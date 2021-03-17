Riding Momentum of Robust 2020 Sales, Chem-Dry Aims to Add 75 Franchises to Flourishing Network by End of Year

Market Leader Anticipates Continued Strong Demand as Cleaning & Restoration Industry is Named Hot Franchise Category for 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the safety of homes and workplaces remains a top priority amid the pandemic, demand for property cleaning and restoration continues to surge, as evidenced by Entrepreneur Magazine naming the industry one of the hottest franchise categories in 2021. Industry leader Chem-Dry has experienced this demand first-hand as the brand enjoys its 33rd consecutive year as the number one-ranked carpet cleaning franchise by the magazine. With some franchise owners reporting double digit increases in consumer leads year-over-year, the growing demand led the brand to close out a very successful 2020 – which included signing over 80 franchises – positioning the market leader for another strong year.

Chem-Dry, the Healthy Home Authority®, currently serves more than 11,000 homes and businesses each day across 55 countries. Over the next 12 months, the 44-year-old brand aims to further increase its North American coverage by adding 75 franchises across the U.S. and Canada and expand its global footprint by signing four more international master franchises. Chem-Dry has already seen its domestic and international sales momentum from 2020 carry into the first quarter of the new year.

Known for making homes and workplaces cleaner, healthier and safer for decades, Chem-Dry remains committed to innovation, and even rolled out new products and services amid the pandemic, including the launch of its MicroPro Shield™ Service. This new service first disinfects hard surfaces and sanitizes soft surfaces using a hospital-grade disinfectant that is approved by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2 (the cause of COVID-19). Then, the Chem-Dry technician applies a protective antimicrobial coating that kills odor and stain-causing bacteria and algae on contact for up to 90 days.

"Being able to serve and protect our customers amid the pandemic and give them greater peace of mind has been very meaningful and rewarding for our franchisees," said Ed Quinlan, President of Chem-Dry, part of the BELFOR Franchise Group family of brands. "Our teams continue to work tirelessly to keep our brand and our franchisees ahead of the curve in providing high-quality services that deliver on our commitment to making spaces cleaner and healthier. While the last 12 months have been challenging, they've also allowed us to showcase our innovation and solidify our position as the Healthy Home Authority®. And we look forward to another year of growth as we help even more home and business owners across the country stay safe and healthy."

Chem-Dry creates cleaner, healthier indoor environments with its proprietary equipment and solutions for carpet, upholstery, granite countertops and hard floor surfaces, such as wood, tile and laminates. In further testing of its processes, a study conducted by a leading independent laboratory concluded that the Chem-Dry Hot Carbonating Extraction cleaning method removes an average of 98% of common household allergens from carpets and upholstery and an average of 89% of airborne bacteria when combined with a sanitizer, helping to improve indoor air quality. Chem-Dry has a national partnership with the Indoor Air Quality Association (IAQA), working to raise awareness and provide education on the importance of indoor air quality in maintaining the health and safety of homes and businesses.

Since its launch in 1977, Chem-Dry has become the recognized market leader by building a robust network of 1,800 franchises across the country. To meet the growing demand for its innovative services, the company is actively seeking community-minded entrepreneurs to join the mission of delivering safer, healthier spaces across the U.S. With territories available in prime markets nationwide, Chem-Dry is an industry-leading brand in a large and growing category, that offers its franchise network world-class training and support.

About Chem-Dry

Founded in 1977, Chem-Dry is the world's leading carpet and upholstery cleaning service with a network spanning 55 countries and serving over 11,000 homes and businesses a day worldwide. Its green-certified core cleaning solution and proprietary Hot Carbonating Extraction cleaning process provide a deeper clean, allow surfaces to dry faster, and leave homes and workplaces healthier. In addition to being ranked the number one carpet cleaning franchise by Entrepreneur magazine for 33 consecutive years and ranked among the top 10 concepts in the magazine's list of Top Home-Based Franchises for 20 consecutive years, Chem-Dry was ranked #39 in the 2020 Top Global Franchises category. Chem-Dry is part of the BELFOR Franchise Group family of residential and commercial services brands. For more information about Chem-Dry and to find a local operator, visit www.chemdry.com, or for more information on franchise opportunities, visit www.chemdryfranchise.com.

