Rigetti Computing, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RGTI) 37% loss last week hit both individual investors who own 46% as well as institutions

The considerable ownership by individual investors in Rigetti Computing indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

The top 18 shareholders own 50% of the company

Recent sales by insiders

A look at the shareholders of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 46% to be precise, is individual investors. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

While institutions who own 26% came under pressure after market cap dropped to US$243m last week,individual investors took the most losses.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Rigetti Computing.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Rigetti Computing?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Rigetti Computing already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Rigetti Computing's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Rigetti Computing. Our data shows that Deer Management Company, LLC is the largest shareholder with 17% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 7.1% and 5.8%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 18 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Rigetti Computing

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can see that insiders own shares in Rigetti Computing, Inc.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$13m worth of the US$243m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 46% stake in Rigetti Computing. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 22%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Rigetti Computing better, we need to consider many other factors. Be aware that Rigetti Computing is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are a bit unpleasant...

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

