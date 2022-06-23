U.S. markets open in 5 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,756.25
    -6.50 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,358.00
    -113.00 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,584.75
    +19.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,685.10
    -6.30 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.72
    -1.47 (-1.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.50
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    21.33
    -0.09 (-0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0521
    -0.0049 (-0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.52
    -0.67 (-2.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2188
    -0.0074 (-0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.5940
    -0.5460 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,598.26
    +399.11 (+1.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.66
    +4.59 (+1.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,032.39
    -56.83 (-0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,171.25
    +21.70 (+0.08%)
     

Ride share and Ride-hailing Boost Global Purpose-built Vehicle Demand

·2 min read

The purpose-built vehicle market improves vertical integration and brings customers and manufacturers closer by eliminating gaps, says Frost & Sullivan

SAN ANTONIO, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The need to address various requirements in ride share and ride-hailing expedites purpose-built vehicle (PBV) market growth, finds Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis. This sector involves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) designing, fabricating, and selling highly customized vehicles that adapt to customers' application needs. With three innovative business models——build-and-own, build-and-sell, and configure-and-buy—the PBV market improves automotive business models' vertical integration and brings customers and manufacturers closer by eliminating gaps.

Purpose-built vehicle design
Purpose-built vehicle design

For further information on this analysis, Global Purpose-built Vehicle Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities, please click here

"Conventional business models have multiple stages before vehicles reach consumers, resulting in end customers receiving incorrect, inaccurate, or incomplete information," said Thanigesh Arumugam Parthasarathi, Mobility Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "The PBV market, on the other hand, offers optimization feasibility and enables customers to co-create vehicles with OEMs according to their requirements."

Parthasarathi added: "The rise in the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) drives shared service providers and OEMs to develop electric-driven PBVs. Further, the modular EV skateboard and electrical/electronic architectures followed by many PBV makers will enable new technological developments in vehicle design."

Customers' increasing preference for PBVs presents growth prospects for market participants in different areas, including:

  • Disrupting the cargo delivery vehicle market: Logistics companies can commission PBVs to achieve maximum cargo space and reduce the fleet number and operational costs incurred by each fleet.

  • Facilitating the advent of autonomous shuttles and robotaxis: Companies developing purpose-built shuttle services can consider optimizing the vehicle design to convert the same vehicle to autonomous shuttles and robotaxis in the future.

  • Creating opportunities for start-ups: Automotive start-ups can leverage the PBV market to offer fresh concepts and create technologically updated vehicles for ride share and ride-hailing services.

Global Purpose-built Vehicle Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's Mobility research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion

Global Purpose-built Vehicle Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities

PCFB

Contact:
Sol Curet
Corporate Communications
E: sol.curet@frost.com
https://www.frost.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ride-share-and-ride-hailing-boost-global-purpose-built-vehicle-demand-301573270.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Recommended Stories

  • Pornhub Parent Company’s CEO, COO Are Departing as Scrutiny Builds Over Alleged Nonconsensual Content

    The resignations come amid scrutiny of alleged nonconsensual sexually explicit videos hosted on the site. MindGeek, Pornhub’s parent company, said the departures are unrelated to the accusations.

  • Elon Musk Says Tesla’s New Factories Are ‘Gigantic Money Furnaces’

    Elon Musk said Tesla’s factories in Germany and Texas are losing billions of dollars as supply-chain snags and battery-cell manufacturing hurdles limit production. Output at the company’s Shanghai plant also took a hit during the city’s Covid-19 lockdown. Photo: Patrick Fallon/Reuters

  • Elon Musk Calls Tesla’s New Car Factories ‘Gigantic Money Furnaces’

    The electric-car maker’s plants in Germany and Texas are losing billions of dollars, CEO Elon Musk said in an interview late last month.

  • Deep rift lies behind Biden's criticism of oil and gas industry

    U.S. President Joe Biden has publicly criticized oil and gas executives for banking big profits from high gasoline prices but he has rarely spoken directly to the heads of energy companies or their representatives, White House records and interviews with industry sources show. Biden said at a labor union event this month that Exxon Mobil Corp "made more money than God this year" and sent a letter to seven oil and gas companies calling on them to increase production to help ease the burden on consumers. His actual engagement with energy company officials is rare, however, according to the industry sources and records, a marked contrast to Biden's meetings with top executives in retail, logistics and agriculture, as the government grapples with inflation at a 40-year high and supply chain snarls.

  • U.S. tech companies yank job offers, leaving college grads scrambling

    One by one, over the last week of May, Twitter Inc rang up some members of its incoming class of new hires who had recently graduated from college and revoked the job offers in 15-minute calls, according to some of the recipients. “It was traumatic,” Iris Guo, an incoming associate product manager living in Toronto, told Reuters. More than 21,500 tech workers in the United States have lost their jobs so far this year, according to Layoffs.fyi, a website that monitors job cuts.

  • Gas Prices Are Coming Down, With or Without Biden’s Tax Holiday

    Prices are falling on their own and should drop even more. Besides a tax break wouldn't save drivers all that much anyway.

  • Elon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing Billions

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk said Tesla Inc.’s new plants in Germany and Texas are losing “billions of dollars” as the electric-vehicle maker tries to ramp up production.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Very Challenging;’ Recession Possible“

  • Two top Black execs leaving Amazon amid leadership shakeup

    Amazon has vowed publicly to diversify its employees in its high-level executive roles and corporate tech jobs. The company reported that it had 172 Black senior executives as of Oct. 31, accounting for 5.6% of its total.

  • You'll Have to Be Sharp to Invest in Intuitive Surgical

    Intuitive Surgical develops and manufactures da Vinci Surgical Systems and other instruments for invasive surgery -- real cutting edge stuff. The trading volume shows an increase from January as more traders have reacted to the decline in price and have voted with "their feet." The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a decline from April telling us of a shift towards more aggressive selling of shares.

  • Boeing exec plays up 737 Max 10's appeal as competitor to Airbus' A321neo

    Boeing's marketing lead says the Max 10 competes most directly against the Airbus' largest A321neo variant, the XLR, which makes up only around 10% of the plane’s overall orders.

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q3 2022

    These are the tech penny stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and best performance for Q3 2022.

  • Retirement accounts pummeled as a result of market volatility

    Yahoo Finance's Kerry Hannon details the decline in retirement accounts amid recent market volatility as people seeking to retire aim to minimize impacts on 401(k) returns, in addition to how millennials are approaching retirement and Social Security savings.

  • Ford sees 'significant' job cuts as it picks Spain for EV production

    Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday it will start producing electric vehicles in Spain later this decade but that would imply "significant" job cuts at its Spanish factory and another one in Germany amid its ambitious electrification push in Europe. The U.S.-based carmaker said in a statement it had chosen its plant in Valencia as the preferred site to assemble vehicles based on a next-generation electric vehicle (EV) architecture. The other contender for the project was Ford's plant in Saarlouis, Germany, which will continue to produce its Focus passenger car only through 2025, when car production will then stop, a spokesperson confirmed.

  • Russian oil tankers get India safety cover via Dubai company

    NEW DELHI/LONDON (Reuters) -India is providing safety certification for dozens of ships managed by a Dubai subsidiary of top Russian shipping group Sovcomflot, official data showed, enabling oil exports to India and elsewhere after Western certifiers withdrew their services due to global sanctions against Moscow. Certification by the Indian Register of Shipping (IRClass), one of the world's top classification companies, provides a final link in the paperwork chain - after insurance coverage - needed to keep state-owned Sovcomflot's tanker fleet afloat and delivering Russian crude oil to overseas markets.

  • Exclusive-Inside the hangar at the centre of $1 billion Airbus-Qatar jet dispute

    DOHA (Reuters) -Two high-tech Airbus A350 jets sit idle with their windows taped and engines covered in a floodlit hangar in the Gulf, hobbled by an international legal dispute between European industrial giant Airbus and Qatar's national carrier. From a distance, the planes might seem like any other long-haul jetliners crowding the busy Doha hub. The two planes, worth around $300 million combined according to analysts, are among 23 grounded A350s at the centre of a $1 billion London court battle over whether the damage represents a potential safety risk, something Airbus strongly denies.

  • EV Sales are Surging, so Why Are Automakers Planning Layoffs?

    While electric vehicles are enjoying an unprecedented surge in popularity, ongoing supply chain problems, and growing recession fears are beginning to hit the automotive industry. EV sales rose 65% in Europe last year and doubled in the United States. The popularity of electric vehicles has increased during the past two years as more automakers have launched additional options for sedans, SUVs and pickup trucks, but obstacles remain as the global economy slows down amid higher inflation and interest rates.

  • A bear market can be a boon for young investors. For retirees, it’s a different story

    There's no way to go back to pre-bear-market times. But there are a few money moves retirees or near-retirees can make to protect their finances.

  • Russia seeks new fuel markets in Africa, Middle East as Europe turns away

    Russia is increasing gasoline and naphtha supplies to Africa and the Middle East as it struggles to sell fuel in Europe, while Asia is already taking bigger volumes of Russian crude, Refinitiv Eikon data showed and sources said. The development is likely to increase competition for Asian customers between Russia and other big fuel exporters – Saudi Arabia and the United States  – which are the top three suppliers to Asia. The European Union has slowly reduced imports of Russian crude and fuel since March and agreed a full embargo that will take effect by end-2022.

  • RECONAFRICA AND NAMCOR COMPLETE 2ND PHASE OF SEISMIC & PREPARE TO SPUD THE FIRST OF FOUR OIL TARGETS IN THE KAVANGO BASIN

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (FSE: 0XD) and its joint venture partner NAMCOR (the state oil company of Namibia) are pleased to announce completion of the second phase of seismic (761 km) and commencement of the first seismically defined, initial four well drilling program with the first well 1819/8-2 ("8-2") scheduled to spud on or before June 25, 2022.

  • Asia’s Thirst for Cheap Russian Oil Hits OPEC’s No. 2 Producer

    (Bloomberg) -- Iraq may end up as one of the biggest losers from cheap Russian barrels flowing to Asia with lukewarm demand for its key grades.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Very Challenging;’ Recession PossibleThere have been no spot