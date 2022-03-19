U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,463.12
    +51.45 (+1.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,754.93
    +274.17 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,893.84
    +279.06 (+2.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,086.14
    +21.12 (+1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.10
    +2.12 (+2.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,921.50
    -21.70 (-1.12%)
     

  • Silver

    25.14
    -0.48 (-1.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1061
    -0.0034 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1480
    -0.0440 (-2.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3175
    +0.0024 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.1700
    +0.5720 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,982.20
    +254.61 (+0.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    951.99
    +36.12 (+3.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,404.73
    +19.39 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.54 (+0.65%)
     

Riding an API to platform status

Alex Wilhelm
·4 min read

Welcome to The TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startups-and-markets newsletter. It’s inspired by the daily TechCrunch+ column where it gets its name. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here.

Happy Saturday, friends; I hope you are well. As you read this, I have scooted back to my regular digs up in the Northeast, leaving sunny New Orleans behind. Yes, next week's writing will be more emo on account of the weather. Regardless, there are two things to talk about today, so let's get busy! -- Alex

When APIs evolve into platforms

Earlier this week, The Exchange chatted with Shippo founder and CEO Laura Behrens Wu about her company's announcement that it has inked a partnership with Shopify.

Shippo is in the shipping game, offering a SaaS offering to merchants that gives them access to bundled, and therefore cheaper, rates for moving goods. Last year the company raised $45 million at a valuation of just under $500 million. (Back in 2019, when the company raised $30 million, Behrens Wu said that her company has SaaS-like gross margins, for reference.)

The company has grown quickly, doubling shipping volume in 2020 -- which at the time tracked loosely with revenue -- and doubled in size back 2019.

In early 2021, when we last checked in with Shippo, it had a neat plan ahead of it to keep that growth flowing (emphasis added):

Now flush with more capital, what’s next for Shippo? Per its CEO, the startup wants to invest more in platforms (where Shippo is baked into a marketplace, for example), international expansion (Shippo only does a “little bit” of international shipping, per Behrens Wu), and double-down on what it considers its core customer base.

This week, Behrens Wu said that offering shipping is now "table stakes" for both platforms and marketplaces, so individual sellers expect that if you offer them a digital storefront, they expect payments support along with an option for shipping. Shippo wants to be that shipping tool that platforms offer.

The CEO said that after getting inbound interest from marketplaces about 18 months ago, her team got to work on building an API for its service that allows others to bake Shippo's service into their marketplace.

There's a revenue share component in the deal, according to Behrens Wu, but with Shopify and other potential partners offering huge volume gains, the math could pencil out well for Shippo. That's because its service gets better with volume. The more packages that Shippo helps ship, the better deals it can land with shipping companies around the world. And now it has a way to dramatically expand its total volume, perhaps improving its ability to rip monetary value out of the e-commerce shipping world.

We're going to need to check in with the company in a few months to see how things are going, but it all feels rather bullish.

Behrens Wu reached out after noting our reporting on the growth of API-powered startups. Well, now the company has an API that is key to its overall growth trajectory, our thesis holds: SaaS is neat, but APIs could be the future-facing business model to beat.

Insurtech: Still not dead!

Not to overly savage the expired equine, but insurtech has had an up and down few years. From huge fundraises for neoinsurance startups to big dollars for insurtech marketplaces, we saw a string of IPOs that failed to hold onto value post-debut. It's been messy.

And yet. The Exchange wrote earlier this year that insurtech venture capital activity was actually strong last year despite the barrage of negative news concerning some of the sector's best-known names. Things were once so hot that we tried to figure out "why VCs are dumping money into insurance marketplaces" back in early 2020.

Well, the VCs are still at it. This week Policygenius announced that it has closed a $125 million round. The company's software essentially allows consumers to find and buy different insurance products online. Given how large the insurance market is, getting folks to the right product is big business. A bit like how Credit Karma was valuable as heck, if you will.

Policygenius competitor The Zebra raised $150 million last April, for reference, so the Policygenius round is not an entire surprise. But it does underscore the fact that public-market news can help accelerate a startup sector, but that it can't -- it seems -- kill it off.

Recommended Stories

  • Pixar Reportedly Scrapped Gay ‘Luca’ Storyline: ‘How Do We Do This Without a Love Interest?’

    The news comes amid Disney's increased scrutiny over Florida's so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill.

  • China's driverless delivery startup Whale Dynamic targets US market with $2.5M funding

    A nascent Nuro challenger from China has its sight set on the delivery market in the US and has just raised some seed funding to advance its ambitions. Whale Dynamic, a Shenzhen-based autonomous delivery startup founded by Baidu veteran David Chang, says it has closed a seed round of about $2.5 million. Qianchuang Capital, a Beijing-based investment firm managed by veterans from China's leading financial institutions, led the round, with participation from Shangbang Huizhong, a Chinese fund backed by real estate developers.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Shopify, and 1 Reason to Sell

    The e-commerce platform was a big winner during the pandemic but has seen its stock price fall 50% so far in 2022.

  • Why Warren Buffett Doesn't Buy Real Estate And Most Other Investors Shouldn't Either

    Warren Buffett’s long-term outlook on investments proved successful once again this week when Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) shares closed above $500,000. If there’s one thing that’s made Buffett one of the most successful investors in history, it’s his commitment to his strategy. A countless number of new investment techniques and algorithms have come and gone over the years, but Buffett has maintained his fairly simple strategy of picking solid companies and focusing on long-term growth whil

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You'll Regret not Buying on the Dip

    A more than 20% decline in the Nasdaq is your open invitation to buy these income stocks, which are yielding between 4% and 11.2%.

  • 2 Metaverse Investments to Avoid Like the Plague

    Though the metaverse is an up to $30 trillion opportunity, not all stocks or cryptocurrencies associated with it will be winners.

  • Food Costs Are Rising. Here Are the Stocks to Buy.

    Beaten-down restaurant stocks and shares of high-margin supermarket chains and farm-equipment makers are worth sampling.

  • Oil Prices Are Surging⁠—and Pipeline Stock Dividends Are Rising. Here’s How to Play It.

    Energy infrastructure stocks should benefit from rising domestic oil production. ETFs and individual stocks yield up to 8%.

  • Down 65%, I Finally Bought This Beaten-Down Metaverse Stock

    A low-risk business model, good cash flow, and millions of sticky customers attracted me to the company in the first place, and a favorable valuation sealed the deal.

  • Whatever You're Doing in the Market is Probably Wrong

    Sorry, everyone, but Real Money Columnist Paul Price has a bit of tough love headed your way. "The little guy," he wrote recently, "is almost always wrong. When they yank money out of equities you should be doing the opposite.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. I can’t work much longer. Will we be able to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Is Bionano Genomics a Buy?

    High-flying growth stocks like Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO) tend to be controversial among different crowds of investors. In my view, the biggest point in favor of investing in Bionano Genomics is that its business model will lead to a huge amount of recurring income over time, thereby leading to a virtuous cycle in which it can afford to funnel more and more money into developing new products. Bionano makes a genome-mapping instrument called the Saphyr, which is specialized in detecting major structural variations in chromosomes, such as large insertions or deletions and translocations.

  • China Put Can Be Game Changer for Stock Market After Global Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- When the week started, JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts warned that China’s internet stocks were “uninvestable.” The world is in a different place now. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Baker Hughes Joins Curbs in Russia Oilfield WorkBiden Warned Xi of ‘Consequences’ for Backing Russia in WarRussia Says It Used Hypersonic ‘Kinzhal’ Missiles to AttackBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting to Putin on UkraineUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Talks Are Russia’s ‘Only Chance’Followi

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Alphabet, Microsoft Among 26 Stocks On This Screen

    Who joins GOOGL stock and Microsoft on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO?

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk Is Working on Master Plan 3. The Stock Is Jumping.

    A Thursday tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk seems to be helping the stock. All it says is “working on Master Plan Part 3,” but people who follow the electric-vehicle company know exactly what Musk is talking about. Part 3 of the master plan would follow Part Deux, published in 2016, and Part 1, written by Musk in 2006.

  • The Stock Market Just Had Its Biggest Gain Since 2020. Enjoy It While It Lasts.

    The S&P 500 added 6% in what one strategist called a bear-market cease-fire rally. Don’t expect the good news—and high prices—to last.

  • 7 Dividend ETFs To Buy And Watch For 2022

    Looking for a steady income stream to provide stability in your portfolio? Here are seven of the best dividend ETFs to invest in the coming year, ranked by assets.

  • NIO Earnings Preview: Here’s What You Need to Know

    Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker NIO Inc. (NIO) is on a massive expansion drive in 2022. The company is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings results on March 24, 2022, after the market close, and investors eagerly wait to see if the upcoming financial data update justifies bullish ratings on NIO stock. NIO's Record High Deliveries to Lift Q4 Revenue The EV maker remains committed to providing monthly updates on vehicle deliveries. Vehicle deliveries during the f

  • Down Over 50%, 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    These businesses have fallen out of favor on Wall Street, but both could be big winners in the long run.

  • Foreclosures are on the rise. Here’s what that says about the housing market

    In January there was a seven-fold increase in foreclosure starts as compared to December, with roughly 33,000 loans referred to foreclosure, according to a report from mortgage data and analytics company Black Knight. What’s more, data from real estate data analytics firm ATTOM Data Solutions revealed that lenders repossessed 2,634 U.S. properties through completed foreclosures in February 2022, which is an increase of 70% from last year (though it’s still down 45% from last month). What do these foreclosures say about the housing market?