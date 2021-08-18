RigCLOUD Releases First-of-its-Kind Drilling Emissions Reporting to Accelerate Decarbonization of the Oilfield

New digital tool delivers emissions and performance data to drillers and operators which optimizes engine utilization and reduces their carbon footprint

HOUSTON, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RigCLOUD®, the oil and gas industry's next-generation, open, cloud-based rig instrumentation, analytics, and digital operations platform, today announced the release of its Drilling Emissions Reports, which are designed to help users optimize engine utilization and reduce their carbon footprint while drilling.

The newly released RigCLOUD emissions reporting is available to both drillers and operators.

As the energy industry collectively moves to reduce its carbon footprint, the lack of accurate emissions data continues to be an obstacle. Often, greenhouse gas emissions from the wellsite are estimated based on the amount of fuel purchased. But how much of the fuel was used? Where is the biggest opportunity for emissions optimization?

This tool provides accurate and reliable data on fuel consumption, greenhouse gas emissions, CO 2 per foot drilled, average engine load and average number of engines online during each drilling activity, all accessible with the click of a button. To optimize emissions output, drilling contractors and operators have visibility into the minimum engine requirements throughout the well construction process. This capability enables customers to reduce their environmental impact without compromising operational performance.

Carlos Rolong, Senior Director of Operations at RigCLOUD, said: "Digitalization and automation have significantly contributed to improved efficiency and drilling performance. Now, RigCLOUD is using these advances to improve environmental performance. By deploying emissions analytics and advanced engine management, we are empowering anyone who is contracting or operating a rig to make progress on their sustainability commitments."

Though reporting is an important first step, it is just the beginning. Engine optimization and management solutions will soon be available to customers. This innovative system will provide activity-based estimations of peak power demand using artificial intelligence (AI) based predictions. Similar to modern cars with auto-stop features, rig engines will cycle on or off as required during certain drilling activities to optimize greenhouse gas emissions.

Subodh Saxena, SVP of Nabors Drilling Solutions, said: "This is an exciting time in the industry as we embrace sustainability with the same collective sense of urgency that enabled us to deliver substantial operational efficiency gains and overcome safety challenges. We are using RigCLOUD's technology across Nabors' fleet to improve our carbon footprint in the oilfield and I expect that this type of technology will be embraced across the industry."

About RigCLOUD

RigCLOUD provides advanced rig instrumentation, analytics and automation applications on an open platform for digital operations. This oilfield service provider hosts a wide variety of drilling applications on the cloud and at the rigsite through high-end edge computing. With a staff of drilling subject matter experts, support is available 24/7 in the field or remotely to optimize operations. More information is available at https://www.rigcloud.com.

