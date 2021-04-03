U.S. markets closed

RIDE SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE: Bernstien Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Lordstown Motors Corp.

Bernstein Liebhard LLP
·4 min read
NEW YORK, April 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Lordstown Motors Corp. ("Lordstown" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RIDE) from August 3, 2020 through March 17, 2021 (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you purchased Lordstown securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Lordstown Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose to investors that: (i) the Company’s purported pre-orders were non-binding; (ii) many of the would-be customers who made these purported pre-orders lacked the means to make such purchases and/or would not have credible demand for Lordstown’s Endurance; (iii) Lordstown is not and has not been “on track” to commence production of the Endurance in September 2021; (iv) the first test run of the Endurance led to the vehicle bursting into flames within 10 minutes; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Before the markets opened on March 12, 2021, analyst Hindenburg Research published a scathing report on Lordstown entitled: “The Lordstown Motors Mirage: Fake Orders, Undisclosed Production Hurdles, and a Prototype Inferno.” In this report, Hindenburg noted that Lordstown has “no revenue and no sellable product,” and wrote that the Company “has misled investors on both its demand and production capabilities.” The Hindenburg report concluded that Lordstown’s “orders are largely fictitious and used as a prop to raise capital and confer legitimacy,” and that a former employee “explained how the company is experiencing delays and making ‘drastic’ design modifications, putting [Lordstown] an estimated 3-4 years away from production,” rather than the Company being “on track” for a September 2021 production start.

On this news, the price of Lordstown common stock fell approximately 16.5% in one day, down from its March 11, 2021 closing price of $17.71 to a March 12, 2021 close of just $14.78. This represents hundreds of millions of dollars in lost market capitalization.

Then on March 17, 2021, after trading had closed, the Company held an earnings call on which Lordstown CEO Stephen Burns disclosed that Lordstown had received an inquiry from the SEC. Although Lordstown also issued a press release and Form 8-K announcing its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after trading closed on March 17, 2021, the Company failed to disclose the existence of the SEC inquiry in those filings. On this news, the stock fell approximately another 9% in aftermarket trading.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 17, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased Lordstown securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/lordstownmotorscorp-ride-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-stock-fraud-379/apply/ or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2021 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information

Matthew E. Guarnero
Bernstein Liebhard LLP
https://www.bernlieb.com
(877) 779-1414
MGuarnero@bernlieb.com


    (Bloomberg) -- Electric vehicle stocks, which were hit hard this year as investors shifted out of growth industries, are getting a boost as President Joe Biden mounts a major push to accelerate the adoption of battery-powered cars and Chinese peers report strong March sales.Workhorse Group Inc., Lordstown Motors Corp., Nikola Corp., Nio Inc. and XPeng Inc. all closed higher. Tesla Inc. shares rose as much as 3.7% in New York earlier in the session, but gave up the gains to close down 0.9%.“We believe with a Biden-driven green tidal wave in the U.S., coupled by brisk EV demand in China and Europe, that the EV sector is entering a golden age with a new auto supply chain being built over the next decade,” Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives wrote in a note. Ives continues to expect EV stocks to move 30% to 40% higher over the rest of this year.Biden’s infrastructure proposal, unveiled Wednesday, allocates $174 billion to electric vehicles, including sales rebates and tax credits for consumers who buy American-made cars, in addition to industry incentives. A big focus of the plan is to develop a national network of half a million charging stations through grants to state and local governments and the private sector.“Investor interest in our coverage universe has picked up markedly with the infrastructure bill and following recent weakness in the risk-off macro environment,” Cowen analyst Jeffrey Osborne, who covers stocks like Tesla, Workhorse, Plug Power and FuelCell, wrote in a note.March delivery numbers from Nio and XPeng also helped to boost sentiment on Thursday. Nio said it delivered 7,257 cars last month, bringing its first quarter total to 20,060 vehicles -- a 423% jump from the previous year period. XPeng delivered 5,102 cars for the month and 13,340 for the three month period, a 487% rise year-over-year.(Updates stock moves in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    U.S. President Joe Biden's massive infrastructure proposal and the upcoming corporate earnings season could offer investors fresh insight on the sustainability of a rally that has taken stocks to all-time highs. The S&P 500 scaled 4,000 for the first time on Thursday and closed up 1.18% at 4,019.87, extending the benchmark index's gain to nearly 80% from lows in March 2020. The rally has been driven by unprecedented U.S. stimulus measures and expectations that widespread vaccinations against COVID-19 will spur an economic rebound.

    SPACs have so dominated Wall Street thinking this year that they are now the stuff of memes and ironic t-shirts. Thanks to their burst in popularity with celebrity and retail investors alike, more than half of companies that went private last year happened through a SPAC. Also termed blank-check companies, SPACs are shell companies that take private firms public by raising money on an exchange and then merging with or acquiring them to take their place on the exchange.

    President Biden appears to be giving serious consideration to broad debt forgiveness.

    The Treasury has issued more than 130 million stimulus payments under President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Here's how to check your payment status.

    Find out how you qualify, and why you may need to be patient.

  • Coinbase Goes Public April 14: What You Need To Know

    Coinbase Global Inc., the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S, will be listed on Nasdaq on April 14 after receiving official approval from the SEC. What Happened: The company will offer 114.9 million shares as part of the direct listing and will be the first crypto exchange to go public in the United States. The anticipated event was originally scheduled to take place in March, but the company announced last month it would be postponing the listing to April without disclosing any reasons for the delay. On Thursday, Coinbase announced that the proposed direct listing of its Class A Common Stock was declared effective by the SEC on April 1, and shares would begin trading under the Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “COIN” on April 14. Why It Matters: Coinbase has 43 million users in over 100 countries across the globe. In a private market auction earlier this year, shares reportedly traded between $350 and $375, implying a pre-IPO valuation of between $90 and $100 billion. The company later updated a filing with the SEC, disclosing an average share price of $343.58 at the private market auction, which the Nasdaq will likely use as a reference price ahead of the company’s direct listing. The cryptocurrency exchange, which reported $1.3 billion in revenue and $322 million in profit in 2020 alone, largely depends on the fees from active cryptocurrency traders on its platform. On that front, the timing couldn’t be better for Coinbase as retail demand for crypto doesn’t appear to be waning. Crypto markets looked poised for another leg up, as the market-leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin was back above $60,000 at the time of writing, and most altcoins trading higher as well. Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, geared towards a new all-time high as it traded above $2000 at press time. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe Weeknd Drops His Exclusive NFT Collection, And Only One Person Will Have Access To His Unreleased SongOne Tweet Is All It Takes – Elon Musk Sends Dogecoin's Price Up 30% In Minutes Again© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

    Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF just got some negative attention from Morningstar but it's worth asking whether a less qualitative methodology results in a more helpful analysis for investors

  • Coinbase gets all-clear from SEC, setting stage for landmark crypto listing

    The company, which plans to go public through a so-called direct listing, expects to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker 'COIN' on April 14. In a direct listing, no shares are sold in advance, as is the case with an initial public offering (IPO). In a regulatory filing last month, Coinbase said its stock in the private market traded at a weighted average price of $343.58 in the first quarter of 2021 through March 15, a nearly 13-fold jump in its valuation to around $68 billion in the space of a few months.

    The IRS will start refunding money to people in May who already filed their returns without claiming the new tax break on unemployment benefits.

    Gold markets have fallen during the course of the week to reach down below the $1700 level before bouncing again.

    Asian markets have edged higher after optimistic investors pushed Wall Street to new highs overnight.

  • Mortgage Firms Warned to Prepare for a ‘Tidal Wave’ of Distress

    (Bloomberg) -- Mortgage companies could face penalties if they don’t take steps to prevent a deluge of foreclosures that threatens to hit the housing market later this year, a U.S. regulator said Thursday.The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau warning is tied to forbearance relief that’s allowed million of borrowers to delay their mortgage payments due to the pandemic. To avoid what the bureau called “avoidable foreclosures” when the relief lapses, mortgage servicers should start reaching out to affected homeowners now to advise them on ways they can modify their loans.“There is a tidal wave of distressed homeowners who will need help,” Dave Uejio, the CFPB’s acting director, said in a statement. “Servicers who put struggling families first have nothing to fear from our oversight, but we will hold accountable those who cause harm to homeowners and families.”In a separate compliance bulletin released Thursday, the CFPB said that companies “that are unable to adequately manage loss mitigation can expect the bureau to take enforcement or supervisory action.”More than 2 million borrowers as of January had either postponed their payments or failed to make them for at least three months, the bureau said. Once government-authorized forbearance plans begin to end in September, hundreds of thousands of people may need assistance getting back on track.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    Many stocks have already run up. Still, there could be further gains if the market sees a bill inching toward passage.

  • Chairmen and executives of Chinese financial holding companies face tighter scrutiny under new central bank rules

    Chairmen and senior executives of Chinese financial holding companies will need to have at least eight years of financial industry experience, according to a new set of rules announced by the central bank on Friday. The time they spend in the same role at a holding company will also be limited. Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team. Effective from May 1, the rules are designed "to standardise the operations of financial holding companies, and prevent operational risks", the PBOC said. China's big tech groups such as Ant Group, controlled by Chinese billionaire Jack Ma, and Tencent, controlled by fellow billionaire Pony Ma, are grappling with growing scrutiny from the central bank and other regulators, which have unleashed a raft of new regulations and anti-trust inquiries in recent months. Tencent Chairman and CEO Pony Ma Huateng attends the WAIC (World Artificial Intelligence Conference) in Shanghai, China, September 17, 2018. Photo: Reuters alt=Tencent Chairman and CEO Pony Ma Huateng attends the WAIC (World Artificial Intelligence Conference) in Shanghai, China, September 17, 2018. Photo: Reuters > The arrangement involves Ant Group placing its major businesses, including its lucrative credit origination platform, its investment technology unit and its budding insurance operations into the financial holding company, according to people familiar. In March, Bloomberg reported that social media and gaming giant Tencent may also be required to establish a financial holding company to include its banking, insurance and payments services. In the trial measures announced on Friday, the PBOC said chairmen and senior executives of financial holding companies may also need to have experience in "economy-related work" for at least 10 years. Apart from their work experience, they will also be prohibited from holding the same position in a financial holding company for more than a decade. Independent directors are banned from serving the same financial holding company for more than six years, and their directorship are capped at two holding companies. This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved. Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

    ‘I am concerned that if something happened, her sisters might try to claim it as family property and say I’m not entitled to it.’Ï

    Investors have been fretting over higher interest rates and their impact on stock valuations. They should be more concerned with what cash-rich companies have planned.

    The action was in ether on Friday, as the second-biggest cryptocurrency's price jumped to a new all-time high.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Insiders Are Snapping Up

    One strategy for selecting top stocks is to track insider transactions. After all, if insiders are dipping into their own pockets you can imagine it’s because they believe the stock looks compelling. A Harvard study revealed that insider purchases earn “abnormal” returns of more than 6% per year. The authors of the study conclude that insider buyers “have a good feel for near-term developments within their firm.” The advantage of following these insiders isn’t just that they are privy to data which the rest of us don’t necessarily know – it’s also that they are held responsible for their decisions. Company officers can’t just make trading choices based on personal preference or profit. They must account for their choices to board members and shareholders – and that audience wants to make money, too. So, when corporate insiders start buying up stock in their own company, it’s a strong signal for investors. Bearing this in mind, we used the Insiders’ Hot Stocks tool from TipRanks to point us in the direction of “Strong Buy” stocks the insiders are snapping up. We found two names flashing signs of strong insider buying that warrant a closer look. Epizyme (EPZM) We’ll start with Epizyme, a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel epigenetic medicines designed to specifically target the genetic causes of various cancers, including non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) and certain genetically defined solid tumors. The company’s flagship product, tazemetostat, was approved last year for use as a monotherapy in two indications: epithelioid sarcoma, and non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company is also planning several clinical trials to measure tazemetostat’s efficacy as a combination drug against NHL and several solid tumor cancers, including some types of prostate cancer. Having a marketable drug approved and available for prescription is the goal of every biotech pharma company – so Epizyme has achieved a major milestone with tazemetostat. The drug, marketed as Tazverik, brought in net revenues of $4.5 million in 4Q20, slightly more than half of the company’s quarterly revenue total of $8.4 million. For the full year 2020, the company’s top line came in at $15.8 million; Tazverik’s share was $11.5 million. Looking at the pipeline, Epizyme has upcoming Phase 1b studies of Tazverik in the treatment of castration-resistant prostate cancer. This study is already fully enrolled, and the initial safety and activity data is expected to come in 2H21. Additional studies of Tazverik in the treatment of heme and solid tumors are slated to begin later this year. Turning to the inside trades, we note that David Mott, of Epizyme’s Board of Directors, made a purchase of $500,099 in EPZM shares. He made the purchase, totaling 62,717 shares, in three tranches on March 25 and 26. His display of confidence gets the backing of Wedbush's David Nierengarten. The 5-star analyst rates EPZM an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $27 price target implies a robust upside of 212% in the coming year. (To watch Niergarten’s track record, click here) “[We] are encouraged by the progress EPZM made with marketing Tazverik for the first year. After the challenges of the pandemic environment recede, we expect more rapid adoption in the clinic. EPZM is also looking to partner the marketing of Tazverik abroad. EPZM has a strong cash position with runway into 2023," Nierengarten commented. Overall, it’s clear that Wall Street generally agrees with Nierengarten on this one. There are 8 recent reviews of this stock, and they break down strongly – by 6 to 2 – in favor of Buy versus Hold, giving EPZM its Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. The share are trading for $8.66, and their $18.67 average price target suggests a one-year upside of ~116%. (See EPZM stock analysis on TipRanks) Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) Next up is Verrica, a dermatology-focused therapeutics company working on new treatments and medical interventions for a wide range of skin conditions. The company has three drug candidates in the pipeline – V-102, V-103, and LTX-315. Of these, the latter two are in the pre-IND process with the FDA, while the first, V-102, is waiting for an FDA approval as a treatment for molluscum contagiosum. V-102’s NDA is actually a resubmission; the process was started last year, and the FDA send a CRL in July. Verrica resubmitted the NDA in December, and expects acceptance later this year, and the PDUFA date for this application is June 23. Molluscum contagiosum affects some 6 million people in the US, so the patient base for an effective treatment is there. In the meantime, the company is pursuing two additional studies of V-102, as a treatment for common warts and external genital warts. Verrica priced a public offering of stock on March 25, offering over 2 million shares at $14.75 each. And that brings us to the insider purchase. Board member Paul Manning, who is also a 10% owner of the company, picked up over 739,000 shares, paying more than $10.91 million. Turning to the analyst community, H.C. Wainwright, Oren Livnat believes the company has a lot going for it and a bright future. “We see high probability of final approval and believe Verrica more than likely has satisfactorily addressed the items in the prior Complete Response Letter, which necessitated a minor device design update, and additional Human Factors and stability work. We believe FDA should be keen to approve a properly regulated cantharidin product, given all that is available now is poorly regulated, compounded volatile product, and there is nothing approved to treat MC," Livnat wrote. The analyst added, "Assuming approval, Verrica hopes to launch by end-August. We continue to project a modest ramp through 2022 as Verrica implements an innovative forward-deployed inventory model… [we] continue to project peak sales of about $375M.” In line with these comments, Livnat rates VRCA shares as a Buy, with a $24 price target to indicates a 58% upside on the one-year horizon. (To watch Livnat’s track record, click here) There are only two recent reviews on record for Verrica – but both of them are to Buy the stock, making the Moderate Buy rating unanimous. VRCA is priced at $15.04, with an average price target of $23.33 suggesting a 55% one-year upside potential. (See VRCA stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

    Matt Arnold just spent $5,000 to run help-wanted ads for his company's five trailer factories scattered from Pennsylvania to Utah. "We hired two from the ads," said Arnold, just a fraction of the 125 he needs to get back to full strength of 673 workers. U.S. manufacturers have long grumbled about labor shortages, but the past year has proven particularly frustrating.