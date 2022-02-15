U.S. markets open in 2 hours 1 minute

RightCapital Announces Integration with AssetMark, a Leading Wealth Management Platform

·2 min read
In this article:
  • AMK

The data integration delivers seamless access to RightCapital and increased efficiency for AssetMark users

SHELTON, Conn., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RightCapital, the fastest-growing financial planning solution* that provides modern, interactive features for today's financial advisors, announced its API integration with AssetMark (NYSE: AMK), a leading wealth management platform. The integration provides seamless single sign-on access from AssetMark's eWealthManager® platform to RightCapital and saves advisors valuable time by linking and updating AssetMark accounts from within RightCapital.

RightCapital Financial Planning Software (PRNewsfoto/RightCapital Inc.)
RightCapital Financial Planning Software (PRNewsfoto/RightCapital Inc.)

"We are excited to make our financial planning tools even more accessible and easy to use for AssetMark's users," said Shuang Chen, co-founder and CEO of RightCapital. "At RightCapital, we are always thinking about new ways to make it easier for advisors to create a comprehensive financial plan. This partnership helps with that goal for thousands of advisors who use AssetMark's market-leading wealth management platform."

As more and more traditional investment advisors add a financial planning service to meet their clients' needs and expectations for holistic financial advice, the advisors are successfully leveraging RightCapital to address a wide range of complex financial topics with ease and simplicity.

"We are very pleased to expand our suite of tech-enabled financial planning solutions to include RightCapital," said Muk Mehta, Chief Technology Innovation Officer at AssetMark. "AssetMark is committed to empowering advisors to help their clients achieve and maintain financial wellness, and the addition of RightCapital provides them with a powerful tool to facilitate important planning conversations."

About RightCapital
RightCapital's mission is to create Right Plans for Real People™. RightCapital is used by thousands of financial advisors to grow their practices and set their clients on the path to financial success. Founded in 2015, RightCapital is the fastest-growing financial planning software with the highest user satisfaction among advisors*. Our modern, intuitive features make the financial planning process a breeze. From interactive retirement scenarios and tax-efficient distributions to insurance evaluation, student loan management and estate planning, we simplify the complexity of financial planning so anyone can understand how to plan for their future. For more information visit www.RightCapital.com.

*Source: The Kitces Report Volume 1, 2021 and Volume 1, 2020

About AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.
AssetMark is a leading provider of extensive wealth management and technology solutions that power independent financial advisors and their clients. Through AssetMark, Inc., its investment advisor subsidiary registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission, AssetMark operates a platform that comprises fully integrated technology, personalized and scalable service and curated investment platform solutions designed to make a difference in the lives of advisors and their clients. AssetMark had $89.8 billion in platform assets as of November 30, 2021 and has a history of innovation spanning more than 20 years.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rightcapital-announces-integration-with-assetmark-a-leading-wealth-management-platform-301482054.html

SOURCE RightCapital Inc.

