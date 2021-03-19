U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,913.10
    -2.36 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,627.97
    -234.33 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,215.24
    +99.07 (+0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,287.55
    +19.96 (+0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.44
    +1.44 (+2.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,743.90
    +11.40 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    26.33
    -0.02 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1908
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7320
    +0.0020 (+0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3870
    -0.0060 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9010
    -0.0360 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,810.18
    +829.29 (+1.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,172.11
    +20.53 (+1.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,708.71
    -70.97 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,792.05
    -424.70 (-1.41%)
     

RIDE SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE: Bernstien Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Lordstown Motors Corp.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bernstein Liebhard LLP
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Lordstown Motors Corp. ("Lordstown" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RIDE) from August 3, 2020 through March 17, 2021 (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you purchased Lordstown securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Lordstown Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose to investors that: (i) the Company’s purported pre-orders were non-binding; (ii) many of the would-be customers who made these purported pre-orders lacked the means to make such purchases and/or would not have credible demand for Lordstown’s Endurance; (iii) Lordstown is not and has not been “on track” to commence production of the Endurance in September 2021; (iv) the first test run of the Endurance led to the vehicle bursting into flames within 10 minutes; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Before the markets opened on March 12, 2021, analyst Hindenburg Research published a scathing report on Lordstown entitled: “The Lordstown Motors Mirage: Fake Orders, Undisclosed Production Hurdles, and a Prototype Inferno.” In this report, Hindenburg noted that Lordstown has “no revenue and no sellable product,” and wrote that the Company “has misled investors on both its demand and production capabilities.” The Hindenburg report concluded that Lordstown’s “orders are largely fictitious and used as a prop to raise capital and confer legitimacy,” and that a former employee “explained how the company is experiencing delays and making ‘drastic’ design modifications, putting [Lordstown] an estimated 3-4 years away from production,” rather than the Company being “on track” for a September 2021 production start.

On this news, the price of Lordstown common stock fell approximately 16.5% in one day, down from its March 11, 2021 closing price of $17.71 to a March 12, 2021 close of just $14.78. This represents hundreds of millions of dollars in lost market capitalization.

Then on March 17, 2021, after trading had closed, the Company held an earnings call on which Lordstown CEO Stephen Burns disclosed that Lordstown had received an inquiry from the SEC. Although Lordstown also issued a press release and Form 8-K announcing its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after trading closed on March 17, 2021, the Company failed to disclose the existence of the SEC inquiry in those filings. On this news, the stock fell approximately another 9% in aftermarket trading.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 17, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased Lordstown securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/lordstownmotorscorp-ride-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-stock-fraud-379/apply/ or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2021 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information

Matthew E. Guarnero
Bernstein Liebhard LLP
https://www.bernlieb.com
(877) 779-1414
MGuarnero@bernlieb.com


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla cars banned from China's military complexes on security concerns -sources

    The move is the latest sign of China's growing scrutiny of the U.S. electric carmaker amid tensions with Washington. Chinese military restrictions on Tesla surfaced as senior Chinese and U.S. officials held a contentious meeting in Alaska, the first such interaction since U.S. President Joe Biden took office. Tesla shares ended up 0.3% after falling as much as 4.4% during trade.

  • Why Facebook Stock Popped Today

    Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) stock is up 4.2% in 11:20 a.m. EDT trading Friday on a pair of positive news reports. In a second item, Facebook is said to be expanding its potential audience of Instagram users by working up a version of the site suitable for use by children under age 13. Regarding the Apple kerfuffle, Zuckerberg told listeners on voice-chatting app Clubhouse that Facebook will be "able to manage" the disruption from Apple's move and remains "in a good position" despite it.

  • Plug Power: Latest Pullback Represents Buying Opportunity, Says Analyst

    The old “blood on the streets” axiom could apply to Plug Power (PLUG) right now. Throughout February and March-to-date, the stock’s ascent has hit a brick wall; first as part of the market wide pullback for the overvalued tech/growth/clean energy sector and, more specifically for PLUG, disappointing Q4 earnings. And this week, the hydrogen fuel cell maker’s stock faced another snag, following the revelation the company will need to refile its fiscal 2018–2019 financial results along with some recent quarterly statements after an audit found non-cash related errors while the company was preparing its 10-K filing. As Warren Buffett famously said, investors should be “fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful,” and B. Riley analyst Christopher Souther appears to have taken a leaf out of the billionaire’s playbook. “Given our view that this news does not change the historical or future growth trajectory of the company,” the 5-star analyst said, “We believe this is another piece of accounting noise that has created an additional buying opportunity in the stock.” PLUG’s auditor KPMG has not reported any issues related to misconduct by the company and Souther puts the errors down to the company’s leasing/PPA (power purchase agreement) business, and primarily related to its Walmart dealings. PLUG was one of the first companies to embrace a sale-leaseback structure, and due to the highly negative gross margins, the economics of PPAs have often raised concerns and questions amongst investors. “Management has been clear that early PPA economics on early projects were not impressive given product reliability,” Southern says, “And we note that Walmart has openly discussed this at past Plug Power Symposiums in framing the dramatic quality improvement.” Souther also says it will be important to keep an eye out on the “size and material nature of potential write-downs and impairments,” although the analyst thinks the economics of more recent and future PPAs will “likely reflect the cost reduction improvements we've seen across the product segment.” Since those early PPAs are recognized over a 5–7-year lifetime, the segment has remained “a drag on profitability.” “To the extent there is a large impairment on those early projects,” Southern summed up, “We are likely to see a much clearer picture of recent PPAs on a go-forward basis after the impairment.” Ok, then, but down to the nitty-gritty, what does it all mean for investors? Souther maintains a Buy on PLUG shares, backed by a $70 price target. The figure implies gains of 90% over the next 12 months. (To watch Souther’s track record, click here) According to the rest of the Street, there’s plenty of upside, too. The average price target stands at $58.54, suggesting shares will be changing hands for a 59% premium a year from now. The analyst consensus rates this stock a Moderate Buy, based on 10 Buys, 2 Holds and 1 Sell. (See PLUG stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • China Restricts Military, State Personnel Use Of Teslas Over National Security Concerns: Report

    The Chinese government has restricted Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) vehicle access to military, state-owned enterprises in sensitive industries, and critical agencies over national security concerns, the Wall Street Journal reports. What Happened: Tesla vehicles had eight surround cameras, 12 ultrasonic sensors, and radar for their autopilot system. The Chinese bestselling Model 3 and Model Y vehicles had a camera installed above the rear-view mirror. Suspicions were raised over the car sensors’ ability to record visual images of surrounding locations and Tesla’s indiscriminate data collection over car usage, including drivers’ personal information and mobile phones’ contact list synced to the cars. WSJ notes that the restriction comes as President Xi Jinping moves China away from foreign technology in a tit-for-tat battle with the U.S. over technology. Global automakers collected massive data from moving cars via cameras, sensors, and computers loaded onto the vehicles to detect safety features stored in the automakers’ cloud-based servers. The government forbade some of its agencies from driving Tesla cars to work, which extended to the families of personnel working in sensitive industries and state agencies suspecting the vehicle’s record mode, using cameras and other sensors to log various details, including short videos. Why It Matters: Tesla has reiterated its previous assurance over user privacy protection in China. Previously, Tesla received considerable Chinese support to build the factory near Shanghai, notes Bloomberg. However, the automaker recently faced flak from China over vehicle quality and safety issues, including battery fires and abnormal acceleration, leading to a forced public apology to China in early February. Last week, a group of hackers admittedly breached a trove of security-camera data gaining access to footage, including the Tesla warehouse in Shanghai. Tesla assured the safety of the Chinese Gigafactory data. Price action: TSLA shares are trading lower by 0.94% at $647 on the last check Friday. Image Courtesy: Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaToyota Cautions Apple On Auto Market Debut Citing Long-Term Sustainability Challenges: Report© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • REFILE-TREASURIES-Yields retreat, bills flirt with negative rates

    The benchmark 10-year note yield was last down less than a basis point at 1.721%. The market largely shrugged off the Federal Reserve's announcement Friday that it would let a temporary bank leverage rule exemption expire on March 31. Meanwhile, dealers offered to sell Treasury bills due in three months or less at negative rates, according to market sources.

  • SoftBank Seeks $1.2 Billion in Greensill Collapse

    (Bloomberg) -- Greensill Capital owes more than $1.3 billion to creditors, with the bulk of those claims so far coming from the now-defunct fintech’s largest shareholder, SoftBank Group Corp.SoftBank, which had already invested $1.5 billion in return for a stake in the company that is now practically worthless, is owed $1.15 billion, people familiar with the matter said. It’s not clear whether it lent that money to Greensill in addition to the equity investment, or whether the latter was structured in a way that allows it to try and recoup money in creditor talks.In total, counterparties to Greensill submitted claims for more than A$1.75 billion ($1.35 billion), administrator Grant Thornton said in a statement Friday after a call between creditors concluded. The final tally may be significantly higher as further claims are made, and because some of the amounts submitted were placeholders while the actual damage is being determined.The figures show Greensill owes money to some 34 creditors, including its own German banking unit and a family trust in the name of founder Lex Greensill’s brother, from which it had borrowed late last year as it struggled to raise new money ahead of a possible going public. SoftBank had injected equity in the firm in 2019 and put hundreds of millions of dollars into funds Greensill ran with Credit Suisse Group AG. It’s collapse leaves Masayoshi Son’s Vision Fund with yet another damaging loss.SoftBank didn’t respond to requests for comment.Greensill filed for insolvency in the U.K. last week, after Credit Suisse froze the $10 billion group of funds that Greensill effectively ran. The Swiss bank, itself a creditor, made the decision after a unit of insurer Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. refused to provide new coverage for some of the short-term financings Greensill packaged into securities and then sold on to the funds. Tokio Marine and its Australian subsidiary are now also among the creditors.Even before the dramatic events of the past weeks, SoftBank had written down its stake significantly, Bloomberg has reported. Just a year earlier, a capital injection by the Japanese investor had valued Greensill Capital at $3.5 billion. In October of last year, Greensill predicted he would soon sell a small stake of the company for hundreds of millions of dollars, implying a valuation of roughly $7 billion.Now, the repercussions are hitting banks and investors across the world. Credit Suisse this week said it would suspend bonus payments for some top managers and weigh clawbacks as it tries to contain the fallout from its involvement with Greensill. The Swiss lender said it’s expecting defaults on some of the notes in the funds and that so far it has only recovered about $50 million of a $140 million loan to the firm. It also submitted a creditor’s claim.The first creditors meeting for Greensill’s collapsed supply-chain finance business in Australia on Friday lasted 55 minutes, with 59 creditors in attendance with their representatives. The Association of German Banks as well as German and Australian securities regulators were also on the call, led by Matt Byrnes, a partner at Grant Thornton.The creditors that have submitted claims exclude employees. Their number may increase as further claims are made during the administration, the Grant Thornton statement said. Another meeting is set for April 22 when creditors will have the opportunity to vote on Greensill’s future.Tokio Marine and its subsidiary Bond & Credit Co. put in nominal claims for $1 each until they work out how much they are owed, the people said, asking not to be identified as the meeting was private. Tokio Marine is facing a larger-than-expected exposure to the Greensill Capital meltdown after finding that reinsurance contracts intended to limit losses didn’t cover its unit that did the most business with Greensill, Bloomberg reported.BCC’s previous owner, Insurance Australia Group Ltd., submitted a claim for about A$20,000 to cover its legal fees for a court dispute with Greensill that was heard in Sydney on March 1, according to a different person with knowledge of the matter.The Peter Greensill Trust, a creditor which represents CEO Lex Greensill and his brothers Peter and Andrew, is seeking $60 million. Startup Earnd, which Greensill bought a controlling stake in last year, was another creditor. The administrator is considering options for that firm that may include a sale, according to people familiar with the matter.The administrators were also aware of a contingent claim from the Association of German Banks that could be in the order of about 2 billion euros ($2.4 billion), Grant Thornton said in a statement. This has not been formally verified by the administrators, according to the statement. There is a concurrent administration process running in Germany for Greensill Bank AG, a subsidiary of Greensill Capital.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Is ‘Too Important to Ignore’: Deutsche Bank Report

    Bitcoin's price could continue to rise if it continues to attract asset managers and companies, says the bank.

  • Oil’s Plunge Was Sign of a Market That Got Too Bullish, Too Fast

    (Bloomberg) -- For those who had been tracking oil’s technical indicators this month, the message was clear: Crude prices had risen too quickly.OPEC+’s decision to rein in production earlier this month, hedge funds piling into the most bullish positions in over a year and an attack on a Saudi Arabian oil complex all worked to propel Brent crude past $70 a barrel for the first time in more than a year. Prices rose well above the upper Bollinger band that signaled a pullback was all but inevitable. Meanwhile, fuel refiners along the U.S. Gulf Coast were struggling to recover from a deep freeze last month and the pace of oil exports had slowed, weighing on near-term demand.And so on Thursday, oil’s 30%-plus rally this year came crashing down. West Texas Intermediate crude futures plunged as much as 9.9%. A strengthening dollar and news of efforts to roll out vaccinations stalling in some parts of the world further weighed on the market, as did the usual unwinding of long positions amid big price drops.But virtually nobody is saying the rally is over for good.As Giovanni Staunovo, a commodity analyst at UBS Group AG, put it: “Some setback” was bound to happen on the road to a longer-term recovery. But “with OPEC and its allies pursuing a cautious approach on production, the oil market should be undersupplied and oil prices will recover again,” he said.Among the most notable shifts in the oil market this year has been a move of the oil futures curve further into a bullish pattern known as backwardation. That’s still holding up.Backwardation is a key indication that demand is strengthening and supplies are tightening, causing contracts for the nearest deliveries to trade at a premium to later ones: Buyers want the crude as soon as possible and are willing to pay for that. But that pattern could shift, too, if the selloff takes hold in the coming days. It has already weakened somewhat and in some parts of the curve it has flipped to the opposite.“The backwardation curve is just not as steep as it was,” said Tariq Zahir, managing member of the global macro program at Tyche Capital Advisors LLC.Commodities across the board slumped on Thursday along with stocks and bonds as markets were also gripped by fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve risks letting inflation accelerate.“This has been driven by a risk-off move, and crude oil is unfortunately taking it on the chin,” Zahir said. “Going long energy has been the reopening trade since January 1 this year. Now, you’re looking at the standpoint of having all these profits, and taking it all back.”Crude-processing rates in the U.S. Gulf are stuck at about 80% of levels seen before the winter storm hit the region, with refiners not rushing to ramp up production with bigger-than-usual stockpiles to fall back on.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Latest Bitcoin price and analysis (BTC to USD)

    Bitcoin is currently trading at $57,641 after falling by 3.63% from Wednesday’s high of $59,350 which came on the back of the Federal Reserve press conference.

  • Exclusive: Targeting Tesla, China's Geely to launch new premium EV brand - sources

    China's Geely plans to roll out electric vehicles under a new marque with different branding and sales strategies, people familiar with the matter said, as the Volvo owner looks to take on its main EV rival Tesla with higher-end vehicles. The brand, positioned in the premium segment and named "Zeekr", will be housed under Geely's to-be-launched EV entity Lingling Technologies, according to three people, who declined to be named as the plan is not yet public. Reuters reported the plans for Lingling last month.

  • Crypto Mining Stocks Could Keep Beating Bitcoin in ‘Modern-Age Digital Gold Rush’

    Crypto mining stocks could deliver amplified returns during a bitcoin bull market, according to FundStrat research.

  • China Facing Shortages Seeks to Cut Corn and Soymeal Use in Feed

    (Bloomberg) -- China, the world’s biggest importer of corn and soybeans, is seeking to reduce their use in livestock feed in an attempt to curb the country’s dependence on foreign supplies, according to an official publication.The top global pork producer has been buying record amounts of both commodities as demand for animal feed, cooking oil and industrial products outstrips the nation’s ability to produce them. China is tackling the issue by boosting support for farmers, raising productivity and reducing wastage, but demand continues to expand driven by economic growth and affluence.The agriculture ministry has drafted a plan to partly replace usage of corn and soybean meal with alternatives such as rice, wheat, potatoes and other oilseed meals, the China Swine Industry Journal said, posting an official ministry document, but gave no details on the target for substitution.The country’s corn demand may exceed 300 million tons by the year 2030, while soybean consumption could hit 120 million tons, which will have a huge impact on food security, the Journal said, citing unidentified experts. The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates corn consumption at 289 million tons in 2020-21 and soybean demand at 116.7 million tons.The domestic corn market climbed to a record in January on increasing use of the grain for hog feed and for refining into starches and syrups, and on depleted state stockpiles. The government has encouraged feed mills to purchase wheat and rice from state stockpiles to replace corn.The country’s soybean imports exceeded 100 million tons in 2020 and corn shipments were more than 11 million tons. The USDA expects corn imports to reach 24 million tons in 2020-21, more than triple a year earlier.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Get rich as a renter: 5 ways to build wealth without buying a house

    Owning a house isn’t the only pathway to success and fulfillment.

  • At a Hotel in Caracas, Oil Executives Weigh a Return to Venezuela

    (Bloomberg) -- Inside a chic lounge, oil lobbyists and executives rub shoulders as Spanish, French and Italian can be heard in the halls. This isn’t the ZaZa boutique hotel in Houston, where global energy top brass like to stay. It’s the Cayena Hotel in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas.Drawn by promises of privatization and more autonomy to tap the world’s biggest crude reserves, they’re meeting with the Nicolas Maduro regime and state-owned Petroleos de Venezuela SA to best position themselves when doing business there is possible again. Bigger producers like Chevron Corp., France’s Total SE and Italy’s Eni SpA would probably wait until U.S. sanctions are lifted, but smaller players might get started whenever new rules opening up the industry for private enterprise take effect.“I want to tell investors from the U.S. and around the world that Venezuela’s doors are open for oil investment,” Maduro said in a recent televised address.It’s a make-or-break moment for an impoverished nation that’s running out of fuel to haul food and cash to pay for imports of basic necessities. Whether Maduro will succeed in luring some investment is still unclear. But one thing is certain: Oil companies have never had such leverage with him to negotiate a piece of the country’s more than 300 billion barrels of crude.“There is some easy potential to increase production if sanctions enforcement declines,” said Francisco Monaldi, a Venezuelan-American lecturer in energy economics at Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy, and an expert on Venezuela’s oil industry. “After that, you need significant investments.”The successor of the late Hugo Chavez, who infamously seized assets from Exxon Mobil Corp. and ConocoPhillips, is promising to pass a law that will officially end an oil monopoly in the hands of PDVSA, as the country’s ruined oil cash cow is known.Executives representing oil companies are holding meetings to discuss what the terms would be under the new legislation, according to people with knowledge of the talks, who asked not to be named because they’re not authorized to comment on them in public.Chevron, for one, is even getting in touch with contractors to assess how fast they could help the San Ramon, California-based company restart operations in the South American nation, one person said.“Chevron will continue to comply with applicable laws and regulations in relation to the activities that it is authorized to undertake in Venezuela,” a spokesperson for the company said. “We remain committed to the integrity of our joint venture assets, the safety and wellbeing of our employees and their families, and the company’s social and humanitarian programs during these challenging times.”Total didn’t return requests for comment, as didn’t Maduro’s Information Ministry, the Oil Ministry and PDVSA. Eni said none of its executives visited Caracas.Maduro’s government says his new energy law alone will allow oil companies to get back in business as they assume control of Venezuelan assets. That’s because the U.S. only bans doing business with PDVSA, the regime and those who help it. Oil ventures run by independent oil companies, in theory, wouldn’t be barred from developing crude reserves in the country.Major oil companies would probably wait for sanctions to be lifted regardless, but others could jump in as soon as they can claim they’re operating independently from PDVSA and Maduro’s regime, and therefore not subject to sanctions.There are people close to the government “eager to get some oil fields; I would expect there to be some privatizations,” Monaldi said. “They will try to invest in the wells that are the easiest to connect.”Wilmer Ruperti, a Venezuelan-born shipping magnate, is among less-known entrepreneurs who have sought to do business with PDVSA in the past despite sanctions. Ruperti didn’t reply to requests for comment on potential investments under the proposed new rules.Restoring Venezuela’s oil industry back to its former glory would likely take tens of billions of dollars, and that might never happen, but any business activity would help the country.Once a prosperous OPEC-founding member that produced more than 3 million barrels a day of crude, the nation is now pumping less than half a million.Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami recently vowed to boost production to 1.5 million this year, and that would be difficult to achieve without help. Monaldi estimates more than $100 billion and a decade of work would be required to get output past 2 million barrels a day.“This means you need a ton of private investment,” he said.An increase in oil output would not only buoy the economy but also raise capital to ultimately pay off creditors holding roughly $60 billion of defaulted obligations.So, executives from the oil industry and capital markets have also been pleading their case to officials in Washington, people familiar with those discussions said. Their message: If others are going to play ball, let’s get in on the action, too.“The big question is if the oil companies have enough political clout for an easing in sanctions,” said Raul Gallegos, a Bogota-based director at Control Risks, an international consulting firm. “They are interested in the flexibility that Maduro is offering.”The U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, which enforces the sanctions, didn’t immediately reply to requests for comment.With bigger issues to tackle, from the coronavirus to tension with Russia and trade with China, U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration hasn’t yet made a significant pivot from President Donald Trump’s strategy on Venezuela. The U.S. government officially recognizes opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s interim president until there’s a free and fair election.If the new U.S. government at least moves to let companies resume swaps of diesel for Venezuelan crude, that would help the country avert collapse. The fuel is needed for trucks to take imported food, medicines and other products from ports to cities, as well as to haul goods from farms and factories.``The onus is on the U.S. to decide if sanctions make sense going forward,'' Gallegos said.Without investments in the country’s crumbling energy infrastructure, though, that would be just a stopgap solution.(Adds comment from analyst in penultimate paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Goldman Sells $53 Million of Bankrupt Texas Utility Claims

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. auctioned off around $53 million of claims it held against a bankrupt Texas power cooperative as distressed debt traders bet the government will foot the bill for the state’s energy crisis, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Goldman sold its claim on Brazos Electric Power Cooperative Inc. this week at 80 to 85 cents on the dollar, said the people, who asked not to be identified because details of the auction are private.The bank is one of Brazos’s largest unsecured creditors. It’s owed the money for interest rate swaps and other power derivatives contracts that its commodities trading unit J. Aron & Co. signed with Brazos before a winter storm in February upended the Texas power market, saddling the electricity provider with billions in liabilities it couldn’t repay.A representative for New York-based Goldman Sachs declined to comment. Waco-based Brazos didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.Claims PricesThe price Goldman received is similar to other unsecured claims have changed hands and suggests traders are expecting the Texas government will cover at least some of Brazos’s losses, according to some market watchers.“The market is assigning an over 50% probability that there will be claims forgiveness and socialization of losses,” said Bradley Max, a director of Cherokee Acquisition, a New York firm that specializes in trading of bankruptcy claims and has bid for some of the Brazos receivables.A $30 million piece of the roughly $480 million unsecured bank revolver was sold at auction last week for around 80 cents on the dollar, the people said. Bank of America Corp. is the administrative agent on the revolver, though the identity of the seller wasn’t revealed.The fate of Brazos, which is the largest power generation and transmission cooperative in Texas, and its multibillion-dollar debt to Ercot is still the subject of political wrangling.A bill in the state legislature that would have wiped out more than $4 billion of electricity overcharges from last month’s blackouts appeared dead on Friday, after lawmakers left town without taking final action on the proposal.(Updates with Goldman declining to comment in fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Loses Steam After Briefly Touching $60K

    The cryptocurrency's price fell with stocks amid growing concerns about rising U.S. Treasury yields.

  • Volkswagen is trouncing Tesla in the stock market this year

    The world's leading automakers are still far from catching up to Tesla's market capitalization.

  • Analysis: Fed move eases pressure on money funds, but more may be needed

    The Federal Reserve’s decision on Wednesday to raise the maximum amount money funds can lend into its reverse repurchase agreement facility should ease some stresses for money market funds that are struggling with too much cash and too few places to park it. The Fed raised the cap on the reverse repo facility to $80 billion, from $30 billion for money funds that lend money in the facility overnight and receive Treasury collateral in return. Money markets have been flooded with cash as the Fed maintains record bond purchases and the Treasury reduces its cash holdings, which in some cases has led to a shortage of Treasury bills.

  • Renault sees its electric, hybrid car sales doubling in 2021: sources

    France's Renault expects its sales of electric and hybrid cars to more than double to 350,000 in 2021, two sources close to the company said, as automakers battle to get ahead in cleaner driving. Amid tougher emissions regulations, car companies are switching to battery-powered vehicles, a market dominated by U.S. specialist Tesla and Germany's Volkswagen, which is ramping up production and investments. Renault's working hypothesis for 2021, bar hiccups due to a shortage of components such as semi-conductor chips, is for sales of electrified vehicles to reach 350,000, the two sources with knowledge of its internal estimates said.

  • China is refining more oil than the US for the first time

    China incentivizes oil refineries to ramp up when the oil price is low, largely to support the domestic plastics industry.