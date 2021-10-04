U.S. markets close in 1 hour 46 minutes

Rigrodsky Law, P.A., Milbank, LLP, and Innocence Delaware Take On Retrial of Mark Purnell

Rigrodsky Law, P.A
·1 min read

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 17, 2021, the Delaware Supreme Court reversed the conviction and 77-year sentence of Wilmington resident Mark Purnell for the murder of Tameka Giles, concluding that Mr. Purnell had shown “a strong inference that he is actually innocent.” Earlier today, the Delaware Department of Justice announced that it intends to retry Mr. Purnell.

The State’s decision to retry Mr. Purnell comes notwithstanding that the Supreme Court, in its 122-page opinion, concluded that he “has spent more than fourteen years in prison for murder based on a manifestly unfair trial and conviction” and that he had presented several categories of new evidence supporting his actual innocence.

Mr. Purnell is now represented by Rigrodsky Law, P.A., Milbank LLP, and Innocence Delaware. Megan J. Davies, Executive Director of Innocence Delaware said, “While we firmly believe the State’s decision to retry this case is misguided, we look forward to defending Mr. Purnell at a fair trial.”

The Court is expected to schedule a trial soon. Mr. Purnell is currently being held in solitary confinement while he awaits retrial.

CONTACT:

Rigrodsky Law, P.A.
Herbert W. Mondros
Phone: (302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
hwm@rl-legal.com
https://rl-legal.com


