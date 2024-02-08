This Ridiculously Cheap Warren Buffett Stock Could Make You Richer

Warren Buffett is known for seriously looking at the price tag when he buys a stock. The chairman of Berkshire Hathaway goes for players that are undervalued and holds onto them for the long term. Back in the first quarter of 2016, he added a top technology and consumer goods company to the portfolio -- and that stock has gone on to advance more than 600%.

I'm talking about Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). If you haven't yet bought shares of the company, you might wonder if you missed out on an opportunity. But what if I told you that, considering the company's long-term potential, the shares still look cheap? That means this Warren Buffett stock holds plenty of potential to make you richer over time.

Apple's rising earnings over time

Apple, the company, may be just about as well known as the piece of fruit. The company sells the iconic iPhone and Mac, along with other devices that have become popular worldwide. These products have not only helped Apple increase earnings over time, but also helped with other key financial measures like free cash flow and return on invested capital.

AAPL Revenue (Annual) Chart

In the most recent quarter, Apple's earnings per share rose 16% to an all-time high of $2.18, and the company said services revenue also reached a record. It's no surprise services are booming because Apple's number of installed devices has increased to more than 2.2 billion -- its highest level ever. The more active devices out there, the more of an opportunity Apple has to sell services to users -- from cloud storage to digital content.

Apple faces certain challenges such as tougher competition in China from local rival Huawei and pressure from foreign exchange rates. Even the fact that Apple has been slower to offer details about its artificial intelligence (AI) plans than other tech players could weigh on the stock.

But overall, Apple has offered investors the perfect combination of growth and security, thanks to the earnings I've just described and the company's dividend payment. This isn't necessarily a given in the world of technology stocks.

Story continues

Here's why all of this could continue and Apple stock should climb even higher over time. First, Apple's solid moat, or competitive advantage, is the company's brand strength, and this may keep it at the head of the pack. Apple users generally love the products so much they stick with them. In the quarter, Apple said the number of iPhone users upgrading reached an all-time high.

Apple wins over new users

In addition to this, Apple continues to win over new users. For example, in the quarter, almost two-thirds of Apple Watch buyers were new to that product. And about half of iPad and Mac buyers were new to those products.

Finally, Apple's work over the years to build up its number of device users now can bring in a whole new source of revenue -- from the services sold to them. As mentioned above, this revenue hit a record in the quarter, and that's after doing the same in previous quarters.

Services revenue clearly is on the rise. This is fantastic news because it means the purchase of an Apple device doesn't stop there. Instead, it translates into recurrent revenue for the company.

Now let's consider Apple's share price. The stock has climbed more than 20% over the past year, but despite the gains, the valuation remains reasonable. It trades for about 29x trailing-12-month earnings, more than double its valuation by that measure when Buffett first got in on the stock. But it's important to remember that revenue has climbed considerably since that time -- and as mentioned above, a record number of devices now are driving significant growth in services revenue.

AAPL PE Ratio Chart

The Apple of today isn't identical to the Apple of 2016. Today, growth prospects are even brighter, and that means the stock continues to look like a bargain for the long-term investor. That's why this Warren Buffett favorite could help make you richer over time, even if you're just buying the stock right now.

Should you invest $1,000 in Apple right now?

Before you buy stock in Apple, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Apple wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 5, 2024

Adria Cimino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

This Ridiculously Cheap Warren Buffett Stock Could Make You Richer was originally published by The Motley Fool