ and Pluto TV streaming services continued to grow, while legacy advertising and affiliate revenues rebounded from Covid-19.

  • Robinhood Tumbles as Holders File to Sell 98 Million Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. tumbled as much as 15% in premarket trading Thursday after shareholders filed to sell nearly 100 million Class A common shares less than a week after its initial public offering.None of the proceeds will be received by the company, with the selling stockholders getting all of the funds from the sales, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The listed sellers are some of Robinhood’s biggest investors and together combine to ho

  • 4 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 2% to as high as 9.1%, can pack a punch for investors' portfolios.

  • What the Heck Just Happened to Avis Budget Shares?

    After a heady rally in the first half of 2021, Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ: CAR) stock suffered one of its worst declines so far this year on Wednesday, finishing the session down 16.6%. Avis Budget reported its best quarter in history on the evening of Aug. 3. From one of its worst-ever quarters this time last year to its best-ever quarter today, Avis Budget's turnaround is nothing short of remarkable.

  • Earnings Beat: Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Forecasts

    It's been a good week for Li Auto Inc. ( NASDAQ:LI ) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest...

  • Etsy Q2 earnings top estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down Etsy's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Here's Why FuelCell Energy Stock Plunged More Than Its Peers in July

    Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) plunged 28.9% in July, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The fall was much higher than stocks of peers Bloom Energy or Plug Power, which fell roughly 19% and 20%, respectively. On July 12, FuelCell Energy announced it had received a court case win versus Posco Energy.

  • Why AMD Is a Top Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

    The chipmaker's technology advantage over its bigger rival can add billions of dollars to its revenue.

  • Moderna Earnings Crush Views; Covid Vaccine Maker Guides Higher, Sets Buyback

    Moderna earnings easily beat as sales boomed. The Covid vaccine maker gave bullish guidance and announced a stock buyback.

  • ReconAfrica & NAMCOR Provide Additional Drilling Results and Plans for Next Exploration Phase in the Kavango Basin

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) and its joint venture partner NAMCOR (the state oil company of Namibia) are pleased to provide, based on the mud logging report and geochemical analysis, more comprehensive data confirming a working conventional petroleum system. The Company also reports on additional drilling results and plans for the next phase of exploration in the Kavango Basin, NE Namibia and NW Botswana.

  • Why Shares of Zoom Video Spiked Today

    Shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) were rising today on seemingly no company-related news. The maker of the popular video-calling app, Zoom, saw its share price jump today, likely because some investors are concerned that rising COVID-19 cases caused by the delta variant are bringing more restrictions. Zoom's app became the go-to service for communicating with friends, family, and colleagues during strict lockdowns and social distancing last year, and that helped drive up Zoom's share price in 2020.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing July Stocks?

    With that as the backdrop, any bargain hunters eyeing last month's biggest pullbacks among constituents of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) may want to think twice before stepping in. Good investors think about a company's fiscals and scour headlines about that organization. Great investors consider context and commonalities that nobody else notices.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best dividend stocks to buy in August. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in August. Dividend stocks are among the more versatile investment options available to investors […]