Rieter Holding AG Just Beat Revenue Estimates By 5.2%

Investors in Rieter Holding AG (VTX:RIEN) had a good week, as its shares rose 5.4% to close at CHF94.30 following the release of its half-year results. It was a workmanlike result, with revenues of CHF758m coming in 5.2% ahead of expectations, and statutory earnings per share of CHF2.70, in line with analyst appraisals. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Rieter Holding after the latest results.

Taking into account the latest results, the six analysts covering Rieter Holding provided consensus estimates of CHF1.49b revenue in 2023, which would reflect a not inconsiderable 9.7% decline over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to drop 16% to CHF9.48 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of CHF1.49b and earnings per share (EPS) of CHF9.62 in 2023. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of CHF109, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Rieter Holding analyst has a price target of CHF140 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at CHF92.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that revenue is expected to reverse, with a forecast 19% annualised decline to the end of 2023. That is a notable change from historical growth of 11% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 4.6% per year. It's pretty clear that Rieter Holding's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Although our data does suggest that Rieter Holding's revenue is expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

