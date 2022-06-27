Rigid Plastic Packaging Market size worth $ 429.13 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 5.55% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The Rigid Plastic Packaging Market is driven by the growing demand from food and beverage production, which is one of the leading end-users of rigid plastic packaging.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. , June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Rigid Plastic Packaging Market" By Raw Material (Bioplastics, Polyethylene), By Type (Bottles And Jars, Rigid Bulk Products), By Application (Food, Beverage, Healthcare), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Rigid Plastic Packaging Market size was valued at USD 267.38 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 429.13 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.55% from 2022 to 2030.

Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Overview

Improvement in recycling standards for packaging globally pushes the Rigid Plastic Packaging Market growth. Recycling decreases the consumption of raw materials, which reduces water and air pollution. This aids in diminishing greenhouse gases. Reuse and recycling of packaging materials have gained significant attention globally over the last few years. Due to the rising environmental concerns, there has been a rise in demand for recyclable products, thus paving the way for the foray of various recycling infrastructures for plastics, which in turn is propelling the growth of the market for rigid plastic packaging.

Moreover, the growth in global consumption of consumer goods boosts the demand for rigid plastic packaging worldwide. The consumer-packaged goods (CPG) industry has witnessed significant growth which was largely driven by developing markets due to consumer expenditure growth. These have positively anticipated propelling the growth of the Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market. Increasing demand for biodegradable rigid plastic packaging is anticipated to fuel market growth in the upcoming years. People are getting more inclined toward beverages and other household care products which will have a positive impact on the market.

Key Developments

In September 2020, ALPLA Group announced expanding its global recycling activities. The company is building a plant in Mexico for recycling HDPE and it has planned to produce 15,000 tons of post-consumer recycled material annually.

In November 2020, Amcor announced the development of the lightest 900-ml Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) bottle for edible oil in Brazil. The custom-designed bottle for agribusiness and food producer Bunge in São Paulo is 22 percent lighter than other bottles while offering great sustainability benefits.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Amcor Limited, Bemis Company, Inc., Tray Pack Corporation, Consolidated Container Company, Lacerta Group, Inc., Coveris Holdings S.A., Plastipak Holdings, Inc., Alpla Wereke, Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co. Kg, RPC Group Plc, and Silgan Holdings, Inc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market On the basis of Raw Material, Type, Application, and Geography.

Rigid Plastic Packaging Market, By Raw Material

Rigid Plastic Packaging Market, By Type

Rigid Plastic Packaging Market, By Application

Rigid Plastic Packaging Market, by Geography

