Ridley Corporation Limited (ASX:RIC) most popular amongst retail investors who own 52% of the shares, institutions hold 21%

If you want to know who really controls Ridley Corporation Limited (ASX:RIC), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that retail investors own the lion's share in the company with 52% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And institutions on the other hand have a 21% ownership in the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Ridley, beginning with the chart below.

ASX:RIC Ownership Breakdown January 21st 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Ridley?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Ridley already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Ridley's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

ASX:RIC Earnings and Revenue Growth January 21st 2024

Ridley is not owned by hedge funds. Insitor Holdings, LLC is currently the largest shareholder, with 19% of shares outstanding. With 5.1% and 4.7% of the shares outstanding respectively, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP and Schroder Investment Management Limited are the second and third largest shareholders. In addition, we found that Quinton Hildebrand, the CEO has 0.9% of the shares allocated to their name.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Ridley

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Ridley Corporation Limited. It has a market capitalization of just AU$862m, and insiders have AU$54m worth of shares, in their own names. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, collectively holds 52% of Ridley shares. This size of ownership gives investors from the general public some collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies and proposed business acquisitions.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 21%, of the shares on issue. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

