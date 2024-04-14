Rieter Holding AG (VTX:RIEN) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A CHF03.00 Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Rieter Holding AG (VTX:RIEN) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Rieter Holding's shares on or after the 19th of April, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 23rd of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be CHF03.00 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of CHF3.00 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Rieter Holding has a trailing yield of 2.3% on the current share price of CHF0130.80. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Rieter Holding's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Rieter Holding is paying out just 18% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. The good news is it paid out just 24% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's positive to see that Rieter Holding's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. For this reason, we're glad to see Rieter Holding's earnings per share have risen 18% per annum over the last five years. The company has managed to grow earnings at a rapid rate, while reinvesting most of the profits within the business. This will make it easier to fund future growth efforts and we think this is an attractive combination - plus the dividend can always be increased later.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Rieter Holding has seen its dividend decline 1.5% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see.

The Bottom Line

Is Rieter Holding worth buying for its dividend? It's great that Rieter Holding is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

So while Rieter Holding looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs for Rieter Holding (1 is a bit concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

