The Riding Boots Market is Expected to Grow at 6.4% CAGR over 2022 to 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2023 / According to Future Market Insights, the global riding boots market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 1,820 Million by the year 2022, accelerating with a moderate CAGR of 6.4% by 2022-2032. Riding boots market size is anticipated to be valued at about US$ 3,400 Million by 2032 end.

Rising safety consciousness among experienced motorcyclists and millennials is a key element propelling expansion in the global riding boots market. Over the projected period, the riding bootsmarket is anticipated to rise on the back of rising demand for adventure touring, riding equipment for road trips, and professional competitions. Additionally, rising worries about road traffic injuries worldwide are expected to fuel demand for riding boots.

Increasing interest in adventure riding and motorcycles as a leisure activity, especially among the younger population, is also expected to contribute to the riding boots market's development. The global riding boots market is expected to expand rapidly, as the number of people riding sport, cruiser, and dirt bikes continues to rise.

Demand for riding boots, gloves, helmets, and elbow and knee guards is expected to rise as more people become concerned about pillion and rider safety. Riding boots are designed to protect the rider's feet from the high temperatures generated by motorcycle engines and from any damage sustained in the event of an accident.

Over the forecast period, the global riding boots market anticipates rising demand due to rising awareness of these benefits. Authorities and governments everywhere are struggling to cope with the rising number of traffic collisions and fatalities. Demand is expected to rise in the global riding boots market as new and improved safety solutions for these kinds of incidents are introduced.

The demand for riding boots has increased, especially among younger people, as a result of the growing popularity of riding boots during the pursuit of horseback riding as a leisure activity to ensure the rider's safety. The rise in sales of riding boots can be attributed to an increase in awareness among athletes who compete in the Olympics, as well as a rise in the number of people who engage in racecourses and biking as a sport that adheres to severe laws regarding the required safety gear.

As a result of people's increased awareness regarding the importance of protecting their ankles, toes, foot bones, and the area surrounding their feet, there has been a surge in the use of fastening riding boots, which also provide higher comfort and performance when riding.

Key Takeaways

In 2021, sport and race boots held more than 60.0% of the market share, and this trend is expected to continue through the end of the forecast period.

The growing awareness about the functions of the riding boots is expected to increase the adoption of riding boots.

Due to the great convenience and ease of purchasing offered by online businesses, this distribution channel of the riding boots market is expected to see the quickest CAGR of 7.4%.

The riding boots market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 3,400 M illion by 2032.

North America is the fastest growing region for the riding boots market with a market share of 27.67%.

Competitive Landscape for the Riding Boots Market

During the foreseeable future, major riding boots industry players are expected to confront intense competition. Brands like Spartan ProGear Co., Mountain Horse, LM Boots, and El Paso's own Tres Outlaws Boot Company aim to modernize the footwear market by producing designs with increased softness, long-lasting materials, riding boots with high protective shields, water-resistant properties, and the right shape and size, and by releasing new riding boots in bulk at discounts.

Riding boots Market by Segmentation

By Product:

Sport & Race Boots

Cruising & Touring Boots

Adventure & Dual Sport Boots

By Distribution:

Offline

Online

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

Recent Development in the Market

The new collection of Western-inspired boots from Lucchese and Ram is expected to be released in December 2021. A unique partnership between Wolverine, a 138-year-old boot and clothing manufacturer, and Ram Truck, the "Built to Serve" firm, was announced just a few months ago for a line of boots modelled after Ram's product line. Ram Trucks has now announced a partnership with Lucchese, a bookmaker in El Paso, Texas.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

