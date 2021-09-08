U.S. markets open in 8 hours 37 minutes

Rightware Introduces Kanzi One, the First All-in-One Automotive HMI Tool for the Advanced Intelligent Cockpit

·4 min read

MUNICH, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rightware today introduced Kanzi One, the first and only automotive HMI toolchain to be fully compatible with Android™. Delivering industry-leading 3D graphics, Kanzi One empowers automakers to create the ultimate user interface (UI) for the advanced intelligent automotive cockpit.

Kanzi One provides the deepest integration with Android, the most capable automotive-centric graphics engine, and a UI framework for extreme efficiency

"Kanzi One is a step-change for the automotive industry," said Rightware CEO Freddie Geier. "It allows car manufacturers to design and develop their own unique signature UI with unprecedented speed and agility, ensuring each brand will stand out."

Revealed at IAA Mobility 2021, Kanzi One lets manufacturers create future-looking user experiences for advanced HMIs in less than half the time, with teams half the size, and with significantly less coding compared with traditional methods.

All-in-One Toolchain

Kanzi One includes everything needed for modern HMI development: the core Kanzi framework—Kanzi Studio and Kanzi Engine—and feature packs including Kanzi Connect, Kanzi Maps, Kanzi Particles, and Kanzi Autostereoscopy. A new feature pack introduced with this release is Kanzi VR, enabling holistic automotive user experience (UX) design.

Kanzi One delivers the most capable automotive-centric graphics engine for best-in class 3D rendering; it introduces uniquely deep integration with Android for cockpits incorporating the popular infotainment operating system; and it includes an enhanced UI framework for extreme workflow efficiency.

Physically Based Rendering

Rightware has completely renewed the 3D pipeline to introduce physically based high-dynamic-range (HDR) rendering. Additionally, with expanded support for 3D formats, hundreds of thousands of third-party models are now at the designer's fingertips.

With many new graphics features as well as new cinematic effects, the new architecture enables automotive HMI designers to produce rich and detailed visuals that create a true perception of quality in the cockpit.

Kanzi for Android

Rightware has also renewed the Kanzi architecture to provide full compliance with Android. Kanzi One introduces native support for Java as well as seamless composition between Kanzi Studio and Android Studio. Developers can now use their tool or programming language of choice for a given task, eliminating unnecessary coding.

"Kanzi One is in a class of its own when it comes to integration with Android, critical as automakers increasingly turn to this infotainment platform for its operating system and ecosystem," said Rightware CTO Jussi Lehtinen. "It provides expansive freedom to create customized graphics, advanced visualizations, and a state-of-the-art UI on Android."

UI Framework

As automotive software is becoming increasingly complex, Kanzi One introduces new activity functionality with improved UI state management and resource handling to streamline development. Large HMI projects can be split into many small, manageable UI parts, allowing larger teams to collaborate effectively.

"With the activity system, UI parts are easily virtualized, reducing memory usage, CPU load, and overall loading times in the system," Lehtinen said. "And all of this is automated by default, reducing development time while delivering a performance boost."

Kanzi VR

The new Kanzi VR feature pack makes it easy to test and validate designs in an early phase, even without access to physical displays or a dashboard model. Live UIs built with Kanzi can be placed inside a virtual car interior, either in the Kanzi VR viewer or any third-party VR environment.

With Kanzi One, the entire HMI development process, from concepting to prototyping, and all the way to validating the overall in-vehicle UX, is easily completed within the same toolchain.

Availability

The Kanzi One public beta program starts on September 15. Automakers interested in participating in the program can contact Rightware. Kanzi One will be available at CES in January 2022.

About Rightware

Rightware is the company behind the Kanzi family of tools and services for design and development of advanced digital user interfaces. Our mission is to help automakers increase brand value with highly customized signature user interfaces. As a ThunderSoft company, our combined skills and assets allow us to deliver fully integrated HMI solutions, engineering support, and design services. Rightware is headquartered in Finland and has a presence in China, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, UK, and USA. Kanzi is the market-leading automotive UI tool trusted by over 50 automotive brands across the globe. www.rightware.com

Android is a trademark of Google LLC.

SOURCE Rightware

