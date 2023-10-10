Take a ride to the Magic Bus boutique to find retro-themed items

MILLERSBURG — The Magic Bus boutique, a new retail shop in Historic Downtown Millersburg, is a trip down memory lane for folks looking for items reflective of a psychedelic era.

Ian and Dana Fields of Akron have opened the new store on West Jackson Street.

"We were looking for a small, homey feeling for our store, where shoppers can feel comfortable walking around and shopping," Dana Fields said. "We came through town here and it just felt right."

Ian Fields agreed as he changed records on the turntable, which adds to the retro ambiance they are trying to create.

Dana and Ian Fields of Akron have opened a new retail business in Millersburg, The Magic Bus Shoppe.

"People like the products and seem to enjoy the atmosphere," he added.

Featuring items like tie-dyed shirts, pullovers and other psychedelic-themed items like handbags, backpacks and trinkets.

The Magic Bus also carries old-fashioned collectible Kit Kat Clocks, a favorite item of Dana Fields.

"We came here and really liked the feel of this town," Ian added.

Tie-dyed t-shirts and other psychedelic themes are among the items in The Magic Bus Shoppe.

Multi colored items including trinkets, backpacks and tote bags are among the many retro items that can be found at the new retail business, The Magic Bus Shoppe in Millersburg.

The Magic Bus Shoppe is open every day but Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and 6 p.m. on Saturdays. It is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.

