Rihanna’s Net Worth Surpasses $500M by Her 32th Birthday

Rihanna’s career blossomed in 2005 with the hit “Umbrella,” and by 2017 she had expanded her resume to include the roles of entrepreneur, philanthropist, actress and humanitarian. As she officially prepares to celebrate her 32nd birthday on Feb. 20, she has managed to top the charts and turn herself into a household name. Learn about Rihanna’s financial empire and see how much this nine-time Grammy-winner is worth.

Last updated: Feb. 20, 2018

Rihanna Net Worth: $245 Million

Born Robyn Rihanna Fenty in Saint Michael, Barbados, pop superstar Rihanna has crossed genres and topped charts since her 2005 debut “Music of the Sun.” The artist is considered to be one of the best-selling artists of all time, and Forbes ranked Rihanna as the fourth most powerful celebrity in 2012.

Rihanna’s $600 million net worth wasn’t earned all in one place — aside from being a decorated performer, this 2009 Glamour Woman of the Year recipient earned her fortune before she even hit 30 years old.

As of late 2017, she was reportedly in the studio recording her much-anticipated ninth studio album, as well as quickly ramping up production on her breakout makeup company, Fenty Beauty. With her busy schedule and growing music and entrepreneurial empire, Rihanna’s net worth is only poised to grow as she continues her early 30s.

Rihanna Songs and Albums

Rihanna’s first album, 2005’s “Music of the Sun” catapulted her to stardom. Released by Def Jam Records, the album remained on the charts for 35 weeks, according to Billboard. The following year, she released her sophomore album “A Girl Like Me,” which sold 3 million copies and resulted in a $4 million payday.

She kept the momentum going by releasing “Good Girl Gone Bad” in 2007, which sold 7 million copies and earned her $15 million. RiRi released her fourth album “Rated R” in 2009, which sold 3 million copies and added another $5.5 million to her net worth.

By 2010, Rihanna music had become mainstream and the singer was receiving $410,000 per show for her “Last Girl on Earth” tour. She also released “Loud,” which sold 5.7 million copies and earned her $12 million. Her next hit album “Talk That Talk” debuted in 2011 and sold 5.5 million copies, earning her $10.5 million.

Rihanna released her “Unapologetic” album in 2012, which sold 4 million copies and earned her $6.3 million. By this point she was making $800,000 per performance. Some of the best-selling Rihanna songs of all time include “Love the Way You Lie” — performed with Eminem — “We Found Love” — featuring Calvin Harris — and “Disturbia.”

In 2014, she left Def Jam Records to move to the record label of long-time friend and mentor Jay Z, Roc Nation. She released her first album “Anti” with the new label in January 2016, initially making it only available to stream on Tidal. Sales totaled less than 1,000 during its first week, but the album soon reached the No. 1 spot on iTunes and went platinum.

Fenty Beauty

After two years in development, Rihanna released her Fenty Beauty makeup line in 2017 — and RiRi went big.

Rihanna created Fenty Beauty “so that women everywhere would be included,” according to the brand’s website. The brand launched in 1,600 stores across 17 countries, and excitement for the brand reached a fever pitch on social media when it revealed over 40 varied shades of foundation — many in extremely hard-to-find shades and tones — in line with the artist’s intention to design a makeup brand that caters to all types of women, regardless of skin type, ethnicity, or even personal style.

Rihanna’s Personal Life

Throughout the years, Rihanna has been linked to a number of love interests, from San Diego Padres outfielder Matt Kemp to Leonardo DiCaprio, actor-turned-rapper Drake — even Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy, Travis Scott. But none of these pairings have been as high-profile as her relationship with Chris Brown.

The pair made their romance public in 2008, but in February 2009, Brown assaulted Rihanna in his car and left her bloody and beaten on the side of a street. The couple broke up and briefly reconciled three years later. During the period when they were back together, Rihanna celebrated her 25th birthday and Brown gifted her a pair of $65,000 Neil Lane chandelier earrings.