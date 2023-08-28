Rightmove's (LON:RMV) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) will increase its dividend on the 27th of October to £0.036, which is 9.1% higher than last year's payment from the same period of £0.033. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 1.6%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Rightmove's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. However, Rightmove's earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 23.5%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 32% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was £0.018, compared to the most recent full-year payment of £0.088. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 17% a year over that time. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

Rightmove Could Grow Its Dividend

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. It's encouraging to see that Rightmove has been growing its earnings per share at 7.7% a year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

In Summary

In summary, it's great to see that the company can raise the dividend and keep it in a sustainable range. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 21 analysts we track are forecasting for Rightmove for free with public analyst estimates for the company. Is Rightmove not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

