Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 9, 2023

Operator: Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Rigetti Computing Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen only mode. After the speaker's presentation there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Subodh Kulkarni. Please go ahead.

Subodh Kulkarni: Good afternoon, and thank you for participating in Rigetti's earnings conference call covering the third quarter of 2023. Joining me today is Jeff Bertelsen our CFO who will review our results in some detail following my overview. Our CTO, David Rivas is also here to participate in the Q&A session. We will be pleased to answer your questions at the conclusion of our remarks. We would like to point out that this call and Rigetti's Q3 2023 press release contain forward looking statements regarding current expectations, objectives, and underlying assumptions regarding our outlook and future operating results. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described and are discussed in more detail in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31st, 2022, or Form 10-Q for the three and nine months ended September 30th, 2023 and our subsequent filings with the SEC and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We are here to review this discussion of risk factors. Turning now to the business of third quarter of 2023. I'm pleased to report that we continue to grow our QPU systems sales. In the third quarter of 2023 Rigetti expanded its QPU customer base, which is delivery of a 9-qubit quantum processing unit QPU to another premier National Laboratory. This follows our first QPU sale in the second quarter of 2023 to Fermilab in which we delivered a 9-qubit QPU as part of our partnership with the superconducting quantum materials and systems center as QMS. We were awarded a five-year indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity IDIQ contract with the Air Force Research Lab AFRL information directorate to supply AFRL researchers with Quantum Foundry Services.

This contract allows AFRL to leverage Rigetti’s fabrication and manufacturing capabilities to build customized quantum systems. Within the scope of the contract, we will be able to provide quantum integrated circuits, quantum limited amplifiers, cryogenic microwave components, and 9-qubit QPUs. This contract builds on the existing relationship between Rigetti and AFRL to harness our fabrication capabilities for quantum networking, hardware, research and development. We are thrilled that leading government agencies and national labs are beginning to choose Rigetti’s established fabrication capabilities to advance their quantum computing research and development. By providing hands on access to our QPUs, we believe that we are enabling greater progress towards narrow quantum advantage and quantum technology breakthroughs.

I'm pleased to report that we were recently awarded a DARPA IMPAQT contract to advance quantum algorithms for solving combinatorial optimization problems. Our DARPA IMPAQT project seeks to develop a novel and efficient encoding of optimization problems onto qubits, with the goal of enabling larger problems to be mapped to currently available NISQ-era quantum computers. The project was specifically addressed scheduling problems, which are among the best known and most pervasive types of combinatorial optimization problems across numerous industries, as well as some of the most challenging to solve. Additionally, into October, 2023, we were awarded an Innovate UK Grant as part of the feasibility studies in quantum computing applications competition.

Joining Rigetti in this work is HSBC, the quantum software lab based at the University of Edinburgh, and the National Quantum Computing Center. Together the consortium aims to enhance existing money laundering techniques by using quantum machine learning techniques, with the goal of improving the performance of current state of the art machine learning algorithms. On the technology front, we are continuing to work to improve the system performance of our fourth-generation chip architecture, which features a square lattice and tunable couplers to support our anticipated Ankaa-2 84 qubit system. Our Ankaa-2 84 qubit system is expected to be deployed and made available to external customers in the fourth quarter of 2023. We continue to make good progress with fidelity on our fourth-generation systems.

We have achieved higher than 98% median 2-qubit fidelity with our 9-qubit system, 98% median 2-qubit feet a day with our 24-qubit system and higher than 97% median 2-qubit fidelity with our Ankaa-2 84 qubit system. Our plan continues to be to get to 98% median 2-qubit fidelity with our Ankaa-2 84-qubit system and over 99% median 2-qubit fidelity in 2024. Thereafter, we intend to develop the 336-qubit Lyra system and to demonstrate and NQA, Narrow Quantum Advantage in two to three years. And with that, I'll turn the call over to Jeff who will review our third quarter and 2023 financial performance.

Jeff Bertelsen : Thanks, Subodh. Revenues in the third quarter of 2023 were $3.1 million, compared to $2.8 million in the same period of 2022. Revenue variability is to be expected at this stage of the company's evolution given the variable nature of contract deliverables and timing with major government agencies. Gross margins in the third quarter of 2023 came in at 73% up from gross margins in the third quarter of 2022 of 72%. On the expense side, total OpEx in the third quarter of 2023 was $19.1 million compared to $33.4 million in the same period in the prior year. Year-over-year decrease was primarily due to a $11.5 million reduction in stock compensation expense. Other decreases in the third quarter of 2023 included lower employee wages and benefit costs resulting from our February, 2023 reduction in workforce.

The non-cash change in the fair value of the Ford agreement for the ampere warrant increased G&A expense by $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2023. Compared with a $387,000 reduction in G&A expense in third quarter of 2022. In the third quarter of 2023, stock compensation expense totaled $3.7 million and depreciation and amortization expense totaled $2.1 million, compared to $15.1 million and $1.8 million in the third quarter of 2022 respectively. Operating loss for the third quarter of 2023 was $16.8 million, compared to an operating loss of $31.3 million for the same period of 2022. Net loss for the third quarter of 2023 was $22.2 million or $0.17 per share, compared to a net loss of $18.8 million or $0.16 per share for the same period of 2022.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2023 was negatively impacted by the non-cash change in the fair value of the earnout and derivative warrant liabilities of $1.7 million and $3.4 million respectively. Net loss for the third quarter of ‘22 was favorably impacted by the non-cash change in the fair value of the earnout and derivative warrant liabilities of $4.9 million and $8.1 million respectively. Cash, cash equivalents and available for sale investments totaled $110.2 million as of September 30, 2023. Compared with $105.5 million as of June 30, 2023. During the third quarter of 2023 we raised $12.7 million from the sale of $6.3 million shares of common stock under our common stock purchase agreement with B. Riley. Based on our current operating plan and assuming no additional capital is raised in the three months ending December 31, 2023.

We expect to have cash, cash equivalents and available for sale securities of $88 million to $94 million at the end of 2023. Thank you we would now be happy to answer your questions.

