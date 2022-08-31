Rigless Intervention Services Market to Record a 3.3% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022, Driven by the Increase in Oil Rig Count - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The rigless intervention services market is set to grow by USD 783.33 million from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 3.1% according to Technavio. Also, the market to record a 3.3% Y-O-Y growth rate in 2022. Technavio categorizes the rigless intervention services market as a part of the global oil field equipment and services market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the rigless intervention services market during the forecast period. To know more about the parent market analysis - Request a free sample report .

Latest market research report titled Rigless Intervention Services Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio

Rigless Intervention Services Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our rigless intervention services market report covers the following areas:

Rigless Intervention Services Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The rigless intervention services market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investment in exploration and production to compete in the market. Acteon Group Ltd., Aker Solutions ASA, Attollo Ltd., Baker Hughes Co., Destini Bhd, EFC Group Ltd., Expro Group Holdings NV, General Electric Co., Gulf Intervention Services DMCC, Halliburton Co., Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc., Hunting Plc, Keppel Corp., NOV Inc., Oceaneering International Inc., Odfjell Technology Ltd., Sapura Energy Bhd, Schlumberger Ltd., Vietnam Oil, and Gas Group, and Weatherford International Plc are some of the major market participants.

Acteon Group Ltd. - The company offers rigless intervention services through systems such as Wellraizer Rigless Recovery System.

Rigless Intervention Services Market 2022-2026: Market Dynamics

Drivers - The increase in oil rig count, increase in E&P activities & beneficial characteristics of rigless intervention will offer immense growth opportunities.

Challenges - The rise in renewable energy, fluctuations in crude oil prices & world Bank seizing funding for E&P activities will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Rigless Intervention Services Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

Application

Geography

Rigless Intervention Services Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist rigless intervention services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the rigless intervention services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the rigless intervention services market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of rigless intervention services market vendors

The competitive scenario provided in the Rigless Intervention Services Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Rigless Intervention Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.1% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 783.33 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.3 Regional analysis North America, Middle East, Africa, Europe, APAC, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 51% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Saudi Arabia, China, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acteon Group Ltd., Aker Solutions ASA, Attollo Ltd., Baker Hughes Co., Destini Bhd, EFC Group Ltd., Expro Group Holdings NV, General Electric Co., Gulf Intervention Services DMCC, Halliburton Co., Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc., Hunting Plc, Keppel Corp., NOV Inc., Oceaneering International Inc., Odfjell Technology Ltd., Sapura Energy Bhd, Schlumberger Ltd., Vietnam Oil, and Gas Group, and Weatherford International Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Onshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Offshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Acteon Group Ltd.

10.4 Baker Hughes Co.

10.5 EFC Group Ltd.

10.6 Expro Group Holdings NV

10.7 Gulf Intervention Services DMCC

10.8 Halliburton Co.

10.9 Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.

10.10 Oceaneering International Inc.

10.11 Schlumberger Ltd.

10.12 Weatherford International Plc

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

