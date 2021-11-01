U.S. markets closed

RightCrowd Strengthens Senior Management Team Naming Brian McIlravey as COO to be Based in North America

SEATTLE, Wash., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RightCrowd (ASX: RCW / OTCQB: RCWDF), a leading provider of safety, security and compliance solutions, announced today that Brian McIlravey has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer, a new position. McIlravey brings successful senior executive experience to RightCrowd for a specific focus on increasing customer engagement and operational efficiencies in the US and North American markets.

Peter Hill, RightCrowd CEO said "We are delighted that Brian has chosen to join RightCrowd as he brings executive level leadership to our North American operations and will be working closely with our clients. His expertise will be important as we continue to pursue our growth aspirations. Brian has significant industry expertise and will be helping our teams achieve even greater operational excellence. He will work closely with our sales people in the launch of our new product, Access Analytics, and will also help them unlock further value from our existing solutions".

"Joining RightCrowd is an exciting opportunity to build and expand customer and North American operations," said McIlravey. "I worked with RightCrowd and Peter in the past as a partner, so I know firsthand the company's commitment, expertise, and exceptional product offerings, all of which will be important as North Americans begin to return to physical locations in the months ahead. I'm delighted to now be a part of the RightCrowd team."

As an established leader with significant senior level GM and operations experience, McIlravey strengthens the RightCrowd senior management team with his 20-plus year history of building high performance teams with proven success. His experience is in both private and public sector safety and security, as the first 10 years of his career were as a police officer.

Since September 2001 he has been involved in the world of software and technology, having spent 17 years at PPM Inc., a security industry software giant and world leader in Incident Management solutions. His last seven years at the company were as CEO, following numerous executive-level roles to help build and shape the business. This company was successfully acquired by Klass Capital in 2014, ultimately becoming Resolver, Inc., where he continued to hold several senior management positions, including executive vice president-general manager with involvement in strategy, product and acquisitions.

In 2018 he joined Igloo Software Inc., a digital workplace solutions provider and led a multi-million-dollar business unit overseeing a team of 30+ engineers, consultants and customer success managers to ensure the digital transformation success of more than 500 customers worldwide.

McIlravey is a member of the Canadian Council of Innovators; ASIS International (since 2000) where he has served on several task forces and councils); and as a member of several strategic advisory boards for private companies.

He and his family reside in Ontario.

About RightCrowd

Founded in 2004, RightCrowd (ASX: RCW / OTCQB: RCWDF) is a global provider of safety, security and compliance solutions that manage the access and presence of people. RightCrowd has offices in Seattle, Belgium, Manila, and the Gold Coast, with over 150 employees across a range of specializations. Combined with our long-standing alliances with major security and business systems vendors, RightCrowd delivers world-class solutions to meet clients' most difficult security and compliance challenges. RightCrowd has invested over 17 years working with the best of the best in the physical security industry and has successfully optimized business functions in major global organizations and industry verticals, including Fortune 50 and ASX 10 companies.

More information can be found at: www.rightcrowd.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rightcrowd-strengthens-senior-management-team-naming-brian-mcilravey-as-coo-to-be-based-in-north-america-301413426.html

SOURCE RightCrowd

