Ridley Scott says a Blade Runner TV series is in development

Blade Runner director Ridley Scott has confirmed that a TV show based on the sci-fi classic is in the works. The filmmaker also mentioned in an interview on BBC Radio 4's Today that work is progressing on the Alien series.

"We've already written the pilot for Blade Runner.. and Alien has now been written for pilot"



"We're already into having written the pilot for Blade Runner, and the bible," Scott said. "So already presenting Blade Runner as a TV show, which should probably be the first 10 hours, and then Alien is a similar thing. Alien is now being written for pilot." A bible is a plan that screenwriters or producers put together to detail the world of a TV show beyond what's in the scripts, including information about the characters and plot.

Scott didn't provide any insight about who's involved with the Blade Runner series or how it ties into his movie or the sequel, Blade Runner 2049 , which was released in 2017. An anime spinoff, Blade Runner: Black Lotus , debuted on Adult Swim and Crunchyroll this month. In addition, Westwood’s classic 1997 adventure game Blade Runner is being remastered . So, Blade Runner fans have plenty to look forward to.