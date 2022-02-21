U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.82 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.63 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.12
    +1.05 (+1.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,895.50
    -4.30 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    23.86
    -0.13 (-0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1339
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3613
    +0.0022 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8600
    -0.1150 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,855.77
    +609.30 (+1.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    891.75
    -45.03 (-4.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,509.43
    -4.19 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,910.87
    -211.20 (-0.78%)
     

The rights issue is registered and the trading in Paid Subscription Shares ceases

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Karolinska Development AB (publ)
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • KDEV.ST
Karolinska Development AB (publ)
Karolinska Development AB (publ)

Karolinska Development AB (publ) ("Karolinska Development" or the “Company") has completed a rights issue of shares that closed on February 2, 2022. The rights issue is now registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office and the last day for trading in paid subscribed shares ("BTA") will be Thursday, February 24, 2022. The record date will be Monday, February 28, 2022, after which the BTAs are converted into shares on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB
Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

TO THE EDITORS

About Karolinska Development AB

Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) is a Nordic life sciences investment company. The company focuses on identifying breakthrough medical innovations in the Nordic region that are developed by entrepreneurs and leadership teams. The Company invests in the creation and growth of companies that advance these assets into commercial products that are designed to make a difference to patients' lives while providing an attractive return on investment to shareholders.

Karolinska Development has access to world-class medical innovations at the Karolinska Institutet and other leading universities and research institutes in the Nordic region. The Company aims to build companies around scientists who are leaders in their fields, supported by experienced management teams and advisers, and co-funded by specialist international investors, to provide the greatest chance of success.

Karolinska Development has a portfolio of nine companies targeting opportunities in innovative treatment for life-threatening or serious debilitating diseases.

The Company is led by an entrepreneurial team of investment professionals with a proven track record as company builders and with access to a strong global network.

For more information, please visit www.karolinskadevelopment.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Presidents Day 2022.

    Presidents Day 2022 is here. Some exchanges are closed over the long weekend. Here are the hours for the stock market today.

  • Go Ahead, Retire at 62 and Claim Social Security at 67. Your Benefit Will Climb.

    Readers had questions on full retirement age and the need to work until then; the benefits of NOT paying off a low-rate mortgages; and tax-smart investing to guard against inflation. Barron's Retirement found some answers.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Volatility, and descending trends, that’s the path the markets are taking these days. While the usual headwinds are all in play, the chief worry now is coming from Eastern Europe. Will Russia invade, or won’t it? A shooting conflict, involving a superpower, taking place in one of Europe’s most agriculturally productive and mineral-rich countries, has huge potential for political and economic fallout, enough to keep pundits and market watchers awake at night. But an in-depth analysis of geopoliti

  • Rivian Makes a Bold Move To Solve Its Biggest Problem

    The young manufacturer of electric pickups and SUVs has made an unexpected change after having disappointed the markets.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Shopify Now and Never Sell

    Fear of slowing bottom-line growth has been tough on Shopify's (NYSE: SHOP) stock price. Most of Shopify's recent plunge happened in response to forward-looking guidance outlined during the fourth-quarter earnings call management held on Feb 16, 2022. In a nutshell, the company warned investors to expect heavier than expected investments into fulfillment services.

  • 3 Best Software Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Shunning all software stocks is myopic, since the sector could still generate market-beating returns over the long term. ServiceNow helps companies manage their digital workflows with subscription-based cloud services. ServiceNow's business was unfazed by the pandemic.

  • 3 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022

    Regardless of how the metaverse comes about, this trio of stocks should reward investors for years to come.

  • Mohamed El-Erian details 'fundamental change to the marketplace' as the Fed moves

    The Federal Reserve shaking up of its $9 trillion balance sheet entails "a fundamental change to the marketplace," says Mohamed El-Erian.

  • 2 Reasons Shareholders Should Love GE's Annual Report

    Earlier this month, General Electric (NYSE: GE) filed its annual report with the SEC. While many investors ignore big SEC filings, due to their length and complexity, they often contain important tidbits -- if you dig far enough. GE's 2021 annual report had two pieces of very good news for shareholders.

  • Tencent Leads China Tech Selloff Amid Fears of Further Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares had their worst two-day drop since July due to renewed fears Beijing may roll out more restrictions for private enterprise. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateStocks, U.S. Futures Fall on U.S.-Russia Tensions: Markets WrapEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterTe

  • Investing $20,000 in These 5 Stocks Could Give You $6,000 in Annual Income

    Dividend stocks provide an excellent way to put your money to work -- especially with certain stocks. Investing $20,000 in each of these five stocks could give you roughly $6,000 in annual income. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) offers them both.

  • 3 Undervalued EV Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Electric vehicle (EV) stocks broadly have been trading at sky-high valuations lately. Ford (NYSE: F) stock trades at a significant discount compared to some pure-play EV companies -- and it may continue to for a while. The giant automaker's ongoing transition to electric vehicles may not be easy.

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks That Will Make You Rich by Retirement

    These stocks have compelling competitive advantages and growth prospects. If you have more than 10 years until retirement, they look like promising bets after the recent tech wreck.

  • fuboTV Q4 Earnings Preview: Profit Margins Will Take Center Stage

    The sports-centric streaming alternative for cable TV fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) is growing revenue and subscribers explosively. Let's take a closer look at what investors might expect on Wednesday. Interestingly, fuboTV already reported some preliminary results for Q4 on Jan. 10.

  • Here's Warren Buffett's Favorite Metaverse Stock by Far

    The legendary investor might not be talking about the metaverse. But he already has a way to profit from it.

  • Is the stock market open for Presidents Day? And here are other market holidays in 2022

    U.S. financial markets will be closed Monday for Presidents Day. Here are other days the stock market will be closed in 2022

  • Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.'s (NYSE:CLF) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

    With its stock down 13% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF). But if you pay...

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Heska Corp. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Is it Time to Dispose Your Paypal (PYPL) Shares?

    Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen Focus Growth” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Polen Focus Growth Composite Portfolio (the “Portfolio”) returned 5.24% and 5.07% gross and net of fees, respectively. The Russell 1000 Growth Index (the […]

  • China’s Latest Default Warning Takes Shock Factor to Extreme

    (Bloomberg) -- Only seven weeks ago, Zhenro Properties Group Ltd. looked like a rare beacon of strength in a Chinese real estate industry reeling from an unprecedented stretch of defaults.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateStocks, U.S. Futures Fall on U.S.-Russia Tensions: Markets WrapEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Wel