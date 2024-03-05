Rightmove's (LON:RMV) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Rightmove plc's (LON:RMV) periodic dividend will be increasing on the 24th of May to £0.057, with investors receiving 9.6% more than last year's £0.052. This takes the annual payment to 1.7% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Rightmove's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. Before making this announcement, Rightmove was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 35.0% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 30%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was £0.025, compared to the most recent full-year payment of £0.093. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 14% per annum over that time. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

We Could See Rightmove's Dividend Growing

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Rightmove has impressed us by growing EPS at 7.0% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

Our Thoughts On Rightmove's Dividend

In summary, it's great to see that the company can raise the dividend and keep it in a sustainable range. While the payout ratios are a good sign, we are less enthusiastic about the company's dividend record. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 17 Rightmove analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Is Rightmove not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

