Ridley (ASX:RIC) Is Increasing Its Dividend To A$0.0425

Ridley Corporation Limited (ASX:RIC) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 26th of October to A$0.0425. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 3.9%.

Ridley's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Ridley's earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 26.8% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 52% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from A$0.075 total annually to A$0.085. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 1.3% per annum over that time. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Ridley has impressed us by growing EPS at 19% per year over the past five years. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

Ridley Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Ridley is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Ridley that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

