U.S. markets close in 5 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,909.15
    -2.59 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,506.17
    +5.49 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,561.16
    -46.46 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,758.78
    -6.96 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.49
    +0.87 (+0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.10
    -3.20 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    21.30
    +0.17 (+0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0584
    +0.0026 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1640
    +0.0390 (+1.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2293
    +0.0023 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1490
    -0.0210 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,685.44
    -753.18 (-3.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    450.61
    -11.19 (-2.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,238.28
    +29.47 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,871.27
    +379.30 (+1.43%)
     

Rigid Plastic Packaging Market size worth $ 429.13 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 5.55% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

·5 min read

The Rigid Plastic Packaging Market is driven by the growing demand from food and beverage production, which is one of the leading end-users of rigid plastic packaging.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. , June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Rigid Plastic Packaging Market" By Raw Material (Bioplastics, Polyethylene), By Type (Bottles And Jars, Rigid Bulk Products), By Application (Food, Beverage, Healthcare), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Rigid Plastic Packaging Market size was valued at USD 267.38 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 429.13 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.55% from 2022 to 2030.

Verified MarketResearch Logo
Verified MarketResearch Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=4787

Browse in-depth TOC on "Rigid Plastic Packaging Market"

202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures

Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Overview

Improvement in recycling standards for packaging globally pushes the Rigid Plastic Packaging Market growth. Recycling decreases the consumption of raw materials, which reduces water and air pollution. This aids in diminishing greenhouse gases. Reuse and recycling of packaging materials have gained significant attention globally over the last few years. Due to the rising environmental concerns, there has been a rise in demand for recyclable products, thus paving the way for the foray of various recycling infrastructures for plastics, which in turn is propelling the growth of the market for rigid plastic packaging.

Moreover, the growth in global consumption of consumer goods boosts the demand for rigid plastic packaging worldwide. The consumer-packaged goods (CPG) industry has witnessed significant growth which was largely driven by developing markets due to consumer expenditure growth. These have positively anticipated propelling the growth of the Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market. Increasing demand for biodegradable rigid plastic packaging is anticipated to fuel market growth in the upcoming years. People are getting more inclined toward beverages and other household care products which will have a positive impact on the market.

Key Developments

  • In September 2020, ALPLA Group announced expanding its global recycling activities. The company is building a plant in Mexico for recycling HDPE and it has planned to produce 15,000 tons of post-consumer recycled material annually.

  • In November 2020, Amcor announced the development of the lightest 900-ml Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) bottle for edible oil in Brazil. The custom-designed bottle for agribusiness and food producer Bunge in São Paulo is 22 percent lighter than other bottles while offering great sustainability benefits.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Amcor Limited, Bemis Company, Inc., Tray Pack Corporation, Consolidated Container Company, Lacerta Group, Inc., Coveris Holdings S.A., Plastipak Holdings, Inc., Alpla Wereke, Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co. Kg, RPC Group Plc, and Silgan Holdings, Inc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market On the basis of Raw Material, Type, Application, and Geography.

  • Rigid Plastic Packaging Market, By Raw Material

  • Rigid Plastic Packaging Market, By Type

  • Rigid Plastic Packaging Market, By Application

  • Rigid Plastic Packaging Market, by Geography

Browse Related Reports:

Aseptic Packaging Market By Material (Paper and Cardboard, Plastic, Metal, Glass & Wood), By Packaging-Type (Cartons, Bottles & Cans, Bags & Pouches Market), By Application (Food, Beverage, and Pharmaceutical), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Ampoules Packaging Market By Material (Glass and Plastic), By End-User (Pharmaceutical, Personal Care and Cosmetic), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Returnable Packaging Market By Product (Pallets, Crates, IBCs), By Material (Plastic, Metal, Wood), By End-Use (Food & beverages, Automotive, Consumer durables), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

E-Commerce Packaging Market Size By Material (Paper, Plastic, Corrugated Boards), By End-User (Consumer And Electronics, Food And Beverages, Personal Care Products, Fashion, And Apparels), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Top Rigid Plastic Packaging Companies strictly adhering to the international 3Rs initiative

Visualize Rigid Plastic Packaging Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes 
Verified Market Research®
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (753)-715-0008
APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400
US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768
Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rigid-plastic-packaging-market-size-worth--429-13-billion-globally-by-2030-at-5-55-cagr-verified-market-research-301575716.html

SOURCE Verified Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • A shale booster shot: 'Re-fracs' rise as cheap way to lift U.S. oil output

    (Reuters) -U.S. shale oil producers are returning to existing wells and giving them a second, high-pressure blast to lift output for a fraction of the cost of a finishing a new well. These "re-fracs" are taking hold as shale oil producers look to take advantage of $100 a barrel crude without making big investments in new wells and fields. A global oil shortage has triggered calls from U.S. President Joe Biden for shale producers to spend more of their profits on increasing output.

  • Russian Gas Cuts Threaten World’s Largest Chemicals Hub

    Dwindling Russian gas supplies are proving a threat to chemicals companies and their disruption would reverberate well beyond the sector, threatening Europe’s economy at a time of high inflation and slowing growth.

  • Tesla Has a New Rival on the Rise

    The maker of premium and high-end electric vehicles remains the market leader in electric vehicles but sees a threatening rival.

  • What’s Holding Back Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner?

    Boeing largely halted deliveries of new Dreamliners for nearly two years amid production defects and regulatory issues—and now has retooled its manufacturing and supply chain with an eye to resuming deliveries this summer.

  • 4 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Owned for at Least 21 Years

    These highly profitable companies have been fixtures in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio for more than two decades.

  • What happens to the 116-year-old Kellogg name when the company breaks up?

    Kellogg CEO Steve Cahillane shares his thinking on what will happen to the company's iconic name after the business is split up.

  • Tesla, Ford and GM Raise EV Prices as Costs, Demand Grow

    Auto makers are marking up electric vehicles to offset rising battery-material costs and capitalize on the interest caused by higher gas prices.

  • 8 European Coal Stocks to Buy As Russia Squeezes Gas Supply

    In this article, we discuss the 8 European coal stocks to buy as Russia squeezes gas supply. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector in Europe and its current situation, go directly to 3 European Coal Stocks to Buy As Russia Squeezes Gas Supply. Russia decided to slow down its […]

  • Gas Jumps as Europe Struggles to Fill Russian Supply Gap

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices rose as Russia’s deep supply cuts are slowing the pace of refilling storage sites, threatening to fall short of the levels required to keep homes warm in the coming winter.Most Read from BloombergRussia Defaults on Foreign Debt for First Time Since 1918Hyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default in a CenturyHong Kong Mansio

  • Taiwan’s GlobalWafers to Invest $5 Billion in New Texas Plant

    The silicon facility would reduce reliance on imports by supplying wafers to companies such as Intel and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., and create 1,500 U.S. jobs.

  • Chinese fast fashion brand SHEIN is 'increasing threat to U.S. specialty retailers,' UBS says

    The momentum of Chinese fast-fashion retailer SHEIN is creating another headwind for U.S. specialty retailers.

  • U.S. Supreme Court won't hear Apple's bid to revive Qualcomm patent challenges

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear Apple Inc's bid to revive an effort to cancel two Qualcomm Inc smartphone patents despite the global settlement of the underlying dispute between the two tech giants. The justices turned away Apple's appeal of a lower court's ruling that the Cupertino, California-based company lacked standing to pursue the matter because of the settlement. Apple had argued that it should be allowed to appeal because San Diego-based Qualcomm could sue again after the settlement ends.

  • Oil Prices Inch Up as G-7 Considers Price Cap for Russian Crude

    Crude prices have been wavering between upward pressure from supply constraints and downward pressure from concern that the global economy is weakening.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Summer Buys

    The first fast-paced stock that stands out as an amazing deal this summer is e-commerce behemoth Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). While it's not a stock that's going to win you any points for originality, it's backed well off of its all-time high despite little or no deterioration in its operating cash flow forecast. Thankfully, Amazon has a few tricks up its sleeve.

  • Chevron to sell East Bay headquarters, shift employees to Texas

    The world's second largest oil and gas company said it plans to leave behind its California headquarters for good in 2023.

  • Indonesia Says Foxconn May Invest in Projects for New Capital

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia said Foxconn Technology Group is considering investing in the country’s new capital, a move that would bolster the $34 billion construction project.Most Read from BloombergRussia Defaults on Foreign Debt for First Time Since 1918Hyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default in a CenturyA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreThe Taiw

  • Commodities Face Recession Test Even as Goldman Stays Bullish

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities are hitting powerful headwinds after a first half dominated by the supply turmoil and inflationary shocks unleashed by Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Below, What to Watch looks at what the second half holds for raw materials from natural gas and crude to grains, gold, iron ore and lithium.Most Read from BloombergRussia Defaults on Foreign Debt for First Time Since 1918Hyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Vict

  • Empty shelves, huge discounts as Russia's Decathlon stores close

    Empty shelves and prices discounted by as much as 70% greeted shoppers who visited Decathlon stores in Russia over the weekend before the French sports equipment retailer closed its stores on Monday, hampered by supply constraints. Scores of Western brands have left Russia following a backlash against its military incursion into Ukraine, with McDonald's, IKEA and Renault among the more high-profile. One shopper, Lyubov, said Decathlon's departure was "sad", but was adamant that Russian consumers would cope.

  • McDonald’s Names New Finance, Supply-Chain Executives

    Fast-food company’s moves come amid some of the biggest changes in decades to its franchising system.

  • McDonald's names new global supply chain officer

    Her promotion is part of a management team shuffle driven by key retirements and departures at the fast food giant.