Ride sharing market is estimated to grow by USD 86.33 billion between 2022 and 2027; Evolving opportunities with ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Avis Budget Group Inc among others - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ride sharing market size is forecast to increase by USD 86.33 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 17.45%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 48.64 billion. The growth of the market will be driven by the increase in vehicle ownership cost, increasing traffic congestion, and advances in navigation technologies. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ride Sharing Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Avis Budget Group Inc, Bolt Technology OU, Cabify Espana SL, Comuto SA, Curb Mobility LLC, DENSO Corp., Enterprise Holdings Inc., Grab Holdings Ltd., GT Gettaxi UK Ltd., Hertz Global Holdings Inc., Ibibo Group Pvt. Ltd., iDisha Info Labs Pvt. Ltd., Lyft Inc, My Taxi Indi, PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk, Share Now GmbH, Uber Technologies Inc, Via Transportation Inc., and TomTom International BV.

Get detailed insights into the vendor landscape – Buy the report

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Story continues

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Get a holistic overview of the endoscopic closure devices market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the Sample

The market is segmented by end-user (individual and business), type (car and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation by End-user (Inclusion/Exclusion)

The individual end-user segment accounted for the maximum market growth in 2022. In this segment, drivers of privately-owned cars partner up with a ride sharing company to provide rides to commuters. The segment is driven by the increasing demand for ride sharing among individuals who prefer taking more economical rides to their destination.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

What are the key data covered in this ride sharing market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the ride sharing market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the ride sharing market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the ride sharing market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of ride sharing market vendors

Related Reports:

The ridesharing market in France is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.82% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,473.33 million. The increase in vehicle ownership cost is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the varying transport policies of different countries and resistance from traditional transport services may impede the market growth.

The electric car rental market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.64% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 11,246.65 million. The growing government regulations, incentives, and subsidies on EVs are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the global power crisis hindering the growth of the EV market may impede the market growth.

Ride Sharing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 159 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.45% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 86.33 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 17.15 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Avis Budget Group Inc, Bolt Technology OU, Cabify Espana SL, Comuto SA, Curb Mobility LLC, DENSO Corp., Enterprise Holdings Inc., Grab Holdings Ltd., GT Gettaxi UK Ltd., Hertz Global Holdings Inc., Ibibo Group Pvt. Ltd., iDisha Info Labs Pvt. Ltd., Lyft Inc, My Taxi Indi, PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk, Share Now GmbH, Uber Technologies Inc, Via Transportation Inc., and TomTom International BV Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's industrials market reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global ride sharing market 2017 - 2021

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Individual - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Business - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Car - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

12.4 Avis Budget Group Inc

12.5 Bolt Technology OU

12.6 Cabify Espana SL

12.7 Comuto SA

12.8 Curb Mobility LLC

12.9 DENSO Corp.

12.10 Enterprise Holdings Inc.

12.11 Grab Holdings Ltd.

12.12 GT Gettaxi UK Ltd.

12.13 Hertz Global Holdings Inc.

12.14 iDisha Info Labs Pvt. Ltd.

12.15 Lyft Inc

12.16 Share Now GmbH

12.17 Uber Technologies Inc

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Ride Sharing Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ride-sharing-market-is-estimated-to-grow-by-usd-86-33-billion-between-2022-and-2027-evolving-opportunities-with-ani-technologies-pvt-ltd-avis-budget-group-inc-among-others---technavio-301752737.html

SOURCE Technavio