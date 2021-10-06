U.S. markets close in 5 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,323.89
    -21.83 (-0.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,100.20
    -214.47 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,399.00
    -34.83 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,194.07
    -34.29 (-1.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.73
    -1.20 (-1.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.80
    -2.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    22.36
    -0.24 (-1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1546
    -0.0055 (-0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5150
    -0.0140 (-0.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3575
    -0.0051 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3110
    -0.1610 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,167.83
    +4,130.18 (+8.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,313.09
    +49.99 (+3.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,992.35
    -84.75 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,528.87
    -293.25 (-1.05%)
     

Ride United Last Mile Delivery Curbs Food Insecurity for #WorldFoodDay2021

·6 min read

United Way Worldwide partnership with PetSmart Charities and DoorDash has delivered more than 5.6 million meals to date

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It is almost United Nations' #WorldFoodDay2021, a reminder that some 42 million Americans will experience food insecurity in 2021. Driven to do their part to eradicate hunger, United Way Worldwide announces the award-winning Ride United Last Mile Delivery program has made more than half a million deliveries in more than 350 communities since the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, representing more than 5.6 million meals to date.

Ride United Last Mile Delivery
Ride United Last Mile Delivery

Ride United Last Mile Delivery was designed to fill the critical "last-mile" gap to accessing nutritious food and essential resources for clients who lack transportation. In partnership with DoorDash, Dashers make deliveries directly to households, meeting the needs of all family members, now including those with fur in a new pilot, adding PetSmart Charities to the collaboration with the delivery. Since launching the innovative effort, deliveries have broadened access to warm meals, pet food, hygiene items, disaster preparedness supplies, educational materials and more. With contactless delivery and safety protocols in use, the campaign has proven safe and effective in transporting more than half a million deliveries to those in need, with a goal of reaching one million deliveries by the close of 2021.

The United Nations' World Food Day raises critical awareness regarding the causes of poverty and hunger, citing that 40% of the world's population cannot afford a healthy diet. To combat this issue in the U.S., local United Way offices and 211 agencies (an abbreviated telephone number providing information and referrals to health, human, and social service organizations) are working with local agencies, food banks and grocery partners to identify those eligible. With support from partners including PetSmart Charities and DoorDash, Ride United maximizes the efficiency of its delivery model by bringing critical supplies to those impacted most by the pandemic's reach.

"I can't think of a better time than World Food Day to share that calls to 211 relating to food insecurity topped out at 3.7 million this past year. Our organizations and partners are working around the clock to combat this preventable problem," said Josh Pedersen, Interim Senior Director 211, United Way Worldwide. "The United Way Network is at our best when we are tackling critical issues on the ground in creative ways with willing partners. United Way has been doing what we've always done when communities struggle – help people respond, recover and rebuild and are honored to have joined forces with DoorDash and PetSmart Charities to support World Food Day by helping more people beat food insecurity."

"World Food Day is a reminder that millions of people do not have access to the food they need. To broaden food access, DoorDash is proud to power the delivery of food and essential items through Project DASH," said Brittany Graunke, DoorDash Drive's Director of Government and Nonprofit. "Leveraging our last-mile logistics, we're able to create impact in a way that promotes dignity and convenience. We look forward to continuing to grow this work with our partners United Way Worldwide and PetSmart Charities to address the ongoing need."

"Pets are part of the family," said Aimee Gilbreath, president at PetSmart Charities. "In the US, 70% of households have a pet, including many that experience food insecurity. We know some people will choose to feed their beloved pet before themselves. A lack of transportation makes it worse. But no one organization can solve hunger – and together with United Way and DoorDash, combining our resources means fewer people will have to make those impossible choices."

Beginning October 1 United Way Worldwide will host a two-week campaign culminating on World Food Day, to drive awareness of Ride United Last Mile Delivery and garner financial support to fund an additional 500,000 deliveries to meet increased year-end and holiday season demand.

For information on partnership opportunities or to make a donation, please visit: UnitedWay.org/RideUnited. (*Donations up to $600 made in 2021 are tax deductible.)

To learn about available local resources, including food, please call 211 or visit 211.org for more information.

About United Way
United Way fights for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in every community. With global reach and local impact, we're making life better for 48 million people annually. United Way is the world's largest privately funded nonprofit, working in 95% of U.S. communities and 40 countries and territories. That's why we're the mission of choice for 2.5 million volunteers, 7.7 million donors and 45,000 corporate partners. In the wake of COVID-19, we're helping people stay in their homes, stock their pantries, and protect their lives and livelihoods. And we're working to build resilient, equitable communities. Learn more at UnitedWay.org. Follow us: @United Way and #LiveUnited.

About 211
211 is a vital service leveraged by millions of people across North America. Every day, clients contact 211 to access free and confidential crisis and emergency counseling, disaster assistance, food, health care and insurance assistance, stable housing and utilities payment assistance, employment services, veteran services and childcare and family services. Last year, 211 responded to over 12 million requests for assistance across the United States. The service is available to over 95% of the U.S. population, including in Puerto Rico and Washington, DC, and is also available in most of Canada. Individuals in need or who are looking for information for someone else can call 211 from a cell phone or landline or visit www.211.org for more contact options.

About DoorDash
DoorDash is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada, Australia and Japan. Founded in 2013, DoorDash enables local businesses to address consumers' expectations of ease and immediacy and thrive in today's convenience economy. By building the last-mile logistics infrastructure for local commerce, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time.

About PetSmart Charities®
PetSmart Charities, Inc. is committed to making the world a better place for pets and all who love them. Through its in-store adoption program in all PetSmart® stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, PetSmart Charities helps nearly 600,000 pets connect with loving families each year. PetSmart Charities also provides grant funding to support organizations that advocate and care for the well-being of all pets and their families. Our grants and efforts connect pets with loving homes through adoption, improve access to affordable veterinary care and support families in times of crisis with access to food, shelter and emergency relief. Each year, millions of generous supporters help pets in need by donating to PetSmart Charities directly at PetSmartCharities.org, while shopping at PetSmart.com, and by using the PIN pads at checkout registers inside PetSmart stores. In turn, PetSmart Charities efficiently uses more than 90 cents of every dollar donated to fulfill its role as the leading funder of animal welfare in North America, granting more than $475 million since its inception in 1994. Independent from PetSmart Inc., PetSmart Charities is a 501(c)(3) organization that has received the Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator for the past 17 years in a row – placing it among the top one percent of rated charities. To learn more visit www.petsmartcharities.org.

(PRNewsfoto/PetSmart Charities)
(PRNewsfoto/PetSmart Charities)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ride-united-last-mile-delivery-curbs-food-insecurity-for-worldfoodday2021-301394244.html

SOURCE PetSmart Charities

Recommended Stories

  • Kellogg's U.S. cereal plant workers go on strike

    About 1,400 Kellogg Co cereal plant employees went on a strike on Tuesday, hoping to get the packaged foods maker to negotiate what a labor union called a "fair contract" for the workers. The Froot Loops cereal maker has been negotiating the payment and benefits terms of a new contract - the existing one expired at midnight on Monday - with union workers for a while now. Kellogg has demanded that workers give up quality health care, retirement benefits, and holiday and vacation pay, said Anthony Shelton, president of Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union.

  • Social Security Fraud: What Is It Costing Taxpayers?

    Social Security fraud costs the U.S. government and individual consumers millions, possibly billions, of dollars every year.

  • Racism is set to cost Tesla nearly $140 million

    Owen Diaz, who is Black, said he was called racial slurs, saw racist graffiti and cartoons, and was allegedly told to “go back to Africa.”

  • Amazon Starts Black-Friday Deals Early: What it Could Mean for Investors

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced on Oct. 4 that it is starting Black-Friday deals earlier than ever. The move could be the e-commerce giant's strategy to alleviate supply chain concerns heading into the holiday season. The Black-Friday shopping event is typically on the day after the Thanksgiving holiday.

  • Racist ‘Landlord From Hell’ Tortured Tenants During Pandemic, Lawsuit Says

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Handouts/GettyHis Black tenants say he allegedly referrers to them as “n----s” who should “go back to Africa.” At least one white tenant says the man called her a “n----r lover” and warned her to “pay your bills like other white people.”David Merryman, the 56-year-old owner of dozens of rental properties in Southeastern Virginia worth over $5 million, has had over a dozen arrests in the past two decades for threats and assaults, been cited hundreds

  • War of words breaks out between Chicago mayor and district attorney over shootout

    A war of words broke out between Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the district attorney on Tuesday after the former called for a federal investigation into a shootout.

  • ‘Rookie of the year’ teacher arrested for sex with 14 year old student

    The school district said they have initiated the process of terminating her employment

  • Tlaxcala Team Takes Action, Named One of Owens Corning's 2021 Top Volunteers

    About 20 employees from the Tlaxcala Composites plant assisted the Mexican Red Cross with COVID-19 relief efforts in the communities surrounding the plant.

  • Former NASCAR driver John Wes Townley killed in Georgia shooting

    Townley was killed during an altercation with his ex-wife and another man. Police are still investigating.

  • London's finance district, steeped in slavery, confronts its past

    Lloyd's of London insured many of those vessels, the people chained below deck sometimes categorized as “perishable goods”, alongside cattle, by the market's underwriters. Lloyd's involvement in the trans-Atlantic slave trade is not included in the market's permanent exhibition at its modernistic City tower but that is set to change. Along with other financial institutions in London, the insurance market has been forced to confront its racist past following last year's Black Lives Matter protests.

  • Tesla ordered to pay over $130 million to Black former worker over racism -WSJ

    The jury determined that the company failed to take reasonable steps to prevent Owen Diaz, a contract worker who was employed as an elevator operator at Tesla's Fremont factory in 2015 and 2016, from being racially harassed, the newspaper said. In a message to employees that Tesla posted on its website, the automaker noted the trial concerned racial slurs heard on the factory floor and racist graffiti in the bathrooms. It also said the three times that Diaz complained about harassment, Tesla stepped in and made sure action was taken by staffing agencies.

  • Missouri governor declines clemency request despite plea from Pope Francis and lawmakers

    Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has declined to grant clemency to a death row inmate set to face execution on Tuesday.Why it matters: Pope Francis had joined lawmakers and activists in calling on the Republican governor to reject the death penalty for Ernest Johnson, who is convicted of killing three people during a 1994 robbery at a convenience store. His lawyer argues that executing him would violate the Eighth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which bans executions of intellectually disabled peop

  • Nuns Raped Girls With Crucifixes as Female Pedophilia Was Covered Up by the Church

    Clodagh Kilcoyne via ReutersROME—“Marie” was placed in a French Catholic boarding school for “young girls from good families” when she was in the fifth grade. She remembers a nun who would come to her class every day to choose a student to help her with Mass. But the nun wasn’t looking for someone to help her. She was looking for a victim.“I was 11 and looked 9. She would choose me once every two or three times,” she recalls. “She would take me to her office, lock the door, and then draw the cur

  • Prosecutors defend Jan 6 felony charge filed against former Marine helicopter pilot

    Federal prosecutors on Tuesday defended their decision to file a felony "obstruction" charge for actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot against a former U.S. Marine who served in a presidential helicopter squad when George W. Bush and Barack Obama were in the White House. At a hearing before U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras, Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Kelley said that video found on the cellphone of former Marine John Andries "was central" to a decision by prosecutors to add a felony charge to misdemeanor riot-related charges they had initially filed against him.

  • Georgia governor suspends indicted district attorney

    Georgia's governor has suspended a district attorney who was indicted on charges of criminal misconduct while in office. Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order Monday suspending Chattahoochee Circuit District Attorney Mark Jones until his case is resolved or the end of his term of office, whichever comes first. The state attorney general's office obtained the indictment on Sept. 7, accusing Jones of trying to influence a police officer’s testimony, offering bribes to prosecutors in his office and trying to influence and prevent the testimony of a crime victim.

  • GOP Lawmaker Links Coronavirus Vaccine To Satan, Tentacle Monsters And 5G

    New Hampshire state Rep. Ken Weyler shared bizarre conspiracy theories with his finance committee.

  • 'There Have To Be Consequences': Judge Worries Capitol Rioters Get 'Slap On The Wrist'

    Judge Tanya Chutkan, a former public defender, sentenced Matthew Mazzocco to 45 days of incarceration. The government sought home detention.

  • Autopsy shows children smothered; father charged with murder

    Charges against a Nebraska man accused in the deaths of his two young children have been upgraded to murder after an autopsy showed the children were smothered. Adam Price was initially charged with two counts of negligent child abuse resulting in death in the May killings of his children, 5-year-old Emily and 3-year-old Theodore. “Recently obtained autopsy reports show that Emily and Theodore died by asphyxia due to smothering," Chief Deputy Sarpy County Attorney Bonnie Moore said.

  • UPDATE 1-Tesla ordered to pay over $130 mln to Black former worker over racism -WSJ

    A federal jury on Monday has ordered Tesla Inc to pay more than $130 million in damages to a Black former worker, finding he was subjected to a racially hostile work environment, the Wall Street Journal reported. The jury determined that the company failed to take reasonable steps to prevent Owen Diaz, a contract worker who was employed as an elevator operator at Tesla's Fremont factory in 2015 and 2016, from being racially harassed, the newspaper said. In a message to employees that Tesla posted on its website, the automaker noted the trial concerned racial slurs heard on the factory floor and racist graffiti in the bathrooms.

  • Ozarks home where woman was reportedly kept partially nude in cage burns to ground

    The fire Monday night occurred at a home in Windyville, Missouri, belonging to James Phelps. He is charged with kidnapping in the case of Cassidy Rainwater, who has been missing since late August