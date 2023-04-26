Riflescopes Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Terrorism, National Threats and Need for Precision Defence Equipment

Company Logo

Global Riflescopes Market

Dublin, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Riflescopes Market Research Report by Range (Long (> 500 yards), Medium (100 to 500 yards), Short (50 to 100 yards)), Magnification (1-8x, 8-15x, > 15x), Sight Type, Function, Technology, Application - Global Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Riflescopes Market size was estimated at USD 5,989.22 million in 2022, USD 6,449.57 million in 2023, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.88% to reach USD 11,833.80 million by 2030.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Popularity For Hunting And Shooting Sports

Increasing Terrorism, National Threats and Need for Precision Defence Equipment

Growth in the Riflescope Availability Through E-Commerce for Recreational Activities

Restraints

High Products cost Associated with the Riflescope

Opportunities

Technology Advancements in Riflescope for Increased Accuracy or Precision Attacks

Growing Investments for Advanced Military Equipment

Challenges

Technical Complexities of Riflescopes

Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make better decisions.

In this report, the years 2018 and 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 as the base year, 2023 as the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

Based on Range, the market is studied across Long (> 500 yards), Medium (100 to 500 yards), and Short (50 to 100 yards).

Based on Magnification, the market is studied across 1-8x, 8-15x, and > 15x.

Based on Sight Type, the market is studied across Reflex and Telescopic.

Based on Function, the market is studied across Day Sights and Night Sights.

Based on Technology, the market is studied across Electro-optic/Infrared, Laser, and Thermal Imaging.

Based on Application, the market is studied across Armed Forces, Hunting, and Shooting Sports.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes vendors in the Global Riflescopes Market. based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) and placed into four quadrants (F: Forefront, P: Pathfinder, N: Niche, and V: Vital). The Global Riflescopes Market FPNV Positioning Matrix representation/visualization further aids businesses in better decision-making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market, providing the idea of revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. This provides insights on vendors performance in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. The Global Riflescopes Market Share Analysis offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. The outcome reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario:



The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various strategies for business growth adopted by the vendors. The news in this section covers valuable insights at various stages while keeping up with the business and engaging stakeholders in the economic debate.

The Global Riflescopes Market Competitive Scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected helps vendors understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strengths and weaknesses, providing insights to enhance products and services.



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Riflescopes Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Riflescopes Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Riflescopes Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Riflescopes Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Riflescopes Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Riflescopes Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Riflescopes Market?



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 246 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5989.22 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11833.8 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights



6. Riflescopes Market, by Range



7. Riflescopes Market, by Magnification



8. Riflescopes Market, by Sight Type



9. Riflescopes Market, by Function



10. Riflescopes Market, by Technology



11. Riflescopes Market, by Application



12. Americas Riflescopes Market



13. Asia-Pacific Riflescopes Market



14. Europe, Middle East & Africa Riflescopes Market



15. Competitive Landscape



16. Company Usability Profiles



17. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Aimpoint AB

ATN Corporation

BARSKA

Burris Company

Bushnell Corporation

Carl Zeiss AG

CVLIFE

Eotech, LLC

Hawke Optics Limited

Leapers, Inc.

Leica Camera AG

Leupold & Stevens, Inc.

Nightforce Optics, Inc.

Schmidt & Bender GmbH & Co. KG

Sig Sauer, Inc.

Sightmark

Steiner by Beretta Holding S.p.A.

Swarovski-Optik AG & Co. KG

Trijicon, Inc.

U.S. Optics

Vanguard World, LLC

Vortex Optics

Zerotech International Pty Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jna8d5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

